THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's kind ... to rewind

First it was the GNC. Then the Pizza Hut. And now Mattoon has lost its Family Video, thus ending, by my math, almost 40 years of video stores in the area.
Using the electronic archives I tried to find out when the first place to rent VHS tapes set up shop here. As far back as 1979 I found instances in the classifieds of ahead-of-their-time folks trying to sell off Quasar video players, and even one lonely techie seeking to buy video equipment in 1978.
But the first mention I could find of an actual brick and mortar location was from “Hamm & Craig Sales and Services” on DeWitt who announced in an 1981 ad that a $799 purchase of a new Curtis Mathis Video Recorder would grant you entry into their exclusive home video club where you'd have access to the hundred or so tapes they had on hand. Because what fun is it to spend nearly a grand on an accordion-sized brick of electronics if you didn’t have anything to play on it?
But a “video club” isn’t the same thing as a “video store,” and for that I bring to you, from the Nov. 23, 1981, Journal Gazette, this business page article announcing the opening of what sure seems to be the first: “Video Connections,” an outfit out of Terre Haute, of all places, that was apparently a big enough deal they could branch out into a storefront in the Cross County Mall. They must have kept a real low profile or didn’t last long, because I couldn’t find a thing about them after early 1982.
They got out too early, because at its peak, between Mattoon and Charleston, we had over ten video stores in operation. And for those of us who were kids they were where we got our minds blown by the awesome sci-fi and horror VHS boxes, where we waited endlessly to rent Castlevania for Nintendo, and where, in our teen years, we’d hang out with our friends waiting for something to happen.
Family Video arrived in 2008, and I remember thinking it was a pretty good deal given they had a solid track record barnstorming small Midwest towns with video stores. I had been going to Family Videos for a few years prior, in places like Carbondale and Rantoul, and most often the one in Charleston where I’m still mad that someone bought a moldy VHS copy of “Screams of a Winter Night” out from under me, and always enjoyed their style, if not their impossible to understand shelving system and the weird way they’d conduct employee interviews right there in front of customers.
Family Video’s arrival came as both blessing and curse, for at the time Mattoon was down to two other remaining video stores, and once Family set up shop, one by one they both winked out of existence, which was probably their plan all along.
These last few years, I’ve only found myself going into Family Video every October, when my annual “31 Horror Movies in 31 Days” challenge would require I pop back in to catch up on what was going on in the world of fright flicks stocked in my absence. But this year I attempted “31 Days” in July because I didn’t like how fast October would go by when you’re watching movies every spare second, and due to COVID, I thought I’d get all my movies for this year out of my own archives or online. I mean why not, it’s not like Family Video was going anywhere, right?
But now, it’s all over. Their final day of operation was last Saturday. I wasn’t doing a thing that day and yet I couldn’t bring myself to go, even though I knew it most likely could have provided me with exactly the kind of observational moment I would need to end this week’s article. But I remember what it was like going into C and M Video in Charleston on their literal last day in business, dazed folk picking over the remaining movies while a bored clerk watched “Rocky IV” on the one TV left, just waiting to turn the lights off.
I just didn’t have it in me this time, although it would have been nice to snag their sole copy of the unjustly maligned 2017 horror flick “The Bye Bye Man” so I’d have a physical reminder of the October night I tried to get a chuckle out of the girl in the brown sweater working the boring night shift amongst the weirdos by deploying a choice bon mot about how “bad” a movie it must have been if they couldn’t even put it with the horror movies on the “spooky” shelf with cobwebs and the cardboard black cats and spiders.
She obliged me on that and stuck back with zinger of her own when she saw my stack of horror rentals and said “Fun!” as if she knew I was going to be watching them by myself. I mean I was renting “I Spit on Your Grave Part 2” so that was probably the giveaway.
I’ll be okay, I guess. But still, I’m thinking about those people who I would see in Family Video who really did seem like renting movies was still a big part of their life, and how the crew behind the counter often seemed to know many of them by name. Where are those people going to go now? I wonder.
So, from me to all the video stores of Coles County now come and gone: Stars and Stripes, Broadway Video, Who’s Up, Carousel, Spotlight, Craig’s, Blowout, Video Review, Premiere, that place on Lake Land just south of the old IGA that closed after only a few months in the early ‘aughts, C and M, that hole in the wall at Town Square in Charleston, and yes, Family Video…thank you, goodnight, and bye-bye man.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
