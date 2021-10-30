THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's double-puppet double-feature night!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before we close up shop on Halloween, let’s take a long look back at a particularly strange 1976 double feature from the Skyway Drive In.

First up, “They Came From Within,” which starts with a young couple arriving at the luxurious Starlight high-rise to discuss a new, fully furnished apartment, while we witness a brutal murder just a few floors above. Pretty standard stuff; this is a horror movie after all. But why would you need to put tape over the victim’s mouth after they’re dead?

It turns out the Starlight has one other amenity not on their rental agreements; an infestation by a genetically created parasite created to replicate missing organs for transplant patients. Turns out it isn’t great at standing in for your pancreas, but it’s aces at turning hosts into drooling, leering, lust-filled zombies. There goes your deposit.

Clearly filmed on the cheap by upstart David Cronenberg — a dude whose niche in the horror world was the ooey-gooey ways our own bodies can betray us — at an actual apartment complex that’s still standing in Montreal. It’s quite effective as a comment on ‘70s social mores just like similar films as “The Crazies” and the superior “Dawn of the Dead”, but this time with bloody worm puppets.

I purchased this back in the ‘90s, on VHS, as “Shivers,” and liked it plenty due to its ultra-70s tactile-ness; you can practically feel the shag carpeting and smell the English Leather. Watching it again this week I noticed it pulls off the hat-trick of being gross, violent, and yet still somehow just alluring enough with its subject matter to make your risk drawing an arm around your date sitting across the bench seat, assuming they haven’t puked.

Still it needed better protagonists than the bumbling, puffy doctor with sideburns who looked like your dad’s soused golfing buddy, or the blank-eyed businessman who gets infected early on and spends the rest of the movie gagging, looking glazed, or both while talking to the worm in his stomach. Hey we’ve all been there.

A much better choice for lead would have been the cute wife with the modified Dorothy Hamill cut frustrated at her husband’s inability to communicate his internal worm problem, so she continually runs to the wine-drinking divorcee next door for advice, played by ‘60s horror icon Barbara Steele (roughly the same age then as I am now), who clearly has a thing for her … or maybe the worm does. Hard to tell.

Now a few words of praise for Illinois-born actress Lynn Lowry, as the building’s foxy onsite nurse, who wasn’t in a ton of movies, but was in just enough of the right kind of trashy ‘70s flick to ensure she’ll be long remembered. Sure enough, she’s still working in horror movies to this day, and no doubt continues to sign countless glossy photos of herself from moments like say…this film’s climactic pool scene. Suitable for framing, trust me.

If your date hadn’t already asked you to take her home, you were then treated to the first genuine one-star horror film I’ve seen in a while, “The Devil Within Her,” which stars Joan Collins, (again, just a few years older than I am right now), who becomes concerned that her new baby has been cursed because she, (ahem) spurned the amorous advances of a dwarf who performed with her at a burlesque show.

Unlike most “bad seed” horror films that wisely fast-forward a few years after the kid’s born, this one makes the bananas decision to use an off-the-shelf baby as the monster, resulting in too many scenes where someone approaches the crib, they lean in close, the camera cuts away and we hear a “slap” or a “crunch,” then we cut back to a split-second of a puppet baby arm lashing out, followed by a shot of the grownup staggering back with blood on their face and then back again to a shot of a confused baby wondering why there’s a camera in its face.

Collins, looking great, frets about her past exploits at the strip club, and gabs with her foxy friend from the club days, the gorgeous Caroline Munro. Meanwhile, numerous characters are slapped, bitten, scratched, and pushed into lakes by that baby, or the person operating the fake arm. One poor lady gets a mouse in her tea, we get to see lots of Collins’ shoulders during a slo-mo love scene set to an instrumental break from a Gino Vannelli album, and her husband dies a death so perfunctory I literally don’t remember how it happened.

Also, an Italian nun and Donald Pleasance have a long expository discussion about the nature of evil that’s honestly good enough to make me wish there was a BBC2 series about them as a platonic couple solving mysteries. There’s also weird music by the guy who did the themes for “Doctor Who” and “The Prisoner,” and a depressing final sequence ripped off “Don’t Look Now,” capped off with the expectedly hysterical exorcism sequence, which is just as annoying as all such scenes are, but at least this one provided me with a first: a scene where a dwarf in a tux has a heart attack on stage while getting bounced around by the hips of a bunch of oblivious dancers.

Credits roll, lights go up, cars are put in drive and off they go back home. Meanwhile the tents of this year’s Spooky Movie Showcase are taken down, leaving me standing there with my cotton candy feeling a little sad, because I can’t possibly spend all next month writing about how I listen to “November Rain” once a day for 30 days in November, and 30 times again on the 30th. Don’t tempt me.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

