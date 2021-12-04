THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's Christmas with The Gambler and Dolly!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Grab your mug of holiday cocoa, your favorite reindeer throw and start pricing beard trimmers, because The Throwback Machine’s month-long holiday spectacular kicks off with a look back at the 1984 TV-Special “A Christmas to Remember,” starring Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in a wonderful relic of what you would make the family watch in those days when you only had three channels.

Any fears that I wouldn’t be able to make sufficient hay of this to fill a whole column were quickly dispelled once I realized that even after the show’s, let’s just say, confused, pre-credits sequence, which appears to show both Kenny and Dolly seriously in danger of being trampled by dancers, I had enough hand-written notes to consider asking if this could be published in a special supplemental insert.

The special, clearly meant to be cross-promotion for their then-current Christmas album, starts with Kenny telling us, via his best Rod Serling narration, that Christmas is “the one time of the year that fantasy and reality can mix and mingle without any conflict.”

First of all, I don’t recall that ever being said by anyone; second, I don’t know how I feel about Kenny saying the word “fantasy” at me; and thirdly, I now have the perfect inscription for this year’s Christmas cards.

After that we’re in a log cabin filled with some real strange mannequins right out of the Chuck Conners horror movie “Tourist Trap,” with both Dolly and Kenny lounging around in ski gear underthings singing the bouncy title track of that new album, “A Christmas to Remember,” a classic example of what I’m sure is a song from the same super-slick L.A. sessions that produced “Islands in the Stream” that they left on the cutting room floor and decided to reuse and retrofit for the holidays, probably just by substituting the word “Christmas” for “hot tub.”

Next, we get a fun throwback glimpse of Dolly, hair in pig tails like back from her Porter Wagoner days, deftly fingerpicking what I’m sure is an open-tuned nylon string guitar, and chirping a few bars of “White Christmas” before we cut to Kenny, in front of a fence, naturally, singing a version of “The Christmas Song” that’s so soulfully croaky and laidback that each note threatens to crawl back down his throat to take a nap.

Kenny and Dolly finally manage to do a little acting with a hard-to-explain skit in a WWII beer hall somewhere overseas, with Dolly as a stranded USO performer and Kenny, showing off those acting chops honed from the stock car racing movie “Six Pack,” and in full bomber jacket regalia, as a wayward member of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

They meet-cute at the bar before Dolly takes the stage to sing the “bring the boys back home”-style weeper “Christmas Without You”, with the G.I.s in attendance suddenly frozen in place, staring at the stage with eyes like saucers. Weird, considering they all clearly have foxy swing-dancer ladies with them, unless perhaps they’re all realizing they’re actually trapped in a time loop and doomed to spend eternity trapped in a Christmas special.

The prop guys did give Dolly a period-specific Electro-Voice ribbon microphone; although I doubt the fidelity on it would have been good enough to pick up Kenny, who’s clearly audible even though he’s singing his parts at the bar 20 feet away.

Then Kenny and Dolly visit a children’s hospital in L.A., while I dab away a few tears and bemoan that this segment’s “I Believe in Santa Claus” has a message I hold dear but still doesn’t hold a candle to Greg Lake’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” although what does?

You just know that Kenny and Dolly were eventually going to take us back to church, and they do just that in a two-song segment at a packed-pew, full gospel choir-enhanced performance of the jaunty “With Bells On” that maybe goes on a little long. If you look carefully, Kenny chuckles at someone off camera with a bemused smile, presumably because no one seems able to clap in time with the music.

But then it’s time to go back to Bethlehem for a “reason for the season” tune called “Once Upon A Christmas” that starts with Kenny going baritone for the gravely-intoned opening narration, a song that sounds like Springsteen’s “Lost in the Flood” with a touch of Pink Floyd bombast thrown in.

Praise be if the doors aren’t suddenly thrown open like the last scene of “Lost” for those dancers to rush in, celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace with some interpretive dance. And folks, it’s real close quarters in between those pews, thus you can spot a few old guys in their Sunday Best looking mighty confused to have dancers Twyla Tharp-ing in their faces while wearing robes and passing a swaddled baby doll around.

Then, finally, it’s back to Kenny, looking mighty happy to be out of his snug church duds, and Dolly, only 38 years old for crying out loud, both hanging out backstage as their assistants are packing up for the night, both launching into the showstopper “The Greatest Gift of All,” a song smooth enough that I’d give it a respectable 61 on the patented “Yachtski Scale” used to gauge all things Yacht Rock, although the moment is perhaps undercut by the fact that they’re singing to weird, puppet-dancer critters straight out of "The Dark Crystal."

Then the starry curtain comes down, but not before Kenny and Dolly face camera and give us the traditional, heartfelt, “we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas.” And I must admit, I felt it.

Mostly because the “greatest gift” ended up being that this special was only 40 minutes long. Thanks guys, it’s just what I always wanted.

