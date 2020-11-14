THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Message by a Dumpster

So there I was, taking an evening walk through my neighborhood, headphones on, happy to be taking a breather from the news as of late when something odd caught my eye by some dumpsters, always the place for such things; a couple of weathered pages from an old book.
Folks, I would have kept right on walking if I hadn’t of spotted the words “G.A.R. Post No.1, Decatur, April 6, 1866” printed inside a large rectangle on one of those pages.
Now we’ve got a mystery on our hands, don’t we? Of course you know I picked them up, brought them back to base, and sanitized the holy heck out of my hands with the full intention of writing a column about looking to see what, if any, connection to Coles County these pages had. Joke’s on me, because now it looks like I’ve actually got to research something.
Let’s start with the item itself, pages 229-230, and 235-236 of a book called (ahem) “Camp-Fire Chats of the Civil War.” And I’m sure glad I took a second to notice that there’s some pages missing; here I thought it was my ADD-addled brain that kept me from connecting the dots.
An archival search using just the title alone gives me … um … a notice from an Oct. 26, 1938, Journal Gazette article about a wiener roast, featuring a campfire, held that week by “Elda Jean Hanley” where apparently “many games were played.” Leaving me to wonder how often local wiener roasts were front page fodder back in the ‘30s and what games were considered acceptable fare at the time. My guess is some hybrid of cornhole and polo involving those bicycles with the huge front wheel.
So that’s a dead end, clearly. How’s about I try another phrase used here, “Grand Army of the Republic.” Which I’m guessing was maybe what “G.A.R.” meant, a phrase that only pings a memory bell in my head because it’s said in “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” in reference to a surreptitiously created army of clone soldiers recruited to do battle with separatist planets looking to secede from the Republic. But c’mon, you knew that already.
Looks like “Grand Army” leads me to a June 3, 1914, article that was way too long and too obliquely written for me to try to parse out about some type of “encampment” in Mattoon. Apparently we were the smallest such town to ever host a thing at the time. How’s about that? Over 100 years later and we’ve also got two Dairy Queens.
Alright, I’m really starting to sweat bullets here, so how’s about a reference I found to a “Dr. Hard,” who was apparently at the battle of “Williamsburg.” Maybe he’s a local dude. Whelp, all I can find are numerous references in the 1963 classified ads from “Mattoon Imperial Motors” for a “Chrysler New Yorker 4 dr. Hard Top”. Do you see what our text recognition software did there?
Support Local Journalism
Maybe I should try actually reading these blasted pages. “G.A.R.” Post No. 1, Decatur” appears to refer to a series of posters printed off at the “Decatur Tribune” by the local members of “The Grand Army of the Republic,” an organization of veterans apparently started by a surgeon of the 14th Illinois Infantry named “B.F. Stephenson,” all working out of the “Hall of the ‘sons of malta’” in Decatur, and looking to create good word of mouth, I guess.
And wouldn’t you know it, right there in the July 26, 1889, Journal, officially the farthest back this Throwback Machine has ever gone, proof that that’s exactly who B.F. Stephenson was. Sigh.
I’m left cold. Yes, I know I could very easily sneak into the Herald & Review archives as I have in the past when I want to know if some gross movie played in the area, or I could even see if maybe my JSTOR and Project Muse accounts are still active over at Booth, and if you don’t know what either of those are, congratulations on being a productive member of society.
But none of that would answer what I really want answered. Unless these pages were somehow blown along the prairie winds all the way from ADM and down Route 121 to a dumpster near Castle Clint, someone in Mattoon owned the book these came out of. But who? And did they mean to throw it out?
In my possession is a note that I once found outside Coleman Hall, not that many years ago, pressed flat into the sidewalk by many careless footfalls. Inside it was a message from one person to another expressing regret that they had fallen out of touch that semester. It started with the words “I know we don’t talk anymore” and ended with a well-wishing for the upcoming semester and a reminder to the addressee that “You’re alive.”
Talk about a mystery, right? I mean, what college student these days would need to resort to a note to communicate with even a former friend? Maybe it’s because she felt it was just too important to not write out. And why was it on the ground? Did it get lost before it was delivered, or did the other person read it and lose it, or throw it out angrily? I’ll never know. But I’ve kept this note between unknown friends all these years because in only a few lines it captures the most important message of any written communication: “Are you out there?”
So let it be known that whoever you are out there wondering where your missing ”Campfire Chats” pages went, let me know, and I’ll put them back by that dumpster, no questions asked.
Although, could you do me a favor? The next time you throw out something of value, please make it a Flock of Seagulls album or some Atari cartridges. Help me out here.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!