THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Odds and ends...blowing in the wind

One thing I’ve discovered after years of going back through past newspapers is just how often the design of the paper “sheds its skin,” so to speak.

I dare say by this point I could pinpoint with a glance exactly what “era” of the Journal I’m looking at, just going by font, or, as in the case with this week’s Saturday paper from 1972, the oddball decision to run the masthead halfway down the page. I guess they didn’t sell the paper folded at D-Co Gas back then.

Regardless, here’s some odds and ends found therein: the local headline that day was “Windstorm Hits Charleston” whereupon “what appeared to be a tornado” really did a number on the Brown Shoe Company plant. Going by the included photo, I’d say that’s exactly what happened, with damage also done at such business including Northgate Auto Truck Service, a building owned by Ne-Co Asphalt Co., and some trailers turned over at the Trailmobile Plant. Apparently, recorded winds over the Coles County Airport were 38 mph, which I’m sure was a treat for the folks enjoying elephant ear tenderloins.

And sure you know I could probably say something about another item farther down the page regarding EIU requiring freshmen to stay in the dorms unless they were married or lived at home, but you know I’m more interested in the notices, which include an antique show at the Burgess, junior golf classes at the Rogala, a plea to “Call Gover’s” for low auto and home owner rates, and of course, a Saturday and Sunday special at Knowles Cafeteria featuring USDA choice beef, baked potato, salad, roll, coffee and tea. Authorial hot take: I hate baked potatoes.

We now flip over to the requisite obituaries, and as always I can clearly see that all have been clipped by other archive-searchers, for obvious historical or family reasons. Although I did notice that, tucked away in the corner of the page, underneath an unusual amount of space given over to “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” featuring a missive from a “G.J.” of Akron, Ohio desperately seeking advice about how to open his pesky butternuts (Almanac’s suggestion: use a small vice), was a small AP item that I could see was clipped by someone out there in archive land regarding the passing of “Tom Guyant,” at the age of 36, a “Milwaukee Journal outdoor writer who estimated he travelled over 60,000 miles a year as part of his job.”

It drives me crazy that I’ll never know why someone made a clipping of this one thing. My guess is it was someone trying to scratch the itch of a half-remembered memory of media long lost. I’ve been there. Recently I found myself just having to make sure “The Woodwright Shop” guy and Tom Bodett, he of the “We’ll leave the lights on for you” commercials, were both still alive. Thank goodness, they both still are.

How’s about some odds and ends from the opinion page’s own “Odds And Ends” column? Turns out that Dale Vogel of Gays participated in that year’s “15th Annual Egyptian Cup Regatta” held by Carbondale’s Crab Orchard Lake Sailing Club. He placed a none-too-shabby second place, sailing what’s described as a “Y-flyer,” sending me down a wormhole to see just what that was, if the Crab Orchard Lake Sailing Club was still active today (seems like it is) and if Dale Vogel was the same guy who I wrote about back in 2019 who built his own gyrocopter (he wasn’t.)

Page 5 has a weird boxed ad for “Hong Kong Tailors” making a two-day only stopover at the Holiday Inn where a Mr. “T.M. Albert” will apparently “be in your personal attendance” for a two-tailored-suit special for just 99 bucks.

Page 6 is sports, with a lot of boring old baseball I have no interest in, although give local writer Jim Kimball credit for pulling down the title “On the Ball” for his column. For crying out loud, Throwback Machine was this close to being called “Microfiche-ing with Clint Walker.”

Page 7 features the old-timey funnies we turned to before Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side and all-one-months’ worth of “The Argyle Sweater” (oh, how I remember) came along including “Alley Oop” and “Moon Mullins.” "Andy Capp?" You’re still cool by me.

Let’s round things out with page 8’s notices of Mattoon candy stripers being honored and an over-complicated way to make iced tea that reminded me of my foamy-mess quest to open one of those new “Nitro” Pepsi’s correctly, and page 9’s T.V. listing of a CBS TV-Movie called “Killer By Night” with “a killer on the loose at the same time as a diphtheria epidemic.”

It was directed by the guy who directed a 1971 horror movie called “The Brotherhood of Satan,” which (pulls out his handwritten ledger)…yup, I’ve seen. My notes say that Strother Martin was “a ham”, and it had a “nice ending” that I don’t recall. I guess when you can’t remember a movie with that title, that’s a sign you need to start reading more. Still, I gave it three stars. It was also rated PG for crying out loud.

And finally, I find myself at the classifieds where, given some of the fascinating examples mentioned above, I hoped that I’d find evidence of some other random item clipped by a fellow archive viewer. I mean, what could someone possibly want from an old classified page? Which is why I guess we have classified pages in the first place, you just never know what people are looking for.

Sadly, I didn’t find any such examples — in this issue anyway. Maybe I’ll look at a few more. After all, you just know I’d love to have a second column someday called “Keepin’ it Classy-fied.”

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

