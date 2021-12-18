THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's a time-killing TV special Christmas!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime Throwback readers with a great memory, rejoice, because here comes something I ran out of space for in a holiday column from last year, the 1984 NBC TV special “A Christmas Dream” starring Mr. T and Emmanuel Lewis.

One’s a big tough guy and the other’s a tiny cute kid? Throw in some Christmas magic and surely you’ve got something to keep the kids occupied for an hour, right?

But any kids of the ‘80s sitting down in front of the Curtis Mathis wanting to see Mr. T trying to shoot down Airwolf by firing Webster from a cannon mounted on the A-Team van were going to be mightily disappointed by this sugary TV confection where, in a move that wouldn’t even pass muster as a 4-H Club skit. These two don’t even play themselves.

Instead, Mr. T is a N.Y.C. donation drive Santa named “Benny” who takes it upon himself to earn the $1 donation of a little kid wandering around the streets unattended who doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas because he’s a latchkey kid whose parents bought him a skateboard even though he’s afraid he’ll fall off it.

“I’m not going to lose this one,” Mr. T growls into a phone during the “coming up next” preview, with all the hard-boiled crime-drama gravitas he can muster, even though he doesn’t actually say that line anywhere in the special. Weird, because that line effectively paints Mr. T as a Buckaroo Banzai-style troubleshooter who has “connections” all over the city if he needed to, say, disrupt a human traffic ring led by Adam Ant, bust up drug runners on speedboats with Edward James Olmos, or … take Webster to FAO Schwartz so we can go “aww” while he puts on big cowboy hats.

It’s at FAO Schwartz, where Tom Hanks got zapped by Photon guns in “Big,” where magician David Copperfield is just hanging around the “magic department” and performs a trick that I remember seeing as a kid where he pushes a cigarette through a quarter. What I didn’t remember is that he actually lights it the store and takes a drag just to prove it’s real.

And folks, that’s about the last bit of outright joyful “cuteness” you’re going to get out of this, because after that this special hits the moribund skids with a blah Hansom Cab ride to Rockefeller Center, a full ice skating performance, a backstage hangout with Willie Tyler and Lester, and an actual Mr. T dummy that’s probably still stored in the basement of the NBC archives next to that orange robot from “Riptide.”

Meanwhile your kids, waiting desperately for some hi-wattage 1984 pop music firepower from maybe, say, anyone involved with “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” are instead treated to the Broadway pipes of Maureen McGovern, just so you can watch them all lose interest in favor of that slot car set tucked under the couch they never touch.

After a Nutcracker-themed encounter with the Rockettes so dull I nodded off trying to think of something funny to say about it, we finally reach this big party with the friends Mr. T keeps talking about, where he relates his own hard-scrabble, on-welfare Christmases of his youth, a time where (ahem) “If you wake up Christmas morning and find your parents alive…Merry Christmas.” Someone get Hallmark on the horn for that one.

Mr. T then picks up Lewis like he’s a Cabbage Patch Kid for a version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” that light speeds past “cute” into the realms of the surreal, as he dances like a windup toy, eyes clearly locked onto his off-screen dance instructor the whole time.

We cut back from commercial to see Mr. T, Mohawk finally unveiled from underneath his knit cap, dressed in a tan suit as he takes a seat on an overly-crowded stage to, and I’m not making this up, conduct a children’s choir while he narrates a tale about what happened on another very important night, a long time ago…the time he fought Rocky Balboa. OK, that’s not what he said, but I’m guessing he needed a producer in his earpiece reminding him to keep it holy.

And folks, if you’re looking for a retelling of the Nativity that’s, let’s just say, off the beaten path, well, here you go; although the kids sitting on the floor look terrified, and why Mr. T keeps rubbing his hands together like someone just put a juicy T-bone in front of him will remain a mystery.

In swoops McGovern again, for a steamroller take on “O Holy Night”, a song where all those oh-night divine’s can really get out from under you if you let them, and she really lets them, before Lewis perches himself next to Mr. T like a human puppet and chirps a pitchy “Silent Night” that makes Alvin and the Chipmunks sound like Motorhead.

Finally, his parents show up, or at least actors playing his parents, and off the kid goes, but not before finally handing over that dollar and Mr. T cracking a joke about it I don’t understand because it sure sounds like he skipped a line.

Even more than the Kenny, Dolly and Carpenters Christmas specials before this column, “A Christmas Dream” really left me kind of depressed. Even those previous specials all had albums they were promoting and had a spark of goofy humor to them. But why does something like this even exist other than to fill time? No kid would ever be fooled by this.

I can only hope that in 1985 NBC got their act together for a Christmas Special where Remington Steele helped Punky Brewster learn the true meaning of Christmas by teaming up with Stingray and the Misfits of Science. Ahh, one can hope. Or should I say, dream.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

