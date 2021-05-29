THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Not 'easy' to watch

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it’s time to close down the Throwback Machine’s inaugural Summertime Movie Spectacular with one more flick for the long weekend.
But what kind of movie have I left out? Well, if there was a genre of film there was a lot of in the ‘80s, it was the often lurid crime-drama-romance, almost all with stylish fonts for the posters that consisted of at least one word in big block letters and another word scrawled in sloppy red cursive like it was languidly written across the screen by a mysterious dame with long gams and a lot of deadly secrets.
Folks, these were the “date movies” of the era, at least for the grownups out there who would get a sitter for the kids, make a reservation for two at Tomasso’s, and hit the Cinema 3 just in time for a movie with the kind of things you hoped you’d get in an R-rated movie with this kind of poster.
Us kids of the era knew them mostly because you’d see them in your parents stack of rentals for the weekend and knew you’d be promptly ushered to bed after you were done watching “Critters” or “Ice Pirates” for the thousandth time so they could watch something like, from the Aug. 28, 1987, Journal Gazette, “The Big Easy,” a movie that pretty much everyone I ran it past beforehand said they remembered. Do you, now?
“The Big Easy” starts out like any crime-noir of its era, with a dead body. Thankfully, cocky New Orleans homicide detective (ahem) “Remy McSwain,” is on the case, played by Dennis Quaid in what was probably intended to be his “Allright handsome, here’s your shot” leading role, unless you count “Dreamscape” and “Enemy Mine” (as you should).
Ol’ Remy, with his sharp suits, slick hair, and cool convertible, has a few problems; one, the expected arrival of leggy, blonde A.D.A. Anne Osborne, played by Ellen Barkin, who’s in town to investigate supposed corruption in his department; two, you just know he’s going to ask her out within minutes of meeting her the first time; and three, he’s got a teensy-problem with corruption himself, although usually limited to taking the occasional envelope of money from a restaurant owner just so he can always get a great table directly in front of the kickin’ Zydeco band when he needs one, like when he’s got a hot date with the gal who might be investigating him.
Quaid looks the part, but his character isn’t likeable at all, and given the era this was, we’re clearly supposed to think he’s God’s gift to law enforcement, women, and masculinity itself. And folks, I really just wanted to see plucky redhead “McCabe,” the only woman on the force, punch him out and take his office for herself. She’s the most interesting character in the movie but all we see her do is be chummy with the guys and dance.
And Barkin? In the words of Commander William T. Riker, “Jazz and blondes seldom mix.” Sure Zydeco isn’t exactly jazz, but we’re jazz-adjacent at least, and if any movie ever called out for Madeleine Stowe or Dana Delany, it was this one.
A few years earlier, a movie like this would have been a stylish, director-driven and gritty holdover from the ‘70s like “American Gigolo.” A few years later, if it had focused more on the “crime” and the “thrills,” it would have fit comfortably into the expansive realms of two-word thrillers like “Fatal Attraction,” “Jagged Edge,” “Black Widow,” “White Sands,” “China Moon,” “Tequila Sunrise,” or, naturally, “Internal Affairs.” Man, I’ve got to check out those fonts.
Instead, this takes a weird turn into comedy about a third of the way through, with an odd subplot where Remy finally gets caught in an Internal Affairs sting, and in the span of 20 minutes literally eats the evidence, is arrested, goes to trial (with his new lady forced into convicting him), tells fun jokes on the witness stand, and in a trick involving a big magnet, manages to erase the video proof that was going to make a conviction a slam dunk. My hero.
After that we get an upsetting sequence where our leading lady is arrested while jogging, all as a pretense to get her to attend Remy’s celebratory acquittal crawfish boil-slash-dance just so the whole department can implore her en masse to just dance with the lad and let bygones be bygones because he’s just so loved by everyone. And it’s all set to the tune of constant Zydeco music just so you know it’s all supposed to be “lighthearted.”
It’s a movie I managed to finish, after five attempts, only because I realized it’s not even really a thriller at all, but a feature-length TV pilot about the cut-ups working in the detective division of the New Orleans police department.
Oh sure, there is the expected “corrupt cops” reveal (one surprised me, the other didn’t), the usual deployment of a flare gun as a weapon, and the even more usual finale involving an exploding boat. But there’s no final double-cross twist with our leading lady. Nope, she really does fall in love with him in the end. Ce n'est pas bon.
Oh, and if you’re wondering, yes, Quaid does have a song on the soundtrack that he wrote and sang himself, called “Closer to You.” He sings the word “baby” eight times, manages to rhyme “land” with “hand” and “voice” with “choice,” and of course mentions a “river’s breeze rustling the sheets.”
Chuckle if you will. But hey, he still probably makes fifty cents in royalties every time someone like me rents this movie. Now that’s easy.
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives.