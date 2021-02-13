THE THROWBACK MACHINE: News for the half-awake!

Mr. Kuralt would perch himself on a stool in a bizarre set with a lot of rust brown shag carpeting and a mysterious easel to his left, speaking at the viewer in a strange poetic cadence not a bit unlike Robert Frost with a mouthful of Klonopin about the rundown of the day’s stories displayed on the Plexiglas screen to his right.

It won’t surprise you to find out that pickings were mighty slim when it came to finding anything in the Journal’s archives about this program. I don’t know what I was expecting, exactly. Well, maybe something like the March 4 1983, Herald and Review article by Ellen Allen, a lengthy review not so much of “Sunday Morning” but of Kuralt himself.

Seriously, she must have had quite a thing for this dude, making mention of his, ahem, “worldly awareness of in matters of history, ecology and culture” and wondering if the show’s “special aura” perhaps “emanates from Kuralt himself.” Well, you don’t say. Still, it’s not like I didn’t once think the same thing about Tabitha Soren of MTV News.