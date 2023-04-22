Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Certain rhetorical broadsides really do stay with me. Like a radio interview I heard in the late-90s where the host asked his guest, an ad-wizard ready to tout all the new-fangled ways they’d come up with to sneak advertising in your life.

“Can you tell me how my journey on this planet is improved in any way by reaching into the tin cup at the golf course and seeing a Pepsi logo in there,” and you could hear the poor guy’s head deflate.

I was reminded of that exchange a few weeks ago when it was announced that Pepsi, after much needless market research, decided to finally return to the classic red-white-and blue “swirl-globe” logo they used for years before they changed it to an odd tri-color circle design that always reminded me of Sea Breeze face wash, It apparently came about after the agency that created it submitted an absolutely ludicrous dossier of research about why and how it represented the “golden ratio,” gravitational pulls and the "emotive forces (that) shape the gestalt of the brand identity" but that was still generic enough to insure that the product would remain invisible to all the most ardent “I only drink Pepsi” try-hards, bless your hearts wherever you are.

This may not surprise you, but the Journal Gazettes of the 1930s didn’t feature a lot of Pepsi, unless you count the semi-constant mentions of “pepsin,” a word I only remember due to the time I spent some allowance money on a retailers bulk box of Beemans Pepsin Gum because I had just seen The Rocketeer, where it was featured as a plot point. To this day, if I see a Beemans wrapper I’ll gag so hard I’ll see stars.

By the ‘40s our papers revealed we had a Pepsi bottling place here in Mattoon, the product retailed for six bottles for 30 cents and was being promoted with the odd slogan of “Why take less, when Pepsi’s the best.” While in the ‘50s I found Pepsi ads touting the debut of the “smart-swirl” bottle in the area via a full-page ad featuring an illustration of someone who looked like Joan Collins thanking Mattoon for making Pepsi “America’s fastest growing beverage.”

Nothing befits the swinging ‘60s more than Pepsi’s insistence on us believing that they were the definitive drink for happening cats on the make. And they tried to do this via a series of illustrated ads featuring “The Sociables,” a husband-wife couple looking like Don and Megan Draper hosting an endless series of au courant backgammon and fondue pot nights with Pepsi bottles omnipresent in every single one of them “because it refreshes without filling.”

“Mattoon Battlefield for Soda War” screamed the headline of a Dec. 28, 1976, Journal Gazette article investigating the sudden decrease in prices as both Coke and Pepsi flooded our local grocery stores with discounted product, all the way down to 49 cents for a 16-ounce, eight-bottle carton from an average of $1.29 just a few months earlier.

“We’re cleaned out every night!” said My Store owner Richard Podeschi. “Both of them (Coke and Pepsi) want to prove they are number one!” said Taylors IGA on Lake Land manager Dave Lincoln. All right, I added the exclamation points, but given that the article mentioned that they both had stockpeople working around the clock to handle the chaos of the bottle deposits returns, it’s not hard to imagine they were yelling.

And what did our local Coke and Pepsi spokespeople have to say about all this? Coke blamed it on Pepsi. “One of our competitors got greedy and wants it all,” a spokesperson said, not even daring to speak their name. And Pepsi blamed it on…R.C. Cola. Yeah, didn’t see that one coming.

It’s a good thing that Pepsi had another weapon in its back pocket at the time, the “Big Boss,” a 64 ounce Pepsi bottle, that’s just shy of two liters, which Pepsi promised will save you trips to the store, save you storage space and, more importantly, save that “Pepsi-Cola sparkle” via its resalable cap. Wait, what’s that? Coke had already been doing that for a year? Don’t you worry. Coke would find a way to fall on its face all on their own soon enough.

Which is where we arrive at the ‘80s, and we all remember what happened there, what with the New Coke fiasco and all. And how did Pepsi respond? By swiping the Close Encounters of the Third Kind font, proclaiming themselves the “choice of a new generation,’ having Michael Jackson film a million dollar commercial that set his hair on fire, and calling in big stars to bolster their brand on TV such as, you guessed, it, Geraldine Ferraro.

If your last memory of Pepsi was toting that nifty space-age Diet Pepsi gym bag to Jazzercise, then you may not remember those glorious days of the ‘90s where Ginger Spice tipped back that chromium blue can while Sporty Spice did high kicks in the background, and Shaq shoved the new “Big Slam” one-liter bottle in your face at the same time Van Halen told you that “right now” was the moment for you to indulge in Crystal Pepsi, since all that brown dye was hurting your tum-tum. A world of dot-com-boom opportunities and day-glo-extreme everything lay out endlessly before us teens, and at long last, Pepsi was cool. If only it all could have gone on forever.

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blocking out the scenery, breaking my mind,” sang those wise, hairy philosophers known as the Five Man Electrical Band. A profound statement, to be sure. Although if they had another shot at it, I think they would have called the song “Logos,” if only that word rhymed with anything other than “bozos.”