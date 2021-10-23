THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Maybe it needed just one more corpse?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love seeing movies by themselves and those who don’t. Personally, I find it depressing, like the “FearDotCom” incident of 2002 that served as a real sobering glass of cold water to the face about my life at that point.

But let me tell you about a certain movie I probably should have seen on my own, and for that I bring to you, from the May 9, 2003, Journal Gazette, “House of 1000 Corpses,” a movie whose tale is just as much a story of ‘90s nostalgia as it is ‘oughts-stalgia.

See, by the early ‘90s, horror movies were in the doldrums; stalwarts Freddy, Jason and their respective slasher ilk had run their respective courses and had yet to be reclaimed by nostalgia; meanwhile slick, lurid thrillers marketed to your parents like “Basic Instinct,” “Single White Female” and (the insane) “Color of Night,” among many others, had risen to take their place.

Then in 1996, Drew Barrymore, in a legendary sweater, got iced before the opening credits of “Scream,” and boom, horror movies were back!

Or … at least a certain kind of horror movie was. For while there were a few creative outliers such as the “Invasion of the Body Snatchers in high school” trifle “The Faculty” or the R-Rated Mad Magazine gross outs of “Idle Hands,” most were, as dudes like your older brother who still lived in the basement told you, essentially cookie cutter, teen-oriented Agatha Christie mysteries with blood, all chock-a-block full of freshly-scrubbed actors from the CW Network farm system, all perfectly fine with getting sliced-up onscreen, but all with obvious no-nudity clauses in their contracts.

But for those who still remembered the era of forbidden VHS sleaze, there were hushed rumors going ‘round that Rob Zombie, front man of the ‘90s metal band White Zombie, was toiling in secret on a “throwback” ‘70s-style return to that old-school debauchery. Some of us even saw glimpses of it in the form of effectively shoddy trailers before movies as forgotten as 2000’s “The Watcher,” perhaps the only movie in history where one of the stars was contractually obligated to be in it because someone forged their name on the contract.

But after that: silence. And for those of us that cared so deeply … we waited. Meanwhile numerous production deals fell through until eventually “House of 1000 Corpses” limped into theaters about five years after when it would have had the most impact.

I had to practically beg two of my friends to go see it with me. What a sales pitch that was; trying to convince them that they were about to see a “real” horror experience. Ridiculous. I’ve learned since then that anytime someone comes up to you to tell you what the “real” anything is, the first thing you should do is give them a “real” shove out of your face.

“House” involves a car full of idiots driving through the south in the ‘70s hoping to get material to write a book on obscure roadside attractions when some local yokels suggest they try investigating the legend of “Dr. Satan,” and eventually all their poking around gets them is a stay at what I guess is the titular house, a rickety mansion in the sticks populated by a psychotic family who proceeds to trap, taunt, and torture all of them.

It only took about fifteen minutes before any excitement I had was replaced with the gnawing fear that I had, indeed, dragged my friends to a bad movie. Truth is, it’s amazing how woefully inert an 80-minute parade of deep-fried rubber-masked atrocities can seem after it’s been passed from editor to editor in an attempt to save it.

We stumbled out of the movie, still daylight outside, and I realized I had a lot of explaining to do about what I just made them sit through. I continued to say that I thought it was pretty good, even though I realize now I wanted it to be better than it was.

Positive takeaways were limited to some neat monsters at the end, the introduction of Sheri Moon Zombie, who justifiably became the femme fatale horror icon of the era, and the grubby, random interstitial segments that had the drive-in greasiness to them I wish the whole movie had. As I always suspected, these bits were filmed by Zombie himself in his basement while waiting for studios to decide if they wanted to give him more money.

Released in the trashy nu-metal era of horror that gave us “Saw,” “Wrong Turn,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and um, “FearDotCom”, “1000 Corpses” should have fit right in, but it failed to find its niche and thus seemed like time wasted on everyone’s account, including the director who continues to show good taste by rebuffing claims it’s a lost cult gem by dismissing it as a lost opportunity.

Since then, Zombie has bravely continued on as a director, finally getting that big studio money rebooting “Halloween” in the great 2000s remake boom, making one almost-classic with “The Lords of Salem” and yes…two sequels to “House of 1000 Corpses,” both actually getting some mainstream critical respect.

A few years ago, at a wedding shower for a friend, someone went from table to table with slips of paper telling us to write down a nice memory we had of either the bride or groom to be. So, I wrote down the only thing I could think of: “Sorry I made you sit through ‘House of 1000 Corpses.’ It really was a lousy movie.”

At which point a friend sitting next to me looking over my shoulder said, “Where’s my apology?”

Fair enough. I’m sorry. Well, for the above and for what happened with “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.”

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

