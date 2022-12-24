THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Holiday stress relief, the 'Black Christmas' way!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid. Well, actually, this time there really is, for I’m wrapping up the holiday Throwbacks with yet another bit of scary movie counter-programming.

And talk about ideas that really blew up in my face, because the sequel to last year’s “Silent Night, Deadly Night” was so minimally released that it didn’t come anywhere near this area. Same deal for my backup choice, 1980’s “Christmas Evil.” But let it never be said I won’t resort to the obvious, for I bring to you, the 1974 classic, yes I said “classic,” “Black Christmas.”

And even this choice gave me trouble. For being a generally well-regarded horror movie, “Black Christmas” didn’t play in Mattoon, Charleston, or Bloomington, and only played in Decatur several years later as part of a barely-promoted second feature after the obscure telekinesis-themed Richard Burton movie “The Medusa Touch,” a title that, for all the world sounds like one of those fake Troy McClure movies from "The Simpsons."

This means I had to pull a “Screams of a Winter Night” again and covertly tip-toe my way into the archives of the St. Louis Post Dispatch, where “Black Christmas” not only played, in a whopping eight theaters, but also got the full-bore newspaper ad treatment I was looking for. And wow, it’s a doozy.

“Black Christmas,” in case you didn’t know, and since you’re a responsible member of society you probably don’t, is actually groundbreaking in its own way, since it predated the mostly-Canadian holiday-themed slasher movie land rush by a whopping three years, which is when “Halloween” changed the game.

For context, I looked up what horror movies were in circulation in 1974 and it sure looks like, other than some grisly outliers like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “It’s Alive” continuing the “what did we just watch” tradition of ‘72s “Last House on the Left,” it sure looks like we were still left with imported Italian sleaze like Juliet Mills in “Beyond the Door,” and stodgy ‘60s holdovers like “The Beast Must Die” and “From Beyond the Grave.”

Although, why haven’t I never heard of “Lucifer’s Women” before? And as for the bat-guano crazy “Devil Times Five,” or “Peopletoys” as it was called in some markets, stay tuned for next October, because it played ‘Ol St. Lou-ee that year as well. Be afraid.

Living with the many, many derivatives of “Black Christmas” as we all have, growing up with access to HBO and video stores, if you just closed your eyes and envisioned what a movie called “Black Christmas” would feature and you came up with “sorority girls being targeted over the holiday season by a psycho who makes the leap from obscene phone calls to strangling in the span of 15 minutes,” you’d be right.

Still, it’s not nearly as sadistic or exploitatively violent as its many holiday-themed brethren, relying more on disquieting sounds than on blood and guts. Plus it’s all built around a brilliant twist where the girls, half-heartedly assisted by local cops, try to find their missing friend, who, unbeknownst to them, is actually still in the sorority house’s creepy attic, strangled to death, while the killer, pacing around the room of bric-a-brac and creepy rocking horses, continues to vent an unnamed frustration via continued phone calls from...you got it, inside the house!

Turns out director Bob Clark had a tidy little niche in the realms of cinema going for him. He had directed a couple of memorable low-budgeters before this one: “Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things,” which I remember renting from the long-gone C&M video in Charleston and liking, and “Deathdream,” an unsettling horror-drama that’s way better acted than the title would have you suspect. He’d later go on to direct the first two “Porky’s” movies (stay tuned). Oh, and “Rhinestone”.

Talk about the Christmas gift that keeps on giving. Maggie Mae Fish, one of my favorite film writers, posted a video essay on this movie literally as I was writing this column. And she pointed out some themes that I would have been able to discern if I knew anything about horror movies beyond what’s “cool” and/or “gross,” primarily that it deals with social issues that are still being debated as recently as this last election, since for a lot of women the real terror is often one of “never being able to feel safe” because the world of powerful men put in charge of protecting you simply choose not to believe or even listen to a thing you’re saying.

And she’s right, because viewing it through that lens, yeah, it’s clear the movie is a study of young women being told by every male character in range that they don’t know what they’re talking about…until they suddenly decide they do, at which point boy, do they ever pat themselves on the back with what a good job they did helping out these poor ladies.

Like in the film’s final moments, which I didn’t remember as being nearly as unsettling, where the detectives all sit around impressed with themselves and talking procedure before an insanely bleak twist, one that might be dulled somewhat depending on your ability to see though red herrings, delivered wholly at the expense of the female lead who at that moment is…well….it’s a scene I actually won’t spoil in the hopes that this year you’ll make “Black Christmas” a part of your holiday traditions. I mean, how many times can you really watch “A Christmas Story”? Another movie that, yes, Bob Clark also directed. Seriously.

Sounds macabre? Perhaps. But just tell me that you haven’t, in your pre-holiday stress, strangled the heck out of your cookie dough and imagined it wasn’t a friend, relative or Amazon. Well, that’s why we have “Black Christmas,” don’t we? Let’s see the Hallmark Channel compete with that.

