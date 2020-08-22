THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Like High School .. .only smaller

As I sit down prepared to write about any of the many ways in which I whiled away those late summer days of my youth, I still can’t shake that old feeling; summer’s about ready to pull up its stakes and hit the road, leaving you only with the gnawing dread that you’ve got to go back to school.
While five years of Humboldt and that one awful, please-don’t-make-me-relive-that year of Hawthorne remain bright and clear, my two years at Mattoon Junior High are just a pile of old boxes in my memory warehouse. I can’t remember my first day, I only recall a handful of teachers and classes, and there was a cafeteria, right? Why am I remembering a lot of blue-green tile work?
Makes sense though, given that Junior High is that weird period in your adolescence where you’re too old to be a kid and too young to fit in with the teens. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures are for children, but yet the older kids on the bus still make fun of you for having a Fine Young Cannibals tape in your Walkman.
So what remains of that time are images, snapshots mostly; portraits of the author as a young know-it-all on the rise, smart but not nearly as smart as he thought he was.
Let’s see, Junior High was where I first started to realize that writing was one of the only academic skills I had in my kitbag, thanks mostly to the encouragement of Miss Cunningham, a student teacher with a lovely moptop of brown curls who I was, naturally, head over heels for. I remember drifting off in class once during a lecture, and she, perhaps sensing that I had zoned out, called on me to answer a question about Theodore Taylor’s “The Cay” and, after bolting upright in my chair I swallowed hard and said, “I’m sorry…I wasn’t paying attention.” “Well, at least you were honest” she said with a smile. There’s a lesson there somewhere.
Other than that, it’s some real squirrely odds and ends that stick with me; watching “1776” in a history class where later that semester the same teacher, for some unknown reason, played us Styx’s big comeback single “Show Me The Way”, except it was the “Desert Storm”-remix making the rounds with the voices of concerned kids screaming “I want my daddy back!” during the bridge. That kind of thing was in the air back then. I’ve always liked that song, as far as rock ballads go.
We also, and by “we” I mean all the boys, got a talking to on the rock lot behind the gym from a teacher who I remember but won’t name, ordering us to discontinue a certain…um…”game” many of us were, supposedly, playing that was kind of like tag, except you were trying to backhand a particularly sensitive part of the male anatomy when they weren’t looking. Seriously. I’m not making this up. He had a point, although I’ve verified with friends in the field that the medical information he tried to scare us with about this “game” was 100 percent inaccurate.
It was also the year where I was officially “bullied’ in the literal sense. I admit this with the full knowledge that I was actually pretty good at using humor to escape such encounters, plus I was friends with some older back-of-the-bus heavy-metal burnouts who usually provided me with the “Yo, he’s cool” clearance I needed. But you know how it is; you lip off to one super-senior of an eighth grader who lipped off to you and next second you’re getting choked with both hands like WWF Wrestling Challenge.
It didn’t hurt; it was more shocking than anything else, like who actually does that? When he realized I wasn’t going to start crying or trying to punch him back he just quit and walked away. Maybe a lesson there too, but on my more stressful days, don’t think I still don’t sometimes daydream about Quantum Leaping myself back to that very moment so I could level that kid. Looking back, I had at least 25 pounds on him. I could have just sat on him for crying out loud.
Junior High wasn’t always that dire. I do remember it’s is where I somehow, after a little perseverance, created the network of friends, brought together by our love of BattleTech and the music of Queen, that would become the foundation of the friend group I’d have through high school, at least until senior year when I kind of turned into a real jerk. You want a lesson, kids of tomorrow? Remember who your friends are.
One of those friends was actually there for my fondest Junior High memory. On the very last half-day of eighth grade, I was sitting in homeroom, Mrs. Slaven’s English, I believe, Miss Cunningham long gone to whatever graduation awaited her, no doubt, just killing time for that final few hours when the automated end-of-class horn went off at its usual time, leaving us wondering what we were supposed to do.
Baffled, she just threw up her hands and said “Well…enjoy your summer, I guess!” and we all shuffled out into the hall, where I met one of my buddies at our pre-arranged rendezvous point…just as the vice-principal appeared to usher everyone back to their classrooms. Thankfully, we had just turned the corner and we promptly beat cheeks to the front doors, knowing that our whole “escape” plan was all for naught if my mom wasn’t there yet to pick us up.
Thankfully, she’s real punctual, and was the only car waiting in the circle drive. I can only imagine what she thought when she saw two lone soon-to-be freshmen screaming across the grass for her to start the car like we had robbed a bank. And there we were; the first two summer vacationers of the year. But yeah, that’s clearly a summer story, and like I said, summer’s over. Sorry, kids.
