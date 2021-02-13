THE THROWBACK MACHINE: News for the half-awake!

I’m fascinated with how there are pockets of TV scheduling that remain untouched by time.
A recent podcast I was listening to, where the guest mentioned that Gen X-ers have a certain shared TV memory of their Sunday mornings, reminded me of the creaky, quirky, and oh-so human-interest-y program that was and still is “CBS News Sunday Morning.”
You know, the show that kicked off your sleepy Sunday mornings by blasting that freaking trumpet at ear splitting volume while you tried to shield your bleary eyes from the brightness of that title sequence of old-timey sunshine faces streaking out at you in golden neon like someone over at Prairie Home Companion tried to remake Tron.
For those that don’t remember, who slept in until WWF Wrestling Challenge came on at noon, or who were at church, “CBS News Sunday Morning” was a ninety minute newsmagazine focusing on folksy human interest stories but also throwing in a fair amount of fine arts content as well, all hosted by Charles Kuralt, a guy who resembled what you’d get if you dipped a Mr. Potato Head in a vat of molten Werther’s candies.
Mr. Kuralt would perch himself on a stool in a bizarre set with a lot of rust brown shag carpeting and a mysterious easel to his left, speaking at the viewer in a strange poetic cadence not a bit unlike Robert Frost with a mouthful of Klonopin about the rundown of the day’s stories displayed on the Plexiglas screen to his right.
It won’t surprise you to find out that pickings were mighty slim when it came to finding anything in the Journal’s archives about this program. I don’t know what I was expecting, exactly. Well, maybe something like the March 4 1983, Herald and Review article by Ellen Allen, a lengthy review not so much of “Sunday Morning” but of Kuralt himself.
Seriously, she must have had quite a thing for this dude, making mention of his, ahem, “worldly awareness of in matters of history, ecology and culture” and wondering if the show’s “special aura” perhaps “emanates from Kuralt himself.” Well, you don’t say. Still, it’s not like I didn’t once think the same thing about Tabitha Soren of MTV News.
She’s got a point though, when it comes to the show’s odd pace and way of pulling you in. It was something I could sense even at that age when I was sitting in the living room waiting for just the right moment to see if dad would hook the Atari up to the Zenith so I could play Pitfall, and I too found myself listening to this weird self-important bald man warble at me and just waiting to catch that week’s closing segment of commentary-free nature footage usually involving creek water gently trickling over a mossy log.
Because I always test The Throwback Machine out on myself first like a mad scientist, I hauled myself out of bed on a recent Sunday morning, made a pot of coffee, parked myself on the couch and tore into a complete episode from 1984.
After that trumpet slapped me in the face I was treated to the first segment called “Harvest of Fear” about the wave of foreclosures hitting family farms at the time, leading me to wonder why exactly I haven’t written about Farm Aid yet. Stay tuned.
Next up there’s “The Boy at 40,” a look at conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, who was dubbed a “boy wonder” at only the age of 24 when he stepped in to conduct a performance by the Boston Symphony Orchestra mid-performance when the conductor fell ill. I remember getting into an argument with a former co-worker about how I believed conductors were totally useless. Emerson Lake and Palmer didn’t need anyone waving tiny sticks around to navigate all 20 minutes of “Brain Salad Surgery,” did they?
Finally, “Making Fire out of Fear,” about legendary boxing manager Cus D’Amato, who at the time was gearing up for a comeback of sorts in his Catskills gym by working with a little known boxer by the name of Mike Tyson. Cus died the next year. I still haven’t beaten “Mike Tyson’s Punch Out.”
And in place of my nature footage, I got a follow-up segment about a successful heart transplant. So goodbye babbling brook and hello graphic shot of some dude’s open gutbag before the lights on the set went down and Sir Charles turned to pretend he was actually using that easel to do something.
It may not surprise you to know that CBS Sunday Morning is still kicking, right where it was when you left it, currently hosted by Jane Pauley, an anchor I was confusing for Deborah Norville, or maybe Faith Daniels.
Either way, I caught a new episode of it recently, both surprised it was still on, and just as surprised to find a friend of mine was watching it while drinking her coffee. I found it odd that the segments were less “human interest” based than they were a travelogue of Jane Pauley highlighting things around Italy, with stories about their fancy once-a-year cheeses and world-renowned pizza artisans before adding some star power by taking us to visit Sting’s villa in Tuscany.
And right after that, well there’s “Meet the Press,” another long-running news program which may or may not have once generated a loving mash note from Ellan Allan about Garrick Utley, but that I’m pretty sure never featured Sting hovering in the background behind Paul Tsongas while hand rolling dough and sprinkling finely shredded Fontina before pulling out a classical guitar and fingerpicking “Every Little Thing She Makes is Pizza.”
