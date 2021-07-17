THE THROWBACK MACHINE: My journey with Journey!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bagelfest is upon us once more and if I open my windows and listen real hard I just might hear some stray notes of Journey drifting across the evening air. Well, maybe not Journey, but “Resurrection,” the nation’s hottest Journey tribute band.

You don’t need me to tell you about Journey, do you? Just a group of dudes with questionable moustaches from the San Francisco jamming scene trying to make it big in the ‘70s with three albums of spacey instrumentals, who hit the big time only after their manager, by fiat, appointed a lead singer with immortal pipes and just a bit of sensitive lead-singer syndrome. By the end of the decade they became vanguards of the arena rock landscape and the soundtrack to your boring Saturday afternoons putting Turtle Wax on your Plymouth Horizon.

While the band’s omnipresence on the beat-up radio in your garage may lull you into thinking otherwise, Journey was just as much a product of the ‘80s as they were the ‘70s. If you’re wondering the difference, it’s simple. Keyboards. Oh, and album covers that were less “shine a black light on this” than they were “put this on the side of an arcade game.”

And speaking such things, would you believe that my very first lasting exposure to Journey was from a video game? That’s right, I spent hours at the Aladdin’s Castle pumping quarters into the 1983 “Journey” arcade game, probably the only video game in history that gave you the chance to fly the band’s trademark scarab spaceship straight through the blue robot forehead vortex from the “Frontiers” album cover and afterward control bassist Ross Valory as he jumps across elevator platforms just to get his bass guitar back from space aliens.

By my ‘90s teen years, Journey was oh–so-square. But still, there I was, one Saturday at the Best Buy, spotting one of my buddies with a copy of their 1988 Greatest Hits album tucked discreetly under an Iron Maiden album. When I called him on it, he meekly stammered, “Look, Neil Schon’s a great guitarist, right?”

But I could care less about guitar, of course. And greatest hits albums are for tourists, even the ones that have sold over 15 million copies at press time. Which is why when I finally pulled the trigger on a Journey record, from the Carbondale Wal-Mart, you know it just had to be “Frontiers,” because I wanted steely synthesizers and music that would take me back to that great space arcade that I was already starting to feel nostalgic for even though I was only 21 at the time.

And I got what I was looking for. Sure you all slow danced to their “loving a music man” road romance proto-power ballad “Faithfully,” but only the hardest of the hardcore music nerds like me grooved more to the Side B space-neon rockers like the title track, “Edge of the Blade,” with its utterly ridiculous “If it cuts … enjoy yourself” lyrical couplet, and (ahem) “Rubicon.”

While looking for archival material about Journey in our papers, sadly the best photo I could find of Steve Perry, from their Oct. 2 1981, performance at the Assembly Hall, I had already used in a previous Throwback column, because it shared space with a photo of Dan Fogelberg, performing at the same venue. Naturally, I wrote about Fogelberg.

Thankfully music writer Rickey Ferguson took a break from country music, except for some thoughts on the newest Steve Earle album and a mention of Dire Straits’ “So Far Away” appearing sporadically on country radio, for his May 2, 1986, column, “Journey Rejects Rock Videos,” announcing their plans to skip such things for their 1986 album “Raised on Radio.”

That’s weird because the copy of “Raised on Radio” I just purchased for research purposes features two bonus tracks listed as “live video mixes.” So I guess maybe the band was just going to skip doing a staged, scripted video, which would spare us all the opportunity to see them dressed up in casual menswear and playing invisible instruments on a construction site like in their immortal video clip for “Separate Ways,” classically retired via blender during 1999’s immortal “MTV 25 Lamest” video countdown.

Speaking of “Raised on Radio,” their last album of the ‘80s before disbanding and reforming in 1996, and featuring a stellar album cover of a lone rock and roll radio station emanating electric light across a steely cobalt blue landscape like a glowing circuit board, can you think of any band out there who has less to do with any real or perceived memories of “old time” rock and roll than Journey? Let’s be honest, this was a band that had no truck with virtually any trend going on during all eight years of their chart reign.

And I don’t even say this as a bad thing. I used to joke that Journey was the “McDonald’s Big Breakfast Platter” of rock and roll; it comes packaged in Styrofoam, and inside is everything you were looking for, each in its own little compartment, and all made to look and taste just like it was when you wanted it last time and whenever you want it again in the future. This is just my “bad food metaphor” way of saying that listening to Journey now is just like listening to Journey then and listening to Journey later.

So to you folks who head out to Bagelfest this Saturday because you all just can’t stop with the “Don’t Stop Believin’”, enjoy yourself. If anyone out there deserves a little trip back to your personal Journey-days, it’s you.

Although, could you do me a favor and get me a bootleg if you hear any deep cuts like “Only the Young” or anything off the “Tron” soundtrack?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

