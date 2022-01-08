THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's the 300th Throwback spectacular!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I once overheard someone in the newsroom quoting a former JG-TC long-timer who once exclaimed, in amused frustration, “We’re in the newspaper business, not the scrapbooking business.”

Well, feel free to bust out your scissors and your laminator because you’ve got a real collector’s item in your hands: the 300th edition of The Throwback Machine! And trust me, I’ve been counting … starting from the Mick Jagger column.

Surely you’ve already heard the tale of how Throwback came to be? The condensed version is that, while trying to find Blizzard of ’78 articles on the office’s microfilm machine, I ended up literally talking to myself about just how many weeks “Saturday Night Fever” played Mattoon. Suddenly I had the hook I needed; a column of me having a grand ‘ol time picking around the archives, giving the business to goofy things tucked away in the margins, having a laugh to myself, and hoping everyone else will put up with it.

Throwback spent its first year as an unadvertised web-only blog squirreled away in a submenu of a previous iteration of our website where only my parents and my friends from the EIU grad department knew it existed. In 2016 it made its print debut in your Saturday community section and then on Sept 18, 2018, folks unfolded their morning paper across the kitchen table only to find my cute little mug staring out at them from the front page, which is where I’ve been hanging out ever since, proud to say.

I went back and looked and the first front-page edition of Throwback was about my then-recent purchase of a digital TV antenna. Real tux and tails stuff there.

So what’s been going on in the last 100 columns? According to the archives I kicked off No. 201 with how Milton Bradley’s Thunder Road board game was probably one of my top 10 Christmas presents. No. 201? A look back at the rock'n'roll Christmas anthem “Do They Know it’s Christmas,” a song that, no lie, I just got into a heated debate about last weekend, due to the lyric “Thank God it’s them instead of you.” Goes to show what a Mobius Strip my life is, I guess.

It’s perverse to think now, but I actually once had a moment when I wondered if I could possibly run out of things to write about. And then the pandemic happened. Actually it was something that occurred during that pandemic, on a cold day right in the preholiday crush of the lockdown when, while in the shower, I started thinking, like all people do in the shower, “How many ‘Gambler’ movies did Kenny Rogers make and why haven’t I ever seen any of them?”

Then, with Prell in my hair, it hit me: If I was going to force myself to watch all five "Gambler" TV-movies, with four of them being two-parters, then maybe that’s something I should report to The Throwback Machine. And sure that took so much time that I had to start writing as I was still watching Kenny passing spare ammo to Butch and Sundance, but I had “fun” I suppose, and thus this kicked off a series of similar columns, something which seems to tickle my readers who send me about three times as many emails than when I than when I meticulously research the parking lot fightin’ antics of Vette’s Teen Club or squint at Google Map street views of lonely intersections in Diona or Lipsey’s Switch, so shows what I know about my audience.

Speaking of out-of-area missives, to the reader in Santa Monica, California, who asked if I could make her a copy of my copy of “MTV’s 25 Lame”, sorry …my VCR-to-DVD machine croaked.

“The first 100 columns are always the hardest,” Editor Emeritus Bill Lair once told me, after I rounded 200, quoting some other colorful character in the realms of newspapers that I can’t recall. In researching my own apt quote from some other hardened newsroom dweller, ashtray on their desk next to their typewriter and flask in their desk drawer, the closest I could get to what matches my own feelings when it comes time to start writing is, “You want it when?”

So yeah, that’s three hundred columns; roughly 300,000 words, all about the newspaper and about me. And it looks like I’ve only used the word “puke” nine times. Well, not counting just now.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.