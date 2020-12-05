THE THROWBACK MACHINE: My Thanksgiving on Pluto

Look, we all saw “Super Size Me,” we all had a laugh and we all know it’s not health food. And yeah, I even agree with the fundamental thesis of that film which was that yes, we know we’re not supposed to eat fast food all the time, but when burger haunts are literally everywhere around places where you’re trying to get errands done on a busy evening, and when the food is so cheap, and when they’ll throw it into your face while it’s still cooking, it’s hard to not eat it every day.

But this wasn’t just any day. It was Thanksgiving. So out the door I went, where I found, indeed, Micky D’s bright and shiny, a burger oasis in my world without Turkey. It certainly was a humbling experience, waiting there in the drive thru at an hour when most are at the family table about to gorge themselves.