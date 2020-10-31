THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's triple-feature night in Mattoon!

And let me tell you, this actor goes for it; he spits, drools, twists, shouts and screams, only stopping occasionally to go on a walk-and-talk date down at the creepy bog with the town’s only cute girl. A scene that culminates with their make out session interrupted by her dog digging up a severed hand and dropping it on her face. Folks, I laughed harder than I have in days.

His eventual transformation sequence, by the way, is easily what the film was sold on. And it only takes a whopping 80 minutes to get to it. It’s a doozy though, although the fact that the entire cast just stands there in the hospital room gawking while he splits open like a rotten melon from five different camera views makes it all seem pretty silly. Folks, I would have been out the door, in my car and across state lines the very second the kid sat up in bed.

Speaking of heading for the door, as the credits roll on this last picture, it’s time to put the car in drive, turn the heater on, and pull out for home. For another October has come and gone, leaving us all staring down the barrel of a November that’s shaping up to be quite the scary month in and of itself. But look at it this way, at least it’s Saturday, right?

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

