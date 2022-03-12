THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Learning my western lessons

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A few weeks ago I got a phone call from my good buddy Ed Dowd at the Mattoon Chamber, warning me that his column for the week might be a bit “different” in content.

When I gently protested by coughing into the phone and weakly croaking that I’d been sick the whole week, and to take it easy on poor ‘ol me with the heavy editing and formatting, I was immediately chastised by Carolyn Cloyd, chirping in on speakerphone in the background, to (ahem), “Suck it up, buttercup.” She then asked me if I knew the name “Audie Murphy.” When I said “no” her response was, “You’re dead to me.” Ouch.

For Audie Murphy, considered one of the most decorated veterans of WW II and a man who went on to a successful film career, mostly in westerns, has been mentioned in the Journal Gazette twice this month, both in Ed’s column and, in a moment of totally happy random circumstance, in last Saturday’s “Little Known Characters” column by Cal Campbell. And I say “happy” because that means he already covered the biographical details I don’t want to look up.

You know what I might have to look up? Westerns. Because inexplicably, I know virtually nothing about the entire hats and horses genre.

How is this possible? Name a landmark western and I guarantee you I haven’t seen it. “Magnificent Seven”? “High Noon”? “The Wild Bunch”? Heck, if that sentence didn’t take me five minutes to write because those are the only “classics” I can think of. I only know about “Shane” because it’s used as a plot point in the Samuel L. Jackson police-corruption thriller “The Negotiator.”

For crying out loud you’d at least think I’d have seen just one Clint Eastwood spaghetti western, given we share a name, but nope; although the “Westerns?” note in my Throwback column idea notebook has the words “Pale Rider” written down next to it, so stay tuned.

And that’s also a big “no” to more modern, latter-day efforts like “Silverado,” “Tombstone,” “Bad Girls,” and “The Quick and The Dead,” although I do love the part in “Quigley Down Under” where Tom Selleck makes Hans Gruber from “Die Hard” look real stupid by shooting a bucket from over 1,200 yards out with his experimental Sharps rifle.

The only Westerns I’ve actually seen are “Back to the Future Part III” (better than you remember), “Westworld” (a staple of late night T.V.), “True Grit” (the re-make…only as an excuse to get out of something else), and “Bone Tomahawk” (Kurt Russell vs. troglodyte cannibals). Oh…and the double feature of 1966’s “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter” and “Billy the Kid Versus Dracula.” For obvious reasons.

And speaking of Hollywood cheapies, let’s mosey along to Audie Murphy’s 1957 oater “The Guns of Fort Petticoat,” selected by me this week for two reasons. Oone, it played in Mattoon, on a 1958 Skyway double bill alongside “Jailhouse Rock” (“Elvis as You’ve Never Seen Him Before! Singing! Brawling! Romancing!”) and two, because it was the only one of Audie’s movies I could find online for the price of on-the-house.

And you know what? I had a lot of fun. “Petticoat” stars Murphy as a lieutenant for the Union in the late days of the Civil War who just can’t buy a break. His commanding officer is about to launch a deadly attack on a peaceful tribe of Native Americans, he’s confined to quarters for objecting, and when all heck breaks loose his attempt to warn his Texas hometown about the sure-to-follow reprisal attacks falls on deaf ears as the remaining townfolk, consisting of the women left behind as the men have all joined the Confederates, think he’s a Union turncoat.

But eventually he trains the ladies of Petticoat how to handle firearms, a last stand is prepared at a dilapidated mission and we’re treated to the kind of classic “defend the base” gambit that’s always cinema gold, even if this one is capped by a perfunctory drumhead trial back at his original post to face charges of desertion followed one of those squeaky-clean “well ain’t life grand” endings that always makes me kind of squirm.

I’m not saying that someone always has to be revealed to secretly be a killer robot for a movie to have weight, but geez, it’s always weird to me when characters practically go cartwheeling out of the final scene before the Columbia Pictures logo fades in when literally just seconds before they were all blasting buckshot into banditos at medium range.

Still, I say I liked his movie with some amount of reservation; because like I said, my experience watching one dusty 75-minute western from an era when there were literally hundreds of these things being shoveled out into the marketplace to barnstorm the movie screens of small towns probably doesn’t provide me with enough context, very much like if someone came up to me and said they loved Yes’s 1987 album Big Generator but they still haven’t heard “Roundabout” yet.

Fair enough, I suppose. But hey, it was way more entertaining to sit through this than virtually all those Kenny Rogers “Gambler” movies I sat through last year, and not to mention shorter. And Murphy, with a, let’s just say, slighter, physical build and higher-pitched voice than the barrel-chested ultra-men who usually starred in these things, was a refreshing change of pace. And the more I watched him, the more I saw a kind of James Dean thing going on with him that really made me wish he had a few more movies with street races in his filmography, or at least Frankenstein’s daughter.

But hey, I did it. I watched a western.

So I can check this one off my notebook…for now, at least. How’s that for sucking it up?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

