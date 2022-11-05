THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Murder wrote what to who now?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Filed under “It happened during Spooky Movie season” is the news that Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96.

Would you believe that I’ve had “write about Murder She Wrote” on my notepad for quite a while?

This puts me in a weird situation, being that “Murder She Wrote” wasn’t exactly appointment television at any point during its 12-year run on CBS. I would have been in grade school when it started and just finishing high school when it ended.

And all through that time it was almost always the show that came on when the Sunday afternoon AFC game would run long enough to pre-empt "60 Minutes," at which point her cheery “Tonight on Murder She Wrote” voice over would be the signal to quickly retreat back to my bedroom to get some last-second playtime on whatever Nintendo game I had rented that weekend.

Angela Lansbury didn’t drive a robot car, wasn’t a soldier of fortune, or on the Starship Enterprise, so it’s a big ask of any kid to get all that embroiled in the pokey goings-on of mystery author “Jessica Fletcher” continually helping a doofus sheriff to solve the many, many murders of Cabot Cove, Maine.

Apparently, this classy British actress making the jump from stage and silver screen to lowly network TV was a big deal when the show premiered in 1984. That same year she was in the unseen-by-me werewolf movie “The Company of Wolves” as someone named “Granny,” which seems like unfair typecasting maybe. Although I looked at a few headshots from her 1944 debut movie “Gaslight” and discovered that even at 19, she had those eyes that would fate her to spend an entire career playing middle age like other actors we’ve already lost like Wilford Brimley and Stacy Keach. Also, she was British?

Folks must really take their mysteries seriously. An Aug. 14, 1984, entertainment page article I found goes out of its way to really explain to the readers at home planning to tune in for the first time that they weren’t going to get shocked off their BarcaLoungers by the violence implied in the title. Seriously, “There is no violence in our episodes,” Lansbury says in the article. “Jessica finds herself in physical jeopardy but not confronted by physical combat. One never sees the murder committed, only the aftermath. There are no car chases either.”

OK, so watching Jessica poke around Cabot Cove alleys at night, taking notes over an upended headless corpse submerged stump down in a community vat of clam chowder before flipping a Jeep Renegade off an embankment while fleeing from the brutal crime syndicates of Maine is out. So what does that leave us with?

Thankfully the article goes on to helpfully describe the show’s mission statement as being a “closed end mystery show. Viewers don’t know who the murderer is until Jessica does. It’s mystery in the good old fashioned sense. A game viewers can play.”

That’s the kind of thing that entertains some people. You know who you are. Personally, I’ve never been a big “mystery” guy. Something about the genera just feels so Old English to me; well, that and I have zero ability to remember character names after 10 minutes so most mysteries are just opportunities for me to keep asking “wait, who’s that guy, now?” I did like “The Beast Must Die” though, you know the one where everyone had to guess who the werewolf was? Let’s see Jessica Fletcher handle that.

Let’s get the obvious stuff out of the way; namely, Cabot Cove’s insane murder rate. Flatlander that I am, I don’t know much about the population rate of quaint little seaside towns, even the fictional ones. But if a murder occurred in each and every episode, that’s almost three hundred murders in one town over 12 years. You folks out there who didn’t limp their way out of high school math with a gentleman’s "C" can figure out what the percentages would be on that.

Hate to deflate this particular observation, but imagine my surprise when I discovered that not every episode actually took place in Cabot Cove. Wanting to watch an episode for research purposes, and deciding to avoid the pilot, because if it was the ‘80s and you had a favorite show, the first episode was always a repository for poufy hair and weird wardrobe choices the producers would abandon when the show actually got picked up, in favor of a season six episode set in Los Angeles that Lansbury only introduced, presenting it as her newest work of fiction, something done in later seasons to accommodate her request for a reduced workload.

So, with election season upon us, I watched the preceding episode, “Town Father,” which finds Jessica embroiled in local politics, and featuring an almost intolerable amount of “quirky” northeastern characters involved a mayoral race that could decide if Cabot Cove gets an airport that could (gasp) bring in more annoying outsiders, all set to a constantly tooting oopsy-poopsie score that sounded a lot like someone stuffed a cassette recording of a Salvation Army oom-pah band into a Teddy Ruxpin before putting it on a calliope and kicking it down a large hill into a balloon factory.

I was pleasantly surprised to see special guest star Lee Purcell, who I crushed on pretty hard when she showed up in “The Gambler.” Sadly, she’s that week’s murder victim. And just like they promised, you never see it happen, although you do see the gun go off. Oh, and “Winifred” did it. Roll credits, “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” is next on your local CBS station.

You want another last second twist? As of this writing, Stacy Keach is actually still alive, bless his heart. Whoops.

Correction, I wrote.