THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Karate-kick the Big Game blues away!

It’s the big-game weekend once again, and you non-football folks and misguided, depressed, Green Bay Packer fans may need a bit of sports-related counterprogramming.

I don’t really have to explain "The Karate Kid," do I? Daniel? Mr. Miyagi? Elisabeth Shue? Wax on, wax off? Sweep the leg? If none of that rings a bell, just go ahead and mail an index card with the words “Karate Kid” and a question mark on it and I’m sure you’ll receive a box set as part of your complimentary “80s for dummies” starter pack.

“Karate Kid, Part II”? That’s more complicated. It’s clear the producers realized they couldn’t just have Daniel-san winning even more tournaments until he became rich, famous and jaded and eventually losing his titles to a young up-and-comer like in “Rocky III.”

Instead, after a somewhat clunky opening set immediately after the first film, and some sloppy exposition explaining why Elisabeth Shue was already gone, Mr. Miyagi receives one of the oldest opening plot gambits in film: The letter from home.

Turns out he’s not too eager to return, because apparently he left Okinawa in disgrace after not only falling for his best friend Sato’s girl, but, in a moment that Miyagi relates to Daniel-san with the knowing smile that only someone who’s made an idiot of themselves as part of a grand romantic gesture has earned, proclaimed his love for her in front of the whole village, after which a humiliated Sato challenged him to a karate duel, to the death, that Miyagi never showed up for.

Since then, Sato has become a rich land baron, whose influence is so great that no sooner than minutes off the plane landing he’s able to dispatch a Town Car full of personally-trained Karate goons, including his spikey-haired punk nephew Chozen, to threaten Miyagi and Daniel at the gate.

Oh, did I mention that Daniel was allowed to come along? Beats going to Fresno with your mom over the summer, I suppose. Especially since, while his mentor is dealing with his past, he gets to use those baby browns of his to put the make on young dance academy hopeful Kumiko, an absolute snack of an ‘80s summer crush for sure, what with those cute strands of hair forever coming loose from her bouffant. Unfortunately, Daniel also discovers, as she takes him out on the town, that fighting bullies while he’s just trying to have fun with his girl at a rocking fifties-themed dance may be his destiny.

So yeah, I inadvertently picked a sports movie with no actual sports in it. Yes there’s Karate, but it’s 50 minutes until a punch is thrown, and the first thing Daniel actually, and reluctantly, strikes is some ice blocks in a gambling den. Nice Moody Blues song in the background though. It’s mostly a sweeping summer romance in a foreign land with lots of stuff about destiny and honor, with Peter Cetera on the soundtrack.

Goodness only knows what your kids would have thought about if it you took them to see it, other than them getting real uncomfortable during the kissy-kissy stuff or during a brief shower room sequence where the editors just barely kept it unfocused enough to prevent this from getting a hard R rating.

After a climax set during a typhoon that, perhaps too neatly, resolves the Miyagi/Sato business, it’s Daniel who gets called out during the village’s Obon dance festival by the freshly dishonored Chozen for the final duel, which is pretty solid stuff as such things go, although the bit with the hand drums still doesn’t make much sense to me as to why it’s not blockable like every other karate move, and there’s a part of me that can’t quite shake that this was supposed to be a fun summer learning excursion for Daniel.

It wouldn’t surprise me if there was a director’s cut in a film can somewhere with Daniel losing the fight, and Mr. Miyagi making a real uncomfortable collect phone call to Daniel’s mom just to say, “Hi! Yeah, things are going great out here. Lots of fun! Oh, I forgot to tell you…I accidentally got Daniel involved in a death duel and he’s dead…Bye!” Click.

Of course, Daniel lived on. “The Karate Kid, Part III” ignored how Part II implied that both heroes were coming home with their new ladies in tow, in favor of doing part one all over again. 1984 and 1989 might as well be on alternate universes, so it was ignored completely, although I’ve always kind of liked it, and Daniel completes the trifecta of cute girlfriends, this time with the redhead from “Teen Witch.”

“The Next Karate Kid” had Miyagi teaching the trade to a high school girl played by Hilary Swank, in her first lead role. It was mostly a punch line, but it might be better than its reputation; and a 2010 remake of the original has been mostly forgotten due to an unspoken societal agreement to look at any project starring Will Smith’s kid and say “Pass.”

And would you believe that the expected nostalgia-grab series “Cobra Kai” actually succeeds in painting an amazing picture of just where this tableaux of characters would be at in their fifties, and how just a few good or bad days at a karate tournament in your teens can really screw with your life, especially if you’re all still living in Reseda.

The internet spoiled that Kumiko shows up in season two for a reunion. I haven’t seen it yet, but here’s hoping she finally made it to that dance academy, and that Daniel-san, happily married with kids and a successful car dealership, points her in the direction of a clever newspaper friend of his who writes real funny columns. Now wouldn’t that be a kick.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

