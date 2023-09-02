Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of those fires that I hope never goes out in this world is that when out-of-the-ordinary things happen to folks in small towns their first instinct is to reach out to their local newspaper.

For an example, I give you a little item that Glancing Back obsessives may have read last week: a Rob Stroud article from the Aug. 26, 1998, Journal Gazette about a Charleston man’s encounter with a black widow spider.

If you don’t remember, or if you didn’t see it the first time, it goes a little bit like this: On Aug. 15, 1998, Robert Leach of rural Charleston found a black widow between the screen and inside doors to his basement, which he was able to identify because he just watched a documentary about them on the Discovery Channel.

After noticing that there were also two egg sacs hanging in that web, and fearing for the safety of his children, like any normal human being would he reacted the same way Sigourney Weaver did when she reached the Xenomorph hive underneath LV-426 and he “decided to dispose of the eggs before they hatched.” Although I’m guessing he didn’t use a flame thrower to do it. I would have.

There’s a Dean Koontz book called “The Taking” where a character taking refuge at a local tavern from bioluminescent alien rain discovers that, because of a leaky windowpane, a pod of oily, glistening black mutant mushrooms is growing in the stockroom. That’s pretty much my nightmare. For I have a rule that “outside” stuff is never, ever, allowed to make an incursion on the “inside.”

Spiders though? I’ve learned to let them be if they’ve set up shop in a discreet area and as long as they don’t creep up on my physical space. And since spiders eat bugs, I guess I enjoy knowing that all those other creepy-crawlies might have something to fear themselves.

Leach’s story looks like it’s somewhat unique in our newspaper, for when it comes to local mentions of black widows, I found only stuff like a 1999 fun-factoid-filled column from “Mid-Illinois Newspapers ecologist” Barry Haist where I was provided many answers about our region’s poisonous spiders but also left with many questions about the “one flap up” cowboy hat he was wearing in his column photo.

I had to go all the way back to 1956 to find a similar encounter, a school page article describing how little Charles Scaggs saw a black widow crawling up a skillet he was washing and then promptly, “threw it down.” Which I take to mean he did what I would have done: scream bloody murder and throw the pan so hard it would dent the floor. He recovered from that initial shock though and somehow managed to capture that spider where, according to the article it ended up “living in a little jar on Mr. Rea’s desk.”

Sort of reminds me of the time at Humboldt Elementary when we all found a wolf spider crawling out of the little sand pit next to the kindergarten building, and, running on instinct, I promptly squashed it flat, just before the shadow of Mrs. Sawyer appeared over my shoulder with a jar in her hands and a frown on her face.

How was I to know someone ran to tell her we had found a specimen to go along with our science unit on spiders? So yeah, for my transgression I was issued a 15-minute detention right there on the spot, to be served at the next recess. And folks, since recess was only 20 minutes, that was like getting the death penalty.

I saw Mrs. Sawyer while walking around with my headphones on a few years ago. She complimented me on my writing, and that flattery was the only thing that kept me from dredging up the spider incident. For all I know, she still has the authority to issue detentions, so perhaps its best I didn’t.

As for the rest of the Glancing Back story, turns out Leach got rid of the eggs as carefully as he could by using a long pair of pliers to gently pluck them out of the web, at which point the spider itself, understandably, hitched a ride, leaving him to remark that, “If she started climbing up those pliers, I was going to throw them.”

After that, like in all good horror movies set in small towns, when you find that creepy thing in your basement, you call the high school science teacher. This is where Charleston High School’s Ron Easter comes in, who promptly preserved the spider in alcohol, a detail which bummed me out a little bit.

To think that that spider, of a type not often seen here in the Land of Lincoln, somehow made it to that screen door, and for all its trouble ended up preserved for all eternity next to a penny in a jar for a picture in the newspaper. Poor little thing.

So as fall approaches and those outside things start making their way inside to avoid those falling temps, keep your head on a swivel when tending to those windowsills and screen doors. And if you do see something creepy-crawling into your personal space, before you call up Delbert McClintok, infestation specialist, relax and give me a call, because you know I’d love to put that kind of tale into the newspaper.

Besides, it turns out that black widows have a natural predator after all. Mud Daubers. Too many of those flying around? Well, blackbirds eat them. Blackbirds making a mess of your sidewalks? Foxes will take care of that. And that’s where it ends. Because no one puts a fox in a jar in my town.