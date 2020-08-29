THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Here we are, princes of the universe!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes the Throwback Machine operates in strange ways. For instance, have you ever noticed that sometimes you’re online and you can’t figure out just why you keep seeing pictures of celebrities you hadn’t thought of in years in the corner of your screen? That happened to me this week, and after a little bit of research I found out why. Sean Connery turned a whopping 90 years old this week, thus giving me the perfect chance to back into a random topic I’ve had on my short list for a while now.

My father and I were once having a talk about Sean Connery while watching “The Hunt For The Red October,” on TBS no doubt, and right around the time Sir Sean uttered the immortal line, “One ping only, please,” my dad let fly with an unexpected hot take on the filmography of Mr. Connery; namely that his best movies came way later in his career.