THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It all started with a tomato

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes Throwback columns come to me in the strangest ways. This one begins with a tomato. Not just any tomato, but a picture of a two-and-a-half pound monster tomato grown by Ora Cole, with a growth rate attributed to “limestone in his back yard.”

It’s a random archival clipping I’ve had in my “can I make something out of this” slush file along with literally hundreds of others I’ve collected over the years while casting around past papers.

But just why would I throw in a random photo of a giant, locally grown, limestone-enhanced vegetable, um…fruit, in with the pile of old Ted’s Warehouse coupons? Maybe I was feeling a little nostalgic.

When I first started working here I saw firsthand the kinds of things folks would send to us for the community pages beyond the “usual” announcements and whatnot. We used to get photos of all sorts of weird things people saw around town, mostly consisting of “things that looked like things,” including but not limited to weird-looking vegetables.

The one I remember most was a photo of a mound of straw in an otherwise normal field, that, with the evening sun hitting it just right, looked like a troglodyte creature of some kind. Friends, I laughed out loud when I took it out of the envelope.

I miss getting things like that; maybe I just liked the idea of someone finding such an oddity in their garden or yard and their first thought, after showing a family member, was to send it to the paper. I mean who’s to say a two-and-a-half pound tomato isn’t news?

But then, almost subconsciously, I noticed something about this photo, or should I say, the date the photo came from: September 12, 2001.

Because the 9/11 attacks happened after that day’s Journal had already been printed and delivered to your porch, our “9/11” paper was obviously on the 12th, and after flipping through it, I can vouch that that’s exactly what it was, for nearly 18 straight pages.

Until, as you may have already guessed, the Lifestyles section for that day’s edition, which contained the aforementioned tomato photo and a lot of other, non 9/11 related, local odds and ends most likely already planned for print prior to the previous day’s events. Items such as:

Janice Hunt’s showcase piece about then-four-year-old Ashlee VanKeuren’s successful open heart surgery to correct three holes in her heart including a photo of Ashlee on her mom’s lap making the perfect “I need to make sure I get a silly face into the newspaper” silly face that I hope they have framed somewhere.

Someone writing to Dear Abby about what to do when recently married friends of theirs send them a follow-up letter requesting a detailed breakdown of how many drinks they actually had during the reception in order to square up an unexpectedly high bill (seven drinks per person). Abby says it “deserves investigation.”

A group photo of the Arthur High School Homecoming Court most likely taken on a day when no one was expecting it since, is as always the case, the girls look like they’ve got their act together style-wise, and the dudes are in an array of floppy jerseys and wrinkled T0-shirts, including one kid wearing a shirt featuring what I think is a pop-punk band of the era. Folks, I zoomed into this photo down to the pixel like Deckard in "Blade Runner" trying to figure it out, thinking but it might be Sum 41 even though I only see three people on the shirt. If this kid was cool enough to rock an Alkaline Trio shirt in Arthur, I’ll name this column after him.

A giant six column photo of the CHS Class of 1961’s 40th reunion, featuring a lot of names I hope the clerk at the time didn’t have to type in manually from a hand-written piece of paper…in cursive no less. I’m just speaking from past experience, folks. By the way, the number one song in 1961 was “Tossin’ and Turnin’” by Bobby Lewis, who was born in Indianapolis.

That week’s Mary Jane Coartney column called “Great Expectations across the Generations,” a column which, I have to be honest, reads not all that different from mine, especially given her own tech memories of ordering “white flannelette” from a catalog and how she remembered the sheer convenience of the telegraph. Not to sound competitive, she doesn’t mention Radio Shack once.

On the Entertainment page my horoscope warned me not to “hide my mistakes,” the Will Rogers was playing a movie called “American Outlaws” so obscure to me I had to look it up, and I found a real cheap looking boxed ad for “1 Day Parachute Training” with an 824 number and a sketchy website address that led to nothing after all that time searching for the tilde on my keyboard. If you took one of these lessons, and the training was a failure, please let me know, if you are able.

It’s weird. I remember so much about the day of September 11 but yet not a single thing about the day after. Maybe it was the same for you. It was probably that way for a lot of people, who had spent the prior day doing nothing but watching the coverage on TV and maybe needed some way to take a break. And for the eight pages in the back of that day’s paper, that’s just what they got.

In the meantime, if I ever reach into that slush pile to finally use the Aug. 17, 1981, photo of the three lovely ladies who opened the “The Photo Nest” on Broadway, I can breathe easily knowing that nothing earth-shattering happened on that day…right?

Until then, you know where to send the weird produce photos.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.