THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Local bands die hard...live forever

I was chilling in a hotel pool near St. Louis last week when some well-meaning dad taking a break from playing Marco Polo with his kids told me he was from the St. Paul/Minneapolis area.

Being me, I responded by saying, “Minneapolis, the home of Husker Du!”

Of course he had never heard of them, but I kept on naming hipster bands from the Minnesota area anyway like The Replacements and Soul Asylum, only finally getting a reaction when I said Prince. And it’s a good thing, because I was about to bring up The Suicide Commandos.

When he revealed he was originally from South Carolina, he beat me at my own game by shouting “Hootie” before I could open my mouth, and then excitedly mentioning how his father was once in a bar band that beat an early version of Marshall-Tucker at a local “Battle of the Bands.” This got me thinking a lot about how the legends of small town local bands can truly die hard and yet live on for all time, to be discussed in hushed tones by paunchy dudes needing to tell their kids they were once rock and rollers too.

A few days later, while watching a sporting event where they often play bad country music and even worse “Americana” when they go to commercials, I heard a few chords of a random classic rock song that I couldn’t totally place. I looked into it and discovered that the song, “Never Been Any Reason,” wasn’t by .38 Special, as I suspected, but was by a band called Head East, a band I learned is from our little corner of the world.

I’m guessing at least a third of you local folk reading this know exactly who they are, and like that guy I talked to in the pool, no doubt could regale me with legendary stories about the time they really lit up the local gin mill down the road.

Sadly, my cherished Rolling Stone Album Guide doesn’t mention them at all; just an empty space between the late Ofra Haza and the also-late Jeff Healey where an entry for Head East should be. Meanwhile the much less snooty Allmusic Guide jumps right from Isaac Hayes to Roy Head…also both dead.

Thankfully, Allmusic does have an entry for Head East in their online database, where it says they “consolidated” in the St. Louis area in the early 70s, but that they were all University of Illinois alumni, with no mention of EIU like their Wikipedia entry states; and that their independently-released debut album “Flat as a Pancake” was scooped up and rereleased by A&M records, home of fellow Midwesterners Styx, when “Reason” started to catch hold on rock radio, with that song and its follow up single, “Love Me Tonight,” even getting some pop success, and the album staying on the charts for six months before eventually going gold. That’s not nothing.

And hey, looks like the band featured John Schlitt, a name familiar to me as the lead singer of 80s Christian power rock mainstays Petra. Sure, you can crack wise about that, like I did in my punk rock teens, but to my more seasoned ears, in terms of earnestness, there’s more similarities between Petra and U2 than differences, and I’ve air-keyboarded plenty to “Beyond Belief” when it comes up on my iPod, even if I’m not totally sure John sang on that album.

As for Head East’s big hit, trust me, you’ve heard it, you just don’t know it. I can’t sing it for you here, but it’s got one of those clipped guitar riffs that sounds like Bad Company or Free, traded-off lead vocals that sound a bit like a duet between Joe Walsh and Hemispheres-era Rush, a choral hook similar to Kansas, Hammond B-3 work swiped from Uriah Heep, squealing “Lucky Man” Moog keyboards that I’m sure sounded great in a room filled with black lights, and a drummer politely keeping 4/4 time.

It’s one of those songs that’s not exactly canonical classic rock, yet it’s never really gone away. You still hear it in commercials and for crying out loud it’s on the "Dazed and Confused" soundtrack, an album as endemic to its time as the "Valley Girl" soundtrack was to the ‘80s and "Singles" was to the ‘90s, even if "Dazed and Confused" came out in 1993.

More albums followed, all with deliciously silly album titles like “Get Yourself Up” and “Gettin’ Lucky,” and this judgment comes from a guy who’s garage band almost named their third cassette “Silent But Deadly,” but the ride had to end eventually as none of their follow-up singles, several confusingly performed by other bands, ever took hold.

Of course, the ride never really ends. Head East sure looks like they have continued to fight the good fight, even after a dizzying array of personnel changes (same keyboardist though, if Wikipedia is to be believed) and even appeared in the Journal Gazette as recently as 2012, in an article about a then-upcoming concert at the EPC, with special guests “Strikeforce,” just mere months after I started at the paper.

So, as far as I’m concerned, in my own personal “Rocklopedia,” I’ll always have an entry for Head East, if only so that the next time I ever find myself quizzing strangers about bands from their hometowns, I can always say, “I’m from Mattoon; home of The Didjits, and of Head East…or thereabouts anyway.”

And if any of you guys are reading this, check your bank accounts. If you see a little bump in royalties from ITunes; you’re welcome.

Oh, and for the record, I think you could beat Marshall-Tucker Band any day, if it ever came to that.

.38 Special? Shake hands and part as friends.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives.

