THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Making tracks in Cooks Mills

So there I was, sitting in Mrs. Edwards’ fourth grade classroom at Humboldt Elementary, back row, near the windows and the spot where she’d later wall off a student in solitary confinement as punishment for sticking a paperclip in the outlet under the chalkboard. I wonder if anyone ever painted over the scorch mark on the wall.
We were taking turns reading articles from the current “Weekly Reader” newspaper when I offered up an unsolicited opinion met with such resistance that it prompted a classmate, who I won’t name, to actually get up from his desk at the front of the classroom, run back to where I sat, made a shotgun gesture with his hands, and actually pantomimed shooting me in the face. He even remembered to cock the thing first.
A trifle extreme, don’t you think? Especially since I was only responding to a front page article about the surging popularity of four-wheelers by saying, “I think they’re stupid.”
What I actually found “stupid” was the fact that that three boys in my class had them, and worse yet, wouldn’t shut up about it. I was into that kind of thing about a good two years before any of them got a taste for speed. For I, prepare for humblebrag, had a Go-Kart.
I don’t remember how I ended up with it, I just remember it was low to the ground, had a small padded bench seat, was red with a yellow thunderbolt pattern on what I guess you could call the floorboards, and was powered by a Briggs and Stratton engine mounted just behind the driver.
It also had brakes, although who ever used those. It also had a small, red button set in a chrome housing mounted just under the steering wheel, which you’d be surprised to know didn’t activate the NOS for jumping the Kaskaskia. Instead, it did something far more insidious. It turned the engine off.
Hey, engineers, if you’re designing a motorized vehicle for kids and you ever think of putting a red button on it, you’d better make it a death ray.
I tried doing a little research to see if I could find out exactly what make and model my Kart was beyond “red”. Best I could find was that, whatever it was, the engine behind me most likely packed a whopping five horsepower, capable of maybe about 25 mph if I laid off the Cheez Whiz. I don’t know how that compares to the body-twisting torque produced the ancient Sears Super 12 riding lawnmower that was parked by the little shed right next to turn one on my own personal backyard track, but to me, if I could quote my personal Song of the Summer, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto,” 25 felt like flying.
And yes, as mentioned, I had my own track. And what a thing of beauty it was. Our lot in Cooks Mills, out on the long north-south county road that ran parallel to the Kaskaskia, not only had a pretty large backyard that extended all the way to a line of trees, but beyond those trees was a ragged, weedy clearing in the midst of the woods that featured a beat up, and sorta creepy, barn made of ragged red wood that I’d really like to know the history of since we weren’t exactly on farmland. It also included a space that I remember my parents trying to make a garden out of before realizing it was essentially a Freshtasticks Food Bar for the raccoons that lived in the trash heap.
But it was in that area that my dad, through means also unknown to me, carved out a dirt track that led all the way back through that haggard backwoods mess, past the garden, and along the farthest outer boundaries of our property marked by a rusty wire fence beyond which the river could be seen rolling along, before curving back past that creepy barn and then over a little hill where momentum would send me screaming back into the wide open of the back yard again, singing the Hardcastle and McCormick theme, and always watching for the gross bit in the grass where the septic tank was leaky.
But then four-wheelers came along and became the chosen mode of backwoods conveyance by those loud boys with permissive mothers. Those things were like Sherman tanks compared to my scrappy little Go-Kart. I remember once getting on the bus and some smart mouth with a four-wheeler from the back shouted, “Hey Clint, you still got that Go-Kart?” in that fake, weed-chewin’ country drawl that instantly gave away that he wasn’t asking to be nice.
I do remember the day my dad said he was going to sell off the Kart. I was nonplussed about it; I hadn’t been on the thing in years, so I didn’t put up much of a fuss. Still, I look back and can’t help but feel like I should have been a little more “reflective” of the moment. Hopefully I’m making up for it now.
It’s been a rough couple of weeks in the midst of a 2020 that hasn’t exactly been stellar so far, and I’m staring down the barrel of what should be my favorite time of the year and still feeling like there’s some rough road up ahead. It would be disingenuous for me to say I wish I could still peel away from it all in that Go-Kart because, c’mo, I’d be pushing that Briggs and Stratton well beyond its weight limit, and besides, where would I drive it?
Unless, buried back in those overgrown trees and weeds, at least some part of the track is still there. Looking at my old yard from high above on a satellite view I swear I can still see part of it. It feels like flying.
