THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Like High School .. .only smaller

Let’s see, Junior High was where I first started to realize that writing was one of the only academic skills I had in my kitbag, thanks mostly to the encouragement of Miss Cunningham, a student teacher with a lovely moptop of brown curls who I was, naturally, head over heels for. I remember drifting off in class once during a lecture, and she, perhaps sensing that I had zoned out, called on me to answer a question about Theodore Taylor’s “The Cay” and, after bolting upright in my chair I swallowed hard and said, “I’m sorry…I wasn’t paying attention.” “Well, at least you were honest” she said with a smile. There’s a lesson there somewhere.

Other than that, it’s some real squirrely odds and ends that stick with me; watching “1776” in a history class where later that semester the same teacher, for some unknown reason, played us Styx’s big comeback single “Show Me The Way”, except it was the “Desert Storm”-remix making the rounds with the voices of concerned kids screaming “I want my daddy back!” during the bridge. That kind of thing was in the air back then. I’ve always liked that song, as far as rock ballads go.