It’s not so much that this weekend is seeing the release of the seventh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. It’s that it’s the umpteenth different way our favorite Adolescent Gene-Altered Shinobi Reptiles have been presented to us.

They started as a gritty comic book before becoming cartoon characters meant to sell toys … and a great breakfast cereal. When it comes to movies they’ve been actors in rubber suits and have also been brought to life via computer animation three times: cheaply in 2007, upsettingly troglodytic a few years later, and then this week, looking amusingly like Claymation come to life. Batman always looks the same; how do you Turtles obsessives put up with all the changes?

And talk about “changes.” While yes, I was once obsessed with all things Turtles, the peak years of Turtle-mania found me at somewhat of a crossroads myself. As such, I’ve got both happy and sad memories attached to that time.

Let’s start with “happy.” As I stood there in the toy aisle of the original Mattoon Walmart, holding my first TMNT action figure of “Donatello,” the one with the purple eye mask and wielding a bo staff, and geeking out over the origin story on the back, I discovered “happiness.” I was nine; anything with green “toxic waste” was going to do it.

The debut of the colorful weekday afternoon cartoon series only accelerated my madness, by adding in more classically goofy ‘50s sci-fi elements such as the villainous “Krang,” a fleshy breadbasket-sized pink blob with teeth from (ahem) “Dimension X” and transported around in the belly compartment of a hulking bald homunculus that looked like a terrifying version of a vintage “Panic Pete” toy.

Everyone, and I mean everyone, had the first TMNT Nintendo game, even though no one actually liked it that much. On the other hand, there was that Saturday I sauntered into the Cross County Mall’s Aladdin’s Castle and came face to face with the official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game. I remember I just stood there frozen in place, staring at the attract mode blaring a full rendition of the theme song from the cartoon until the final shout of “Turtle Power” echoed in my ears. Suddenly, Galaga and Ring King were no longer going to cut the mustard.

I revisited both games before writing this column, thanks to the “Cowabunga Collection” Santa was nice enough to get me this year, and I must say I’m about as good at both of them as I remember. Although playing an arcade game at home without the risk of financial commitment still feels weird. And the handy “rewind button” feature, which lets you actually wind the game back a few seconds to avoid the thing that just killed you, very much like in the movie “Funny Games.” It feels like a power that humans should not be allowed to wield.

And now things start getting “sad.” For whatever reason, at that age, I always believed that every toyline I was into had one figure that was going to be hard to find, and that scarcity meant it was “special” for some reason. Usually, this tended to be a “robot” of some kind; such as Cobra’s “Battle Android Trooper” from G.I. Joe or “Roboto” from Masters of the Universe.

With the Turtles, that figure was “Metalhead,” who resembled what would have happened if a Turtle had been transformed into a robot like in that creepy scene from "Superman III". When I finally found it, in that same Walmart, I scooped it up like I had found gold, and even excitedly told a lady who was also in the toy aisle at the same time that I had been looking for him “forever.” And she was nice enough to humor me with a kind smile even though she was within her rights to start nervously looking around to see if I had someone supervising me.

When I got him home, I cracked him off the backboard, snapped on his techno-weapons, and plopped myself down the floor of the living room prepared for adventure. But then, a disquieting thought hit me. I had no idea what I was supposed to do with him. Not even with all my other TMNT figures around. And that’s when it hit me: I was too old for action figures. And I never bought another one.

Well, except for the day in 1999 when at Sam Goody I dropped 20 bucks on the semi-transparent “machine-code” version of Agent Smith from "The Matrix" because a misprint on the price tag led me to believe it was “rare” for some reason. I just checked. He’s not.

Right around that same time, my buddy Tim and I were bored one Saturday afternoon and decided to make the drive down to Effingham to see if that wicked vintage arcade was still in the Village Square Mall. It wasn’t.

What they did have were a few remaining games tucked away in a sad little corner near what used to be the Rural King entrance. We didn’t stay long; a few beat-up games in a small room with stained carpets and water-stained ceiling tiles does not an arcade make. The game that was still drawing an audience though? You guessed it, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Amused, Tim and I just looked at each other like “What do these kids know about Krang and Dimension X?” before leaving the “arcade” to its last days and acknowledging, silently, that we were approaching the last days for a lot of things. Summer was almost over, and, midway through college, exit visas were imminent for the real world. Talk about something else I wish I had a rewind button for. Young Turtles fans in the audience, take note.