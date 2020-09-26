THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's kind ... to rewind

But now, it’s all over. Their final day of operation was last Saturday. I wasn’t doing a thing that day and yet I couldn’t bring myself to go, even though I knew it most likely could have provided me with exactly the kind of observational moment I would need to end this week’s article. But I remember what it was like going into C and M Video in Charleston on their literal last day in business, dazed folk picking over the remaining movies while a bored clerk watched “Rocky IV” on the one TV left, just waiting to turn the lights off.

I just didn’t have it in me this time, although it would have been nice to snag their sole copy of the unjustly maligned 2017 horror flick “The Bye Bye Man” so I’d have a physical reminder of the October night I tried to get a chuckle out of the girl in the brown sweater working the boring night shift amongst the weirdos by deploying a choice bon mot about how “bad” a movie it must have been if they couldn’t even put it with the horror movies on the “spooky” shelf with cobwebs and the cardboard black cats and spiders.

She obliged me on that and stuck back with zinger of her own when she saw my stack of horror rentals and said “Fun!” as if she knew I was going to be watching them by myself. I mean I was renting “I Spit on Your Grave Part 2” so that was probably the giveaway.