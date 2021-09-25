THE THROWBACK MACHINE: I coulda been a treasurer

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In terms of nostalgia, the ’70s have a feel. So do the ’80s. But the ’90s? Well, let’s see if I can dislodge any feeling from you at all via a look back at some odds and ends from the Sept. 28, 1991, Journal Gazette, the last Saturday of the month, 30 years ago. Gulp.

On page A1, in the “Top This” section, a notice about man in Decatur (Alabama) who offered to trade a 450-pound bull for a new Lincoln Town Car … and the dealership said yes. Problem? The bull got loose from its pen at the dealership and a veterinarian had to be called in to help wrangle it back in so they could carry on with plans to raffle him off.

A 1991 Lincoln Town Car retailed for $26,000. I looked one up and was filled with a queasy wave of depression. Folks, at best it’s the physical manifestation of how “I don’t want to be a grown-up” feels, and the car that Angela Lansbury would step out of to solve another Cabot Cove mystery at worst. The Town Cars are long gone by now, but how about this: that dealership now sells bulldozers.

On A2 there’s an advertisement for the then-upcoming grand opening celebration for Kull Lumber at 17th and Richmond Avenue in Mattoon, featuring door prizes and free refreshments. I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that in parentheticals at the bottom of the ad it says, “formerly Warehouse Sales.”

Wow, talk about a Mattoon business where you can inadvertently show your age by daring to speak its name out loud in front of anyone born after the ‘80s. Would it surprise you to know that I’ve done exactly that within the last two months?

For yes, there I was at a local fabric establishment on a recent early Saturday evening pretty much badgering the poor checkout girl about why they didn’t carry Testor’s model glue so I could spend my rip-roaring evening, not playing my new board game, but gluing together fifty small plastic aliens it came with that, surprise, didn’t come pre-assembled.

When she told me, the guy hung up on some glue from the ’70s, that maybe I should try Ace Hardware instead, I just squinted and said, “you mean Warehouse Sales?” After I received her confused glance, I went home, with some cheap DAP glue that so wouldn’t dry clear, feeling a million years old. I sent the board game back.

In the notices section on A3, it looks like we’ve got “Shadoobee” playing at Broadway Joe’s, “Barry’s Broadway Boogie” at the Mattoon Elk’s Lodge, “Marvin Lee” at the Mattoon Moose, “Tommy Moore” at the Eagles’ and tickets still available for the Kaskaskia Country Opry at the Okaw Valley Resort in Shelbyville. If all that sounds just too high-octane for you, you could always get a hand-carved roast beef dinner for only $5.25 at Knowles Cafeteria and eat in silence.

On the confusingly labeled insert labeled A5-A-B, was a large Walden’s Appliance ad for their “One Shot Sunday” sale featuring an illustration of what looks like a turn-of-the-century trapper pointing a flint lock rifle directly at an RCA VHS VCR featuring a 111 channel compatible tuner and a “quick start mechanism” for only $279. If you missed your “one-shot” on that deal, you can pick up that same model on eBay for around $30.

On A6 I found a picture of the newly installed Mattoon Junior High School Senior Officers, which gave me pause as I quickly realized I recognized all four of them, for it sure appears fall of 1991 was indeed my eighth grade year.

I’d be lying if I said I still didn’t feel a strange twinge of nearly 30-year-old FOMO mixed with a bit of that old fashioned anti-authority anger slowly being nurtured in my eighth-grade brain by my hipster indie comic books and modern rock while looking at those familiar faces in this photo, all beaming at being named a part of the ruling junior high class.

Oh sure, maybe I could have, you know, “applied myself” for once in my life. And maybe then I could have been the student council master of coin. But if I had, I wouldn’t have been spared the fate of those that did; having a picture of their awkward years, with all the frizzy hair and dopey sweatshirts, put back into circulation again for everyone to chuckle at. Now that’s power.

In the Showcase section I found a full-page piece from Sharon Hargis about EIU’s Adult Fitness program featuring a testimonial full of positive-energy from Terry Ramsey of Mattoon who lost a whopping 100 pounds on the program just from walking or jogging up to five miles a day (reasonable) and by giving up caffeine (forget it), accompanied by a real cool photo of the man himself hoofin’ it around what I think is the campus pond just south of Lantz Arena. Dude’s rocking cool headphones too. I wonder what he’s listening to. Grand Funk, is my best guess.

How’s this for a wakeup call? I’m older now than he was when this that article was published. That can’t be right. Like I said, I was in junior high at the time and I distinctly remember that everyone else that year was older than me. Or at least they used to be.

So this fall, if you see a weirdo walking through your neighborhood in the late evening, all in black, holding a vintage iPod, who looks like he’s got all the flexibility of a sheet of drywall and is muttering to himself about keeping up with 1991, pay no mind. You just saw a man who learned some unexpected lessons in an old newspaper … and who is listening to Grand Funk.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

