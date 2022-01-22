THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It wasn't me who gummed up the works

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was no event during my tenure at Humboldt Grade School that got me more amped than Thursdays, for that was the day Mrs. Heckel and the district “Computer Bus” came rolling up to the school’s small circle drive.

And that’s where Judi Heckel, still one of my favorite teachers, would hold court in front of two rows of Apple IIe’s on a retrofitted Blue Bird bus, and teach us the immutable laws of computers as they existed at the time: the backspace button was the “boo-boo corrector,” caulking the wagon in Oregon Trail was a death wish, never ever touch the exposed magnetic tape at the bottom of a floppy disc, and there was no boo-boo corrector with enough power to erase the crime of stuffing Chewels gum wrappers through the ventilation ports back where the power switch was.

Our family’s first home PC didn’t have a brand name printed on it, just a blue square with a squiggly “M”, and here’s the clincher, no Windows operating system. Yup, we’re talking DOS, although we had a menu screen that, once booted up, we could program ahead of time, thus saving us from having to type in all those pesky C-colon-backslash prompts.

I’m pretty sure my parents might have used the computer to pay some bills, and perhaps a classic spreadsheet here and there. Personally I don’t even recall using WordPerfect until a few years later when I’m certain that I was the only one from the class of 1996 responsible for a term paper in Ms. Nolan’s class that referenced both Slayer and Tipper Gore. Hey, I was 16. Of course I was against censorship.

So for the first couple of years, the only thing I ever used that computer for was, as you might have guessed, the games. Back in the '90s, PC gaming was the Cadillac of such things; so much more elegant, so much more refined, than just going to Broadway Video trying to rent Castlevania before anyone else got to it on a Friday night.

I’m sure others who had PCs may remember some of the popular games, ahem…”software” of this era: like Wing Commander, essentially Star Wars meets Top Gun, where you piloted various starfighters against an army of space cats while also giving yourself your own call sign for the “sortie board”, thus ensuring every time I’d jet off into the fray of space battle my wingman would say “I got your six, Commander Poop.”

I also had Bill Elliot’s NASCAR Challenge, which let you experience the pulse-pounding adrenalin rush of adjusting spoiler angles and gear ratios; Darkseed, a point-and-click mystery game I never was able to complete because I didn’t realize I was supposed lure the demonic bridge monster into the chasm by throwing a stick; and of course, Life and Death, the infamous simulation game where you could live out your teenage dream of being an abdominal surgeon by palpating abdomens, scheduling X-rays, referring patients, and in one out of every 10 patients, actually performing an appendectomy, lovingly rendered step by gory step in the best graphics that a computer of that era could muster.

So legendarily difficult was this particular video game task that somewhere around my freshman year of high school, a girl with curly hair and a lisp from my geometry class who I won’t name here was so monumentally astounded by my claims to be able to perform the Life and Death appendectomy level, even managing to cut a straight line through the peritoneum using the mouse to control the scalpel, that she just had to know how to do it herself, which led to her slipping me her phone number so I could actually walk her through the procedure over the phone. Worth the practice put it into it, I’d say.

Where is the computer bus now? Well, you might be just as surprised as I was to find, in a May 27, 2006, article from Krista Lewin, that Mrs. Heckel was still out there teaching kids about computers all the way into the new millennium, probably skipping the stuff about the floppy discs, but still keeping an eye out for any smart mouth trying to stuff a crumpled Fruit-Stripe wrapper into the CD-ROM drive.

I learned a lot from that article, written about her then-upcoming retirement: that her fascination with computers came from an experience with a Radio Shack Brand TRS-80, that she had to obtain a class D license to be able to drive the bus from school to school, that she herself had to unspool and reel back the giant electrical cord used to plug the bus into the mains, and that her last lesson to the students before retiring was all about PowerPoint, a program that I somehow got away with never having to use until I had to create and narrate a “Pecha Kucha” presentation for Dr. Lania Knight’s students as part of my mentored teaching for grad school. I still have it memorized. Mostly.

And yet…no mention of exactly what fate eventually befell the computer bus after Heckel’s switch to in-classroom teaching. Sad, because I could really use that bus now; as having finally got a smart phone, only about 15 years late, I could really use a few tips on figuring out how it’s still playing all my collected Yacht Rock tunes when I’m not at home and haven’t downloaded them and have told it repeatedly to not use my cellular data for music.

But then again, who needs a big ol’ bus for that when I could just ask any random kid walking out of the gas station who’s got a Mountain Dew in one hand, their phone in the other, and is no doubt chewing gum at the same time.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.