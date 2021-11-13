THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Hoppin' and boppin', back at the Bandstand!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If “Video Killed the Radio Star” with the advent of MTV in 1981, it also eventually killed something else: the afternoon TV teen-dance show.

And for that I give you, from the Jan 29, 1977, Journal Gazette, an article about the then-upcoming special celebrating 25 years of American Bandstand, hosted by the one and only “world’s oldest teenager” Dick Clark.

And speaking of Clark, he’s the focus of some unexpected snark from that article, which kicks off by mentioning that despite nearly 25 years, little about the show had changed, from the “rampant acne” to the “indecipherable lyrics, and ear-splitting amplification of electric guitars.” And that in the midst of it all, “even Clark’s expressionless boredom, his indifference to the cacophony and wild gyrations surrounding him remains precisely the same,” leading me to wonder just who exactly was American Bandstand booking in the ‘70s that they found so hard to tolerate.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to find the 25th anniversary shindig online, slated to feature 112 stars from Elton John and David Bowie to that troublemaker Helen Reddy. So I did the next best thing, I tracked down a badly-recorded copy of an, what turned out to be very important, episode from 1987.

And the first thing that hit me, after the very odd sight of a multi-leveled set full of post-New-wave mid-80s mallrats bouncing around to the anachronistic theme song, was, well, if I may say so in an unguarded moment on my part, is just how much fun they all seemed to be having. And yeah, I couldn’t take my eyes off of it.

It’s so strange; my attention span back then was so little that the idea of watching a bunch of teenagers madly hop around to even the most current Top 40 songs bored me, but through older eyes, very much like the San Junipero episode of “Black Mirror,” I was swept up in this sad-sweet-happy wave of nostalgia for something I never experienced but really kind of wish I had.

The music? Here’s what we got; first up, “When Smokey Sings” by New Romantic mainstays ABC, not nearly as good a song as their “Be Near Me” or “All of My Heart” but it slaps plenty enough to bop to if you overhear it at Walgreens.

“Who’s That Girl” by Madonna is next, one of those songs I discounted as a kid because of the nagging chorus. Hearing the whole song today, I love those staccato keyboards, and the kids on the dance floor seem to love it.

I could devote an entire column to the segment where two well-dressed teens, one looking like Lisa Lisa and the other like the dude from The Human League if you left him in the dryer too long, must “Rate A Record”, two singles actually, on a percentile between 35 and 98 for some reason: “Certain Things are Likely” by KTP, one of those pro-forma dance tunes with the robotic beats and hoarse shouted choruses, and “Step by Step” by The Superiors. And if you’re wondering, yes it’s the exact same song the New Kids on the Block would have a hit with just three years later.

And for the record, “Certain Things” won, about 75 to 60, and the participants were awarded Cherokee Jeans, class rings from ArtCarved and a pocket tape recorder from Worlds of Wonder for their time.

Appearing live on the main stage, the late, great Laura Branigan, and for you hockey goons out there who think you discovered her first just know I was into her way before you, looking like a knockout lip-synching to “Shattered Glass,” a pretty good, if not revelatory, slice of mid-decade dance floor pomp that would have made great end-credit music for something.

We take an odd turn with a 1987 re-record of Rod Stewart’s own 1973 cover of “Twisting the Night Away,” from the “Innerspace” soundtrack of all things; the kind of paint-by-numbers stuff Rod the Mod did in the ‘80s until “Downtown Train” put him right again; it’s fun, but you can tell the kids are dancing a little bit like one of the chaperones snuck a song onto the turntable.

Speaking of end credits, what a moment at the end of the show, when we cut back from commercial to find the set quiet, all the kids sitting down and with Clark holding court in center stage to announce that after 35 years, the show was moving on from the ABC network to syndication so that it could go back to one full hour again.

And like a freaking boss, Clark closes the show by swinging that deadly brickbat of a microphone back to the kids to announce that “American Bandstand will continue!” and everyone cheers before the needle drops on Los Lobos’s then-current cover of “La Bamba” and it’s an endless party until the last of the credits have rolled.

Bandstand did carry on for one more year, on Saturday afternoons, where I first saw it, before Clark packed up his podium and the show shuffled off to the USA Network with another host until the music finally stopped in 1989, with The Cover Girls as the last performers.

“The guests don’t matter, and neither do I,” Clark said in the article. “What makes the show are the kids, the dancing, and the music. I’m just a finger-pointer.”

Well, Dick, as far as I’m concerned you’re selling yourself short. I watched that episode closely; those kids thought you were cool. And once you’re “cool”, brother, you stay cool, giving hope to all us aging hipster record-buyers still having discussions with friends’ kids about the new Ed Sheeran single, which I’d give a 75 to; you can dance to it.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

