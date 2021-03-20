THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Once more, but en français...please?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I remember watching a couple of Brits adjust to French countryside life in “A Year In Provence.” I remember freaking out over those imported strawberry-flavored Bon Bon candies. I can still sing the “crocodile dans un piscine” song, and of course, there was the infinitely funny music of then four-year-old rapper “Jordy” and his numero un hit “Dur dur d'être bébé!” (“It’s hard to be a baby”).

Both me and my best friend from that class who I still know to this very day will sing it every time her young daughter asks for another confirmation that we both met in French class. We can get through one refrain of “Pourquoi ci, pourquoi ça” before she runs out of the room with her hands over her ears.

And not to blow up my friend’s spot, but her excuse about being late back to class from her lunch hour because someone took a dirty plate up to the buffet was a total fabrication. I’m guilty too; I can’t tell you how many quizzes I passed because I crib noted the verb conjugations on my desk.

Also helping my case when it came to passing was “culture credit” where you got extra points for doing the things that French people did, which in my case meant wearing the same clothes three days straight, and on “culture day” actually eating a snail. I think it was cooked.