THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Of Moose and men!

You know how the song goes: when making your way in the world today takes everything you got, and taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot, wouldn’t you like to go where everybody knows your name?

And folks, I’m hard-pressed to think of any other place in the world where everyone not only knows your name but also your whole family, what dealership you got your truck at, and how much you overpay for your bass boat’s mooring fees at the lake than at the Mattoon Moose Lodge. The Moose, along with such storied institutions as the VFW, the Eagles, the Elks and the Masons, represents the vivid, cinematic social-gathering-place details of life in rural areas that I’d only ever personally experience through any Springsteen album after “Born to Run.”

Although there’s talk of a mysterious “Mattoon Lodge” in the Journal going all the way back to the 1863 “Mattoon Independent Gazette,” meeting only at “the hall” and with “W.S. Ogden” as secretary, the first specific mentions of the Moose Lodge proper seem to be clustered around 1912, and what a busy group they were even back then: “dances of the season” at someplace called “Fitzgerald Hall”; “vaudeville numbers interspersing” a wing-ding to help out with Pana’s new lodge; a trip to Decatur to help secure the Mattoon Lodge’s place in the 1918 State Convention; “dancing, boating and other amusements” at a picnic at “urban park”; and if none that does anything for you, how’s about the Moose hooking up “Central Park” with a live performance by the “famous” Nat Reiss Show, described in a 1912 notice as being “the very best in their special line, as well as clean and moral.” Oh, so I guess Black Sabbath is out then, right?

Well, if clowns freaked you out or you found high wire artists blasphemous for some reason, you also had the big “queen contest” happening at the same time open to “every young lady living in Mattoon” and (are you kidding me) with a “good reputation.” And before you start to worry about any kind of chicanery going on, just know the Moose “wishes to state that this contest will be run absolutely fair and square with favors for nobody and that everyone will do their best to elect their favorite girl” before promising everybody a “merry time and a hearty ‘Howdy, Pap’”. All right, now we’re using weird lodge language I don’t understand. That’s creepy.

So I didn’t need a password to get into the Moose Lodge; I just needed to know someone whose father was a member. Nice trick, huh? Now you might think I’m not the kind of person who’d be inclined to visit a Moose Lodge, and you’d be right. But, it was my early 20s, college was winding down, and one Friday night, hanging out with the other laggies who were still in town who didn’t want to sit through some awful movie I’d subject them to, we felt too old for the watering holes in Charleston and too young for the more “seasoned” establishments in Mattoon, so off to the Moose we went.

And I remember being quite charmed. Upon ordering what was deemed an overly-complicated drink, the bartender, who gave off 100% of all the old-world charm you’d want a local bartender-by-night oil-change jockey by day, leaned on one elbow and said, “Just what do you think this is, C.W. Dandy’s?”, still to this date one of the funniest quips ever made at my expense, and all at once I knew I had crossed the threshold into a charming pocket of small town life preserved in a dome of lost time usually invisible to me, even if it was only karaoke night.

It’s there I sat with my friends and watched lots of cheerfully half-soused local folk taking the stage … um … floor, I guess, and looking real unsure as to how much they should touch the microphone to sing their tipsy little hearts out to countless versions of “Mustang Sally,” “Midnight Rider,” and yes, “Me and Bobby Magee,” a song you probably need to have a license to attempt, where, when the microphone fritzed out in mid “na-na-na,” a table of music critics unwinding after a hard week at Consolidated shouted “plug your bottle in!” to the singer. Always a critic around, right?

I suppose I should count myself lucky that, when I finally dared to tackle a song, the only comment I heard from them was “Hey … who did that song?” and the answer, of course, was The Who. I won’t say what song I sang, but I will say I’m still kicking myself for not doing “Squeeze Box.”

The last time, to date, I was ever in the Mattoon Moose Lodge was a few years later when that same friend who granted me access asked if I could attend a last-second wedding. Upon asking if this was an occasion to bust out my snazzy suit jacket, she said, “It ain’t that kind of wedding” and that evening there I was enjoying a tasty little plate at a Moose Lodge reception. I remember the exact day because I had just bought the original "Star Wars" Trilogy on DVD for the first time. I know this because I still have the receipt.

The Moose and I will both go on … separately, of course. I can mix my own Roy Rogers at home, thank you very much. But if karaoke night ever comes back, I’d be more than happy to show everyone there my well-practiced New Romantic microphone moves by being the first dude to ever risk singing Roxy Music’s “More Than This” at a Midwestern Moose Lodge.

But, c’mon folks; just where do you think this is?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

