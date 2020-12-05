THE THROWBACK MACHINE: My Thanksgiving on Pluto

Any plans I had for Thanksgiving went turkey-up the second I got a text informing me that a friend of mine tested positive for COVID, and that I should probably get tested myself.
So let the panicking begin. I take this stuff seriously; you should really see me trying to socially distance my way through a gas station with mask-fogged glasses attempting to get my two weekly energy drinks out of the cooler without touching the handle.
But you never know. I’m right on that distant outer boundary of a person’s lifespan when you feel relatively young but still wonder how it’s possible to wake up every morning feeling like you injured yourself sleeping. Who knows what a case of COVID could do to me?
And then I remembered Thanksgiving.
For Turkey-Day this year would fall within the latter days of my recommended quarantine. Wisely not wanting to put anyone at undue risk, the decision was made by the parental units to hold Thanksgiving one week later, on a Saturday.
I was cool with this, at first. In the Walker Family, Thanksgiving “dinner” is more like “lunch” and usually by 12:30 everyone’s picking through the dregs of that ill-advised third plate with distended stomachs, and glazed eyes, muttering “well…maybe I will have a bit of cranberry sauce on a cracker…it’ll be like dessert.” That’s something you miss.
So I tried to rationalize it as an opportunity to have a quiet day in. Problem? It was a little too quiet. I woke up around 9 a.m. and instinctively turned on my Emerson Clock radio only to hear the skeleton crew of a syndicated sports show I usually like spew nonsense about how folks travelling across the country to visit large groups of family for thanksgiving should be applauded for “living their lives.” As if I wasn’t for doing the right thing.
So I parked myself on my uncomfortable couch and decided to plumb the depths of my Pluto TV app, a repository of oddball retro shows like reruns of “Hunter,” “Renegade,” and “Wiseguy” and look, an entire sub-channel devoted to “Wings”!
Support Local Journalism
I eventually landed on old episodes of “Supermarket Sweep,” a game show I always wanted to watch but couldn’t because I didn’t grow up with the USA Network. Well, consider that error rectified, because I watched hours of it.
There’s just something so weird about watching people in Life Saver sweaters and big white collars running around that big supermarket heaving giant packs of Pampers and life-sized Pillsbury Dough Boys into their carts. And I totally forgot how funny it was during the final round to watch the contestants wander like zombies up and down those aisles when they can’t figure out what item is being hinted at in the poorly-written rhyme they’ve been given.
There’s always a moment when, with only a few seconds left, one of them, usually the husband, will think he’s got it figured out and will scream out “Ritz Bitz!” in his wife’s ear before making a break for the cracker aisle not knowing the answer was actually Fels Naptha.
Pluto TV was also broadcasting a live stream of the Mystery Science Theater 3000 “Turkey Day” marathon, a tradition that goes back to when that show was on Comedy Central, again, way back before I had cable. I wasn’t really in a movie mood, even a bad-movie mood, but I dipped in and out over the course of the day; and I must admit seeing their roasting of the really bad movie “Hobgoblins” took me back to simpler times, back in my Lake Land College days when I’d tape the show off the Sci-Fi Network every Saturday afternoon. I just checked my VHS archives; and yes, I still have the tape. I also recorded “Track of the Moonbeast” on it. Sing with me: “California gravy….add flavor to my meat…my California Lady…” Anyone out there get that? I’ve been singing it for 20 years.
But you can only watch so much old TV on a quiet Thanksgiving before you realize that the box of Kraft Mac and Cheese spirals in your pantry is not going to cut it. Thanks to a project I was working on for the paper, I had it on good authority that the McDonald’s out by the Walmart was open. And to paraphrase “Alice’s Restaurant,” another Thanksgiving chestnut, I’m not proud.
Look, we all saw “Super Size Me,” we all had a laugh and we all know it’s not health food. And yeah, I even agree with the fundamental thesis of that film which was that yes, we know we’re not supposed to eat fast food all the time, but when burger haunts are literally everywhere around places where you’re trying to get errands done on a busy evening, and when the food is so cheap, and when they’ll throw it into your face while it’s still cooking, it’s hard to not eat it every day.
But this wasn’t just any day. It was Thanksgiving. So out the door I went, where I found, indeed, Micky D’s bright and shiny, a burger oasis in my world without Turkey. It certainly was a humbling experience, waiting there in the drive thru at an hour when most are at the family table about to gorge themselves.
It’s that kind of introspection that makes someone add an entire McChicken off the Dollar Menu to their usual value meal, which already consists of two cheeseburgers. And by the time I had finished stuffing myself with three sandwiches, a pound of fries and a sweet tea, and was happily reclined at a forty-five degree angle while stumbling on the pilot episode of “MacGyver,” the one where I learned as a kid that milk chocolate can save you from acid, I reached down and found the apple fritter I forgot about. It was ice cold by that point, but still, just like dessert.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!