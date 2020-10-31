THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's triple-feature night in Mattoon!

Friends, let's close out October by bringing it all back home with this Mattoon Skyway Drive-In ad from October 7, 1983, announcing “3 Big Hits in the Triple Bill of the Year!”
After forcing myself to track down and watch all three I am more than prepared to say that when they say “three big hits” what they actually mean is “Three movies from MGM/United Artists that all came out the year before and that we desperately think we can squeeze a few more bucks out of by carpet bombing rural drive-ins in the fall.”
So let’s kick things off at the top of the order with “Endangered Species,” starring the ever-cute JoBeth Williams as new sheriff of a small Colorado town teaming up with the late Robert Urich, as a gang-busting ex-cop and alcoholic on the mend, to solve a mystery of mutilated cows, unmarked cars, and mysterious lights from the skies. It was a nice reminder of a time when conspiracy theories were fun and not something your crazy relatives or your elected officials believed in.
It’s one of those movies where it’s clear the director just said “Perfect!” the moment the editor handed him a film canister with the words “First Draft” on it. But I can say that JoBeth could have easily handled the film by herself just fine; the lone voice of reason when everyone from the town councilman to the mayor seems to be “in” on “something” with only the editor of the small town newspaper on her side, as it should be.
But no, they just had to put in Urich to give this a romantic subplot. But to be honest, the first time he tries making a move on her it’s a scene that, by any standards, could be called “assault,” and that’s made even more distasteful by the fact they try to play it off as a drunken joke afterwards. After that, I gave up caring about him, as I’m sure many of you Skyway patrons might have during a final act where everyone runs around a boring railing-filled underground fortress shooting dinky little pistols at huge stealth helicopters and sci-fi techno trucks. Oh, you do get to see Hoyt Axton’s intestines explode, so there’s that.
By now it’s probably 9 p.m. at the drive-in, and time for the more refined thrills of “Still of the Night,” one of those Hitchcock-worshipping film noir jobs where an out of his depth idiot, Roy Scheider as a recently divorced therapist, gets swept into the mystery of a mysterious blonde woman who was illicitly involved with a client found murdered in his car. Of course Roy knows she might have been the murderer, but c’mon, this is early ‘80s Meryl Streep we’re talking about here and before you know it we’re immersed in the thrill-a-minute world of high-end antique brokers. There’s also a “Rear Window” plot fake that’s just an excuse for us to see a lot of Meryl’s shoulder blades while she gets a massage for her bad back.
Is this any good? I mean, Streep is on record as hating it, Scheider probably cashed his check and instantly used the money to buy a walk-in humidor, the director says people misunderstood it, the studio apparently panicked and rewrote the ending several times (it shows), but I don’t know, it was kind of nice to see a movie that forced me to pay attention to the little things.
Support Local Journalism
Still, the romance in this is a little…odd. Watching Roy Scheider paw at an ivory-skinned, 33-year-old Meryl Streep is like watching a giant, half-melted burnt sienna crayon trying to make out with the Venus de Milo.
This brings us to the final film of the night: “The Beast Within,” which at long last provides the kind of rolled in batter, deep fried, and seasoned to perfection slop you come to expect when you think of a drive-in movie experience.
I was at least familiar with this one going in. And while I always thought it was a werewolf movie, it’s actually more of a Southern gothic mystery involving the mother and father of a young son (he’s clearly 30) with a bizarre gland problem, both given way too much leash by law enforcement to run pell-mell all over a small town in Mississippi trying to unearth the sins of the town’s past. Sins that are manifesting in their son slowly mutating into some kind of killer Garbage Pail Kid.
And let me tell you, this actor goes for it; he spits, drools, twists, shouts and screams, only stopping occasionally to go on a walk-and-talk date down at the creepy bog with the town’s only cute girl. A scene that culminates with their make out session interrupted by her dog digging up a severed hand and dropping it on her face. Folks, I laughed harder than I have in days.
His eventual transformation sequence, by the way, is easily what the film was sold on. And it only takes a whopping 80 minutes to get to it. It’s a doozy though, although the fact that the entire cast just stands there in the hospital room gawking while he splits open like a rotten melon from five different camera views makes it all seem pretty silly. Folks, I would have been out the door, in my car and across state lines the very second the kid sat up in bed.
Speaking of heading for the door, as the credits roll on this last picture, it’s time to put the car in drive, turn the heater on, and pull out for home. For another October has come and gone, leaving us all staring down the barrel of a November that’s shaping up to be quite the scary month in and of itself. But look at it this way, at least it’s Saturday, right?
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
