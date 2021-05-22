THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Insert coin, output summer

And what could you have possibly thought? It’s such a weird movie, really. Built of out of semi-stock techno-paranoia bits and aimed at the usual latchkey kids, but there’s a couple twists that really would have unnerved me back then, and there’s a swing at Twilight Zone metaphysics regarding “Jack Fisk” that upset me today for exactly the same reasons I cried in my popcorn during the “Bing-Bong” scene in “Inside Out.” Don’t act like you didn’t do the same.

But that last bit would have gone right past you. After all, the summer was winding down but time was endless, and the idea that your silly games with the complicated rules were just transitory interests, or that your childhood heroes would suddenly mislead or abandon you was insanity.

Which is why, when your parents picked you up after the screening, you probably skipped telling them “wow, I guess I learned who the real heroes actually are after all,” in favor of begging them to buy you the video game.

I had slightly the same reaction after watching this movie for the very first time this week. I mean, why can’t we have an awesome game store like that in our mall? And why couldn’t my skills at Robotron save the world? And yeah, sure maybe Atari never actually made a version of Cloak and Dagger to play at home, but a framed poster of it is going to look great on my wall.