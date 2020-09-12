THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Making tracks in Cooks Mills

But it was in that area that my dad, through means also unknown to me, carved out a dirt track that led all the way back through that haggard backwoods mess, past the garden, and along the farthest outer boundaries of our property marked by a rusty wire fence beyond which the river could be seen rolling along, before curving back past that creepy barn and then over a little hill where momentum would send me screaming back into the wide open of the back yard again, singing the Hardcastle and McCormick theme, and always watching for the gross bit in the grass where the septic tank was leaky.

But then four-wheelers came along and became the chosen mode of backwoods conveyance by those loud boys with permissive mothers. Those things were like Sherman tanks compared to my scrappy little Go-Kart. I remember once getting on the bus and some smart mouth with a four-wheeler from the back shouted, “Hey Clint, you still got that Go-Kart?” in that fake, weed-chewin’ country drawl that instantly gave away that he wasn’t asking to be nice.

I do remember the day my dad said he was going to sell off the Kart. I was nonplussed about it; I hadn’t been on the thing in years, so I didn’t put up much of a fuss. Still, I look back and can’t help but feel like I should have been a little more “reflective” of the moment. Hopefully I’m making up for it now.