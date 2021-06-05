THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Never leave your blank tape blank

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some people still need to roll up to the intersection by Castle Clint with their windows rolled down, broadcasting their music to everyone like their own personal rolling radio station.

Well, two can play at that game. And I’m willing to do the same thing right here, but with no headphones required unless you want to follow along at home, as I once again reach into my trusty old shoebox for yet another one of my childhood mix tapes presented for your approval.

This one, a 60 minute tape from the fine folks at “Laser,” has a few historical markings of note, including the words “Hits #3” in my handwriting, and “Clint on Radio” in my mom’s.

For this was a tape originally used by my mother to record my second grade’s Easter presentation as originally broadcast that year on the ever-enigmatic WLBH-AM as part of their “Know Your Schools” program. I only know the title because that’s what the announcer said once the last notes of “The Easter Bunny’s Coming” faded into the mono hiss. He even flubbed the words “Easter Presentation.”

I thought about listening to all four songs just to hear if I could pick out my sonorous tenor from amongst my out-of-tune classmates, but after Humboldt Grade School Music Director Melissa Ferguson’s introduction, I got about three notes in before I just got really sad for some reason and hit the fast forward button instead.

Imagine being the music teacher at Humboldt Grade School; there’s a thousand short stories just waiting to be written there. But like I said, I remember. Mrs. Ferguson made a special recording for me of the theme for “Radio Station K.I.D.S.” that I liked at the time, and I think she even warned me that learning the saxophone was going to be pretty expensive...for my parents.

At some point though, probably in an effort to keep my mom from embarrassing me by playing it every Easter, I must have grabbed this tape for myself as part of my continuing efforts to broaden my musical palate beyond my box of childhood 45s by randomly taping tunes off the radio.

Station identification between the songs confirm that, once again, they were mostly taped off WSOY out of Decatur, with a changeover to WLRW out of Champaign on Side B, which would continue to be my pop music station of choice for the rest of my tweens, up until “Losing My Religion” came out in 1991.

Most of the songs carbon date to 1987, although there were a few early ‘80s stragglers here and there such as the first song after The Bunny, Men at Work’s “Down Under,” a song I loved so much I think I camped by my radio for days waiting for them to play it. Stupidly, I think I hit the pause button for some reason, which is why for years I thought the third verse wasn’t “Lying in a den in Bombay” but “Lying in…bay!” like that makes sense.

Next up is “Little Lies” by late-era Fleetwood Mac, perhaps my first exposure to the band, although “Gypsy” is the better song of the time; and Mellencamp’s “Authority Song,” a tune I probably thought well represented my rural surroundings but now find sort of annoying. Honestly, what good rock song ends with the authorities winning?

After that song are a random few seconds of “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” sadly cut off in favor of a forgotten ‘80s single from a classic artist, Joe Cocker’s “Unchain My Heart,” a bit of slick, beer commercial R+B that I thought was “authentic grown up” music but now sounds really phony in a way “Back in the High Life” does for the same reasons.

Talk about another forgotten single, Men Without Hats’ “Pop Goes the World,” a fantastically stupid song that you last heard rightly reclaimed by hipsters in a Target commercial.

It’s here, by the way, that the tape almost got chewed up in my vintage tape player and I had to spool it all back into the cassette with a pencil, just like you used to!

Diamond Dave Lee Roth’s “Just Like Paradise” is a song I must have liked well enough to actually flip the tape over to side B to catch the rest of it; followed by “Pump Up the Volume” by MARRS, one of those early techno, sample-heavy instrumentals designed to make your parents bang on your walls asking you to turn it down; and then finally “Electric Blue” by Aussie band Icehouse, which isn’t as good as Lou Gramm’s “Midnight Blue” but is way better than Dishwalla’s “Counting Blue Cars” and good enough for The Killers to release a surprisingly faithful cover of it last year.

And then, the strangest thing happened; after WLRW D.J. Chad Stevens exhorted listeners to pick up the “Less Than Zero” soundtrack, the music just stopped. That’s right, for whatever reason, I just never finished the tape. Does that seem like something I’d do? Folks, it’s bothered me all week. Until I decided the best thing to do was finally finish what I started.

And sure there’s about five FM stations in the area still playing the exact same music now that was new in 1987, but that’s no fun; so despite me not being able to pull in a clean signal without physically holding the antenna over my head, I set my vintage component tuner for WLRW and patiently waited to hear songs from today that caught my ear, which so far includes something called “Dancing With a Stranger” by goodness-knows-who and “Willow” by Taylor Swift, two songs both new to me, but that I’ll have a lot to say about someday. Because some memories, both old and new, are best kept on cassette.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

