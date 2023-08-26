Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every time I pass by one of those trademark coupons for discounted entry into Ted’s Warehouse in Charleston, I hit the “clip” button and off it goes into my bottomless folder of items that just might inspire a future Throwback column. And now it has.

Let’s start with a brief mention of “Geyser,” from the Feb. 17, 1978, Journal. It’s an ad that gives way more page space to the (ahem) “Foxy Lady” contest featuring (ahem) “Mystery judges strolling through the crowd.” Gross. The prize for being selected? Fifty bucks. Talk about adding insult to stalking.

From the Dec. 28, 1978, Journal, there’s “Acme Thunder,” described as an “exciting rock band from Chicago; (that) has done studio work with NBC and CBS, (and) has been in a motion picture and (has) a popular single, ‘Lake Shore Drive’.” That’s not nothing. I mean Toto was a band of studio pros laying down smooth rock on their off hours, so who’s to say in-house musicians for the Tiffany Network and The Peacock couldn’t do the same? Although, what movie are they talking about?

I looked it up and sure enough, “Lake Shore Drive” was a song. In fact, it’s a song I remember hearing in 1999 at a weird little corner bar in a residential area in Murphysboro when a friend of mine’s boyfriend put it on the jukebox. It’s still there, by the way. The bar, not the jukebox.

The song was actually on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack as well, although, according to Discogs.com, the song was recorded by “Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah,” who had a minor hit with it in 1973. It’s a band that featured three musicians who, if the source can be trusted, went on to be in Acme Thunder by the end of the decade. Although it sure doesn’t look like they recorded the song again when the change was made. What they did have was a 1978 album called “Let’s All Get Naked.” An album where, it must be noted, they are fully clothed on the jacket cover. Even the dudes in Orleans took their shirts off.

Let’s jump into the 1980s for a Dec. 16, 1983, coupon featuring “John Sawyer in the popular ‘Ethyl and the Octanes’”, a name that couldn’t be any clunker unless they added “featuring, Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains” to the end of it. I’m guessing “Ethyl” is the young lady in the blurry photo being held aloft by what looks like WLBH-AM’s most talented night engineers. Why John Sawyer got top billing over “Ethyl” will remain a mystery.

There’s not a whole lot of info about them, but an archive search shows they were an ongoing concern around ‘83-84, with a few more coupons saying they played songs from Ronstadt, Seger, Stray Cats and Glen Frey, (that’s right, no Don Henley allowed) before it looks like things dried up with a few 1985 shows at Neoga Days, The Candlelight Lounge and a couple of weddings. Hey, a gig’s a gig.

What are you doing New Year’s Eve…in 1982? Feel like going to Ted’s for their last-night-of-the-year party featuring “all lady” band “Rare Illusion”? From what I could tell, they were a band that gigged pretty extensively in the area for a few years, mostly at Ted’s but also at places like Broadway Joe’s and some place called “The Crystal Club.”

They even had a plumb evening slot, between Jim Easter and the Artistics (he drove my school bus) and Counterpoint, at the Feb. 28, 1982, “Jam Session.” It was a fundraising event held by Camp New Hope and the Jaycees at the National Guard Armory, a location that strikes me a bit like when Spinal Tap played the Air Force base. I’m sure the acoustics are great in there though.

A “Nightlife” interview with Rare Illusion from a 1982 Herald and Review revealed they had just recorded a three song EP at Broken Prairie Studio up in Champaign before a 26-week road tour of the Midwest. Goodness, three of them were still in their teens.

Sure enough, Discogs confirmed the existence of such an aural document. Three people there were registered as owning it. One user was registered as wanting it. Thankfully someone uploaded all three songs to YouTube, and I’ve got to say, they’re great; two pleasant AM-radio ballads and a streamlined new-wave tune called “Didn’t I,” which features some amazing keyboard work, a stuttering chorus and a tart guitar solo. It easily could have made the B-side of a K-Tel compilation or a Rhino Records collection. I mean that as a compliment.

I always start these kinds of columns in a cheerful mood. You know me, I’m just teasing. Doesn’t every musician have a sense of humor? But then I imagined the ladies of Rare Illusion loading up their gear after a 1984 gig at The Crystal Club, which, if a YouTube comment is to be believed, is where they played their last gig. Was there a moment when one of them thought, “Is it really going to end in Teutopolis?”

Maybe they knew it was their last shot, maybe they didn’t. It was like that with my band. One day we rehearsed our stale 10-song set while crammed into the drummer’s bedroom, me with the triple-key-change chord chart for “Surrender” taped to a bookshelf, and afterwards we packed up our amps, and that was that.

We weren’t great, but hey, we weren’t bad either. Our bassist wrote a hardcore punk song that’s up there with the greats in my opinion. And how about this? We were this close to calling ourselves “Chess”…until our drummer peeked out from over his kit and said, “That’s stupid.”

See, I’ve got a sense of humor about my old music too.