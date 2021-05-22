THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Insert coin, output summer

When you’re a kid and you realize that another perfect, supposedly endless, summer is slowly drawing to a close, you’re apt to do anything to try to forget it.
And what better way to do that than by begging the parental units to drop you off at the movies to enjoy a little escapism in the air conditioning while they tick off the “easy” stuff from your school list at the dollar store.
If you managed to do this the week of Aug. 10, 1984, you stepped out of your parents’ Astrovan and right smack into the middle of a summer movie convergence absolutely perfect for avoiding the inevitable, from “Ghostbusters,” in the last week of what was surely an all-summer run; to the underrated “Conan the Destroyer,” what with its PG-safe rubber monster and PG-13-safe Olivia D’abo as the princess. And maybe you even had the guts to sneak into the World War III teen-guerilla fighter epic “Red Dawn,” which actually held a Guinness record at the time for most onscreen deaths.
But there at the bottom of the movie ads I found a small notice for a flick with a sci-fi logo of a jet fighter, a picture of the kid from E.T. in the middle of some techno-crosshairs, and the promising tagline, “It’s not just a game anymore.”
I’m going to guess about 25% of my readers just freaked out, because they’ve already figured out I’m talking about “Cloak and Dagger,” unseen by many upon original release, but a mainstay on VHS shelves and cable TV; and as such is held in pretty high regard by grown-up nerds of today.
And seriously, to my younger readers rightfully obsessed with the era, don’t even think about re-watching “Stranger Things” again until you’ve seen this one. We’re talking advanced ‘80s coursework here.
“Cloak and Dagger” stars Henry Thomas, just two years after “E.T.”, hanging out in the stock room of the local game store in the mall and playing “Cloak and Dagger,” a role playing game involving unkillable CIA agent “Jack Fisk,” also his personal idol, because, “Jack Fisk always escapes!”
Looking for something else to do, the hairy store owner-slash-computer programmer gives him and his delightfully annoying best-girl-buddy a “mission” to pick up some catalogs and vending machine Twinkies from the software company in the high-rise across the street.
It’s there the kid witnesses two gun-toting goons murder a guy in lab coat, who quickly stumbles into a stairwell and, with his dying breaths, hands the kid a copy of the home version of the “Cloak and Dagger” arcade game, in a scene clearly demanded by producers so they had something to make an advertisement out of.
From there the poor kid finds himself stuck in a Hitchcockian maze of intrigue, chased by those same goons and their icy-cold boss from the software company, dudes who think nothing of dangling his friend over deep water by her ankles or threatening to knife the kid in broad daylight on a boat tour full of passengers.
Thankfully he’s got help in the form of “Jack Fisk” himself, played by the legendary Dabney Coleman, a guy who’s apparently been 45 years old his whole life, starring as his imaginary friend who walks him through his own very real life game of “Cloak and Dagger.”
Coleman, incidentally, also has a third role in the movie I won’t spoil, as it leads to one of the more ingenious “oh, of course” moments, especially in the film’s final act.
It’s a movie that also falls squarely into that “why don’t my parents understand how important my video game skills are” category alongside classics like “Tron,” “The Last Starfighter,” and “WarGames,” all beloved by paunchy dudes like me…who aren’t sure why you don’t understand why our video game skills are so important.
But unlike those movies, that used fictional games or had games made after the fact, “Cloak” features footage from a real-life video game. And for you collectors out there, it sort of looked like a cross between Robotron 2084 and Elevator Action. If either of those two names ring a bell with you, congratulations nerds, I’m sure you were there in 1984 for this one.
And what could you have possibly thought? It’s such a weird movie, really. Built of out of semi-stock techno-paranoia bits and aimed at the usual latchkey kids, but there’s a couple twists that really would have unnerved me back then, and there’s a swing at Twilight Zone metaphysics regarding “Jack Fisk” that upset me today for exactly the same reasons I cried in my popcorn during the “Bing-Bong” scene in “Inside Out.” Don’t act like you didn’t do the same.
But that last bit would have gone right past you. After all, the summer was winding down but time was endless, and the idea that your silly games with the complicated rules were just transitory interests, or that your childhood heroes would suddenly mislead or abandon you was insanity.
Which is why, when your parents picked you up after the screening, you probably skipped telling them “wow, I guess I learned who the real heroes actually are after all,” in favor of begging them to buy you the video game.
I had slightly the same reaction after watching this movie for the very first time this week. I mean, why can’t we have an awesome game store like that in our mall? And why couldn’t my skills at Robotron save the world? And yeah, sure maybe Atari never actually made a version of Cloak and Dagger to play at home, but a framed poster of it is going to look great on my wall.
Oh yeah, and we’ve all got one other thing going for us as opposed to back then; summer’s only just getting started.
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.