THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Message by a Dumpster

So there I was, taking an evening walk through my neighborhood, headphones on, happy to be taking a breather from the news as of late when something odd caught my eye by some dumpsters, always the place for such things; a couple of weathered pages from an old book.

Folks, I would have kept right on walking if I hadn’t of spotted the words “G.A.R. Post No.1, Decatur, April 6, 1866” printed inside a large rectangle on one of those pages.

Now we’ve got a mystery on our hands, don’t we? Of course you know I picked them up, brought them back to base, and sanitized the holy heck out of my hands with the full intention of writing a column about looking to see what, if any, connection to Coles County these pages had. Joke’s on me, because now it looks like I’ve actually got to research something.

Let’s start with the item itself, pages 229-230, and 235-236 of a book called (ahem) “Camp-Fire Chats of the Civil War.” And I’m sure glad I took a second to notice that there’s some pages missing; here I thought it was my ADD-addled brain that kept me from connecting the dots.