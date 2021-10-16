THE THROWBACK MACHINE: No one under 17 admitted!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gather around and get comfy for the spooky tale of someone who once looked an awful lot like me. Someone who, on one of those boring Friday nights in 1997 where his particular group of comrades would invariably find themselves loitering at the long gone Video Revue after tacos, got tired of no one being able to decide what "Pulp Fiction" rip-off to rent and took a step “off the path” of the new releases and into the dusty, unexplored recesses of the horror section.

It’s there he grabbed a movie in the largest VHS box he’d ever seen, blew the dust off it and said, “This is where it starts … my first step to becoming … an expert!”

And that movie was the 1980 Italian film, “The Gates of Hell,” or perhaps “The Gates of Heck” depending on if that title is still printable in this paper — a movie that not only began my love of deep bench horror flicks, it darn near ended it, all in one shot.

See, “Gates” isn’t just any horror movie. It’s one of “those” horror movies. And if you don’t know what “those” means, I’m referring to a whole clutch of gruesome imports from Italy, some at the very least stylishly directed with enough direct cribbing from Hitchcock to earn a smidge of art house respectability, but with most skipping all that for enough blood and guts to earn, as “Gates” did, the “no one under 17 admitted” label. And case you need it spelled out, that’s an “X” rating, folks.

While you might be surprised that movies of this particular stripe ever played anywhere in Central Illinois, let alone Coles County, you shouldn’t be. For while “Gates of Heck” never quite made the trek from the long-gone Decatur Drive in, formerly 2500 N. Jasper — an intersection that since the last time I referenced it no longer even has a Burger King — and east down 121 and past Coles Station, I have found archival proof that other similar movies, with such ebullient titles as “Zombie,” “Torso,” and (ahem) “Eyeball,” all played here in Mattoon, both on original release, and in the “movie room” of my parents’ house where I forced my friends to watch them, on dusty VHS tapes I had rented.

“Gates,” part of a loose trilogy of related movies from late director Lucio Fulci, a guy who got into the horror game late in his career and seemed not so enthused about it, including the aforementioned “Zombie” (actually, “Zombie 2” … long story on that one) and “The Beyond” (aka … ”Seven Doors of Death” … ho-ho), stars the lovely Catriona MacColl as a NYC psychic who has a terrifying vision of the dead rising to engulf the world starting in the small town of “Dunwich.”

She’s later freed from her casket (another long story) in the most dangerous way possible by frumpy reporter Christopher George, doing his best Columbo impression, almost killing her (again) in the process, and the two hit the road to save the day.

Thankfully, we’ve already got a man on the scene to handle the worsening situation in Dunwich, a hairy psychologist who looks like a lost Oak Ridge Boy slowly starting to figure out the recent murders in town might not be the fault of “Bob,” the town’s local deviant, after all. Eventually everyone converges on the town as the ground does indeed give up the bodies of the dead and guts go flyin,’ followed by one of the most unexplainable “huh?” endings in horror history.

Stylistically, “Gates” is a movie where characters stand around spouting badly-translated and dubbed expository dialogue until something scary or gross happens. Then that character spins around and stares at that scary thing, with the camera zooming into the bridge of their nose so closely you can see their eye boogers; then a character standing nearby will freeze in place and stare at that person’s eye boogers with the camera zooming in again so that we’re all looking at the eye boogers of the person looking at someone else’s eye boogers and then it’s eye boogers all the way down to infinity. Throw in some pig guts in a scene sure to horrify emetophobes and there’s your X rating.

Why exactly did this movie just about end my nascent horror movie studies before they even started? Same reason that might have occurred to the poor suckers at the Decatur Drive-In; it’s like watching a transmission of something that just shouldn’t exist in the wild, or at least in the wild of our quiet little corner of the world. It also didn’t help that the Paragon Home Video copy I rented started with very upsetting of-the-era grindhouse trailers for things like the shot-on-video sleaze job “Boardinghouse.” Good thing I bought that copy when Video Revue went belly up, I guess.

I went back and looked up what I written about “Gates” in my original journals from back then and in my own words it looks like I gave it two stars. Funny thing is, watching it again this week I found myself weirdly … well … charmed by its fog-machine weirdness. It also helped that I didn’t have to pay to rent it, given that it’s on a service I have a monthly subscription to, which I guess means technically I’m paying for it every single second that goes by.

So if “Clint 1997” gave “Gates” two stars back then, I’d say “Clint 2021” would give it an adjusted three stars today; meanwhile I’d give “Clint 1997” himself a two-star rating and “Clint 2021” a four-star rating, on a scale of five, because hey, you’ve got to leave room for growth.

And I apologize for my over-usage of the word “boogers.” Won’t happen again.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

