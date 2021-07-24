THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Looking for Jolt in all the wrong stations

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s my belief that we all had “our” gas station. Growing up in Cooks Mills, the still-missed Adams Grocery had one lone gas pump in front of it but I don’t think it ever worked. So off to Mattoon we would go, where our station of choice wasn’t the Huck’s that greeted us Cooks Mills folk coming in off North 33rd, it was the “D-Co," formerly located at South 21st and Charleston Avenue.

My guess is that D-Co was probably lots of people’s gas station, regardless of their location in town. Or should I say, it was probably lots of their dads’ gas station. Trying to test this theory, I polled a whopping one person about where her father fueled up when she was a kid and right on schedule she said D-Co, with “Frosty’s Platolene 500” being her runner-up, followed by her asking, “Is the Platolene even still there anymore?”

Well, if that question doesn’t say it all. Because both the D-Co and the Platolene are long gone, although in the case of the latter, at least the old building with the cool jagged art deco awning is still there, just another one of those left-behind architectural landmarks that only few remember belonging to anything other than a weedy vacant lot.

Our shared memories of the D-Co did match up though; we both think our fathers had fuel accounts there of some kind due to their businesses, and we both remembered the red “self-service” pumps and the blue “full service” pumps where someone with one of those metal change dispensers on his belt would come out and fill ‘er up for you. They also had the last payphone that I’ve ever used, to date.

Most of my other gas station memories would have been from the two on North 19th, the White Hen Pantry and Wareco, and I can’t tell you the lightning bolt moment I had to have to remember that second one. There was a dilapidated drive thru car wash behind it, right?

Alright, White Hen Pantry technically wasn’t a gas station but do I remember my dad sure loved their chicken salad something fierce. And like the Wareco, it was a nice midway point for long Saturday afternoon on-foot journeys between the comic book shop and my friends’ houses, where we’d always stop for Jolt Cola, look for Jays Cheese Wheels, pick up some 25th Anniversary Star Trek trading cards, and maybe grab a copy of Electronic Gaming Monthly.

Would you be shocked to learn that I toyed around with a month-long Throwback project where I’d have to live only off food I could buy at gas stations? That’s an idea whose time has probably come and gone, especially given my recent experience with a chicken and cheese sandwich randomly purchased from a local convenience store fridge case that had the mouth feel of something pressed directly from a Play-Doh Fun Factory.

But the “out and about” remnants of that idea led me to fire up the Throwbackmobile last Tuesday evening to explore three local gas stations in town, all located on southbound Lake Land Blvd., and all three places I’m positive I’ve never ever set foot in before. And you know what … all three had enough of their own local charms that I could probably fill an entire chapter if anyone ever asks me to write the great Throwback Useless Information Atlas of Mattoon.

I will say though, I felt real paranoid the whole time, almost as if everyone could tell I was on a fact-finding mission and that not a one of them was my “regular” station. So to help ease my troubled mind I decided I’d use the trip as an opportunity to search for Jolt Cola, which I wasn’t able to find, but c’mon, there are entire cold cases these days full of energy drinks so amped they’d make my old-fashioned Jolt Cola seem like Pedialyte by comparison.

I did make a few purchases though, as an act of tribute, including a Pina Colada flavor from an energy drink brand I used to buy from our departed GNC, and a “Midnight Cherry” flavor from a brand I’ve never had before with a can the color of a poisonous tree frog.

Oh, and I snagged a four pack of old-school citrus soda “Ski” (“Taste the Wake!”), in bottles, something I haven’t had in years. The checkout girl laughed and acted like I had sprung some kind of customer profile trap they had set out. I retorted by telling her Ski was popular enough at one time that The Kentucky Headhunters once referenced it in a song. I also told her that would help her win a Trivial Pursuit game someday.

After my quest took me all the way down to the Lake Land College gas station, a place that didn’t even exist back when I was a student there, I was in a pretty good mood, a nice contrast to the “why am I doing this” mood I was in when I started.

So I almost continued south past Lake Land fully intending to just drive until I hit another gas station, but then I decided against it, because goodness knows where I would have ended up. Looks like it would have been in Neoga if I stayed on 45 and Montrose if I didn’t. If Jolt can be found there, please advise.

One thing I did realize on my long night drive back home is that my social schedule often results in me fueling up out of town, which is kind of a shame, since that means I don’t have a station here in Mattoon that I could call my own. But of course you know how silly that is; they’re actually all mine.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

