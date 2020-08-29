THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Here we are, princes of the universe!

Sometimes the Throwback Machine operates in strange ways. For instance, have you ever noticed that sometimes you’re online and you can’t figure out just why you keep seeing pictures of celebrities you hadn’t thought of in years in the corner of your screen? That happened to me this week, and after a little bit of research I found out why. Sean Connery turned a whopping 90 years old this week, thus giving me the perfect chance to back into a random topic I’ve had on my short list for a while now.
My father and I were once having a talk about Sean Connery while watching “The Hunt For The Red October,” on TBS no doubt, and right around the time Sir Sean uttered the immortal line, “One ping only, please,” my dad let fly with an unexpected hot take on the filmography of Mr. Connery; namely that his best movies came way later in his career.
I’ve always wondered about that. I’m probably in the last generation of folks who got to experience Sean Connery as a going filmic concern in real time. Dude was still toplining movies in my teens and all the way up to when he pulled a Gene Hackman and stealth retired after 2003’s silly but entertaining “The League of Extraordinary Gentleman,” the only movie where you can see Allan Quatermain trying to teach Tom Sawyer how to “pit the ace” with a giant rifle while standing on the deck of a submarine piloted by Captain Nemo and that has Mina Harker, Dr. Jekyll, and the Invisible Man on board.
So just what was he doing all those years between Bond and … well, whenever it was he popped back up as the seasoned salt-and-pepper heartthrob in … um, whatever movie it was you could consider his “comeback”: “Red October”? “The Untouchables”? “The Presidio”?
Sorry pops, as much as I know you like “The Presidio”, and as much as I’d like to write a whole column about the last time anyone tried to sell Mark Harmon as the lead of a political thriller, I’m going to have to set the Throwback dials to 1986, for that was the year he appeared as a sword fighting Spaniard immortal by the name of Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez in the really weird fantasy action sci–fi flick “Highlander.”
“Highlander” was the story of … all right, I’ve gotta take a deep breath on this one … Scottish Highlander Connor McCloud, one of a race of immortals living among us and dueling with each other through the centuries. They can only die if their head is cut off, traditionally by the sword. The immortal who wins each duel absorbs the power of their vanquished foe in a ridiculous display of explosions and lightning bolts called “The Quickening,” and the last one remaining gains some weird type of psychic reward described only as “The Prize.”
Sean Connery is not the lead in this movie. Goodness knows he could have been. But that honor went to the one and only Christopher Lambert, a French actor playing a Scotsman, and a dude who was a quite a mainstay in any number of cheezy and enjoyable B-flicks from the era, from “Knight Moves” (chess playing serial killer, I think?), “Fortress” (an innocent man locked up in a futuristic underground prison) and my personal favorite, “The Hunted,” where he and the gorgeous Joan Chen are chased through Japan by ninja assassins. Can I tell you how happy it makes me that I’m responsible for getting the words “ninja assassins” printed in my hometown newspaper?
To say that “Highlander” was a niche film is an understatement; a time travel sword fighting epic directed by the music video director responsible “Hungry Like the Wolf” and also featuring a lot of soundtrack music by Queen, including the film’s unofficial theme song “Princes of the Universe,” one of those songs that succeeds beyond all belief despite not having anything resembling a hook or a melody.
As you’d expect, despite having been released nationally in March, “Highlander” didn’t creep its way to Mattoon until a month later, probably so the Cinema 3 and The Time could make room for “Care Bears Movie II: The New Generation,” and “The Money Pit,” the latter a movie that beloved Journal Gazette movie critic Carl Lebovitz had a great headline for in his review, (ahem) “Emphasis on ‘pit'.”
You know who else got a good headline in there? Journal film critic Kevin Carlson, who wrote up a dinger of a “Highlander” review that really had my head scratching in terms of how it was written, almost as if it was some kind of verbal tone poem or something written on Dramamine. And then I scrolled up and realized I was looking at a student review published on that week’s “School” page. Sorry Keith. All writers have to start somewhere.
Even after “Highlander” was packed up in film canisters and shipped out of Mattoon in a grand total of two weeks, it lived on thanks to your heavy metal listenin’, Dungeons and Dragons playin’ older brother who maybe, just maybe, let you into his basement lair to watch the copy he rented for the millionth time from Carousel Video. I didn’t have an older brother so I had to find out about it because it was referenced a lot in the liner notes to my “Classic Queen” CD, which was a “Highlander” soundtrack almost by default.
So yeah, Sean Connery. 90 years old, and still the best Bond, Russian sub captain, cat burglar, medieval dragon, Allan Quatermain, and sword fighting Spanish immortal, and also probably a good guy. Need proof? He came back for “Highlander 2: The Quickening”. I wonder what Kevin thought of that one.
