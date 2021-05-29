THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Not 'easy' to watch

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Barkin? In the words of Commander William T. Riker, “Jazz and blondes seldom mix.” Sure Zydeco isn’t exactly jazz, but we’re jazz-adjacent at least, and if any movie ever called out for Madeleine Stowe or Dana Delany, it was this one.

A few years earlier, a movie like this would have been a stylish, director-driven and gritty holdover from the ‘70s like “American Gigolo.” A few years later, if it had focused more on the “crime” and the “thrills,” it would have fit comfortably into the expansive realms of two-word thrillers like “Fatal Attraction,” “Jagged Edge,” “Black Widow,” “White Sands,” “China Moon,” “Tequila Sunrise,” or, naturally, “Internal Affairs.” Man, I’ve got to check out those fonts.

Instead, this takes a weird turn into comedy about a third of the way through, with an odd subplot where Remy finally gets caught in an Internal Affairs sting, and in the span of 20 minutes literally eats the evidence, is arrested, goes to trial (with his new lady forced into convicting him), tells fun jokes on the witness stand, and in a trick involving a big magnet, manages to erase the video proof that was going to make a conviction a slam dunk. My hero.