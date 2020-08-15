THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It really was partytime. It really was excellent.

The 1992 release of “Wayne’s World,” the feature film based off the popular Saturday Night Live sketch, was one of those epochal events for early ‘90s teenagers, the type that that if you failed to attend, you might as well not even show your face at school.
Odd, that I can’t recall any one particular joke from any of the original skits. What I remember really landing was the likability of “Wayne” and his buddy “Garth,” the concept of two rubes having their own basement TV show, and of course, the lingo they spoke in; an odd amalgamation of leftover Valley-Girl speak blended with the disaffected, Midwestern metalhead drawl of dudes who spent their summers taking down P.A. equipment. Thus giving teens of the era an immutable lexicon by which we were to relate to each other and the way that we puked, from “hurl” to “blow chunks”. Lest you think it was all vomit-related there was also “Schwing!” (she’s cute) to “Sha…right!” (I’m not doing what you’re asking) and of course they helped make sure “sucks,” as the universal verb of disapproval, went from “OK …you can say it around the house but not while grandma is around” to a term so mild you’ll probably hear it from any grandma at the VFW who has just found out her lucky bingo dauber went dry.
At that age, despite what our parents may have thought, we were all so … alert, at least when it came to our silly interests. And it was of the utmost importance that we “broadcasted” those thoughts to the greater world somehow. Maybe that’s why we all made Wayne’s World such a touchstone. Although it must be said that Wayne and Garth actually represented no real type of metalhead I actually knew at the time, leading me to think they were supposed to be dudes in their twenties, what with their proto-“Dad Rock” obsessions. Seriously Garth wears an “OU812” era Van Halen tee shirt in one scene, which no one other than a member of Van Halen’s road crew has ever done out in public. It was pastel, even.
Oh yeah, the movies. They were events, as you’d expect. The first one was about Wayne and Garth selling the concept of their show to a big time producer who has grand plans to ruin it by making it all corporate. Oh, and Wayne just might get his foxy bass-playing girlfriend Cassandra stolen away from him by Rob Lowe, natch. The sequel was actually just as good and involved Wayne and Garth getting a mysterious dream message that they needed to put on a big outdoor concert. Wise, since it let them focus on the music. Oh, and nerdy, shy Garth struck up a torrid affair with Kim Basinger.
Lets’ talk about the music again. While a large part of the soundtracks for both consisted of an odd strain of late ‘80s, early ‘90s hard rock you could call “Bill and Ted Metal” there’s a lot, and I mean a lot, of ‘70s stuff, as mentioned. From the backstage “we’re not worthy!” encounter with Alice Cooper, perhaps the last time anyone in the ‘90s was exposed to that guy unless you happened to have the Smashing Pumpkins box set with a cover of “Clones, We’re all” (anyone?), watching a love struck Wayne bliss out to “Dream Weaver” (still a great song) and of course, the grand re-introduction of Queen through the immortal car-head banging scene set to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
And just in case any of you need reminding, at the time, the music of Queen was such a non-entity here in America that Hollywood Records had to rush-reprint a ragged import Queen compilation and called it “Classic Queen” even though it didn’t have just about any of their other big hits on it, just to get “Bohemian Rhapsody” back onto shelves. I should know. I bought it from the old Wal-Mart...where the Dollar General still is today. And yes, I still own it. Man, “One Year of Love” is a great ballad.
A teen of today deciding to do their “cool homework” by checking out either of these (gulp) “old” movies might be a little baffled by all that. Understandable. For them the ‘70s are about as far back in their past as the ‘50s were to me as a teenager. But hey, I absorbed a lot of that “old” sock hop stuff from Happy Days reruns, so maybe the new kids will adapt the same way due to the fact that paunchy 40-year-olds are flooding the zone with content trying to convince everyone their knowledge of old Nintendo game cheat codes and obscure facts gleaned from reading CD liner notes can save the world, or impress anyone. Sound like anyone you know?
So let’s just bring it back to me. I saw “Wayne’s World” at the now long gone Karasotes Cinema 3, with a buddy of mine, one of the first movies my mom deemed all right to just drop us off at, the first actually maybe being “The Rocketeer”. I saw “Wayne’s World 2” a couple years later, just across the street at the (still sorta there) Time Theatre but with a different buddy because the first one and I had just sort of drifted apart once Junior High happened. I saw “Wayne’s World” again for the first time in a long while last weekend with a close friend of mine and her six year old daughter who was transfixed and unleashed a fusillade of questions that mostly boiled down to “Why does Wayne like to party so much?” Indeed.
So this Friday night, somewhere in Coles County, there might very well be a couple of young guys or girls who might be besties their whole lives, about to live stream or upload any number of important thoughts about important things, because when you’re young and when 11 p.m. on a weekend belongs to you, that’s important. Party on.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!