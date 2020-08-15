THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It really was partytime. It really was excellent.

Odd, that I can’t recall any one particular joke from any of the original skits. What I remember really landing was the likability of “Wayne” and his buddy “Garth,” the concept of two rubes having their own basement TV show, and of course, the lingo they spoke in; an odd amalgamation of leftover Valley-Girl speak blended with the disaffected, Midwestern metalhead drawl of dudes who spent their summers taking down P.A. equipment. Thus giving teens of the era an immutable lexicon by which we were to relate to each other and the way that we puked, from “hurl” to “blow chunks”. Lest you think it was all vomit-related there was also “Schwing!” (she’s cute) to “Sha…right!” (I’m not doing what you’re asking) and of course they helped make sure “sucks,” as the universal verb of disapproval, went from “OK …you can say it around the house but not while grandma is around” to a term so mild you’ll probably hear it from any grandma at the VFW who has just found out her lucky bingo dauber went dry.