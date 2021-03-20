THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Once more, but en français...please?

I can’t be the only one who, when times get stressful, finds themselves treated to reoccurring dream world tableaus conjured from the mental scars left over from their high school days.
In my case those dreams almost always feature me standing alone in a locker-filled hallway, my friends all excited to graduate, but with me remembering that I cut every day of a required class. And now, after a semester of goofing off, the bill has come due.
And in these dreams, the class that I skipped is almost always the same, and for that I give you, from the September 10, 1992, Journal Gazette, this front page photo of MHS French teacher Pam Sundheim, ahem, “Madame Sundheim,” with a group of students, live from Paris, France.
1992, by my math, would have been when I was an MHS student, although I think I may have been a freshman at the time, and thus in the process of trying to get the hang of pre-driver’s license inter-cafeteria politics and still putting off the inevitable “foreign language” requirement.
I don’t remember why I chose French over Spanish. My friends were smart enough to check this particular box off their requirement list before me, so it was a coin flip, with either side resulting in me feeling out of place and behind the curve.
Being a “word” guy, then and now, you’d think I’d be aces at a foreign language, right? Yeah, just like only a few guitar lessons could turn me into Steve Vai. For it only took a few days of coursework before I realized I was in over my head; all those many, many vocabulary words, all never ending. Oh, and don’t forget the chuckles you’d generate every morning if you couldn’t get the masculine or feminine form of “Present!” right during roll call.
My biggest problem though was that I just couldn’t “connect the dots.” For I was always going to be “trying” to speak in another language by repeating the words I had memorized in the order I was supposed to and never actually realizing to stop thinking in English, which is how I think it’s supposed to work. Oh, “Muzzy”, where are you now when I need you? I’ve got a tape player and everything.
Yet, let it not be said I don’t remember anything about French class. I remember the “ne pas sandwich” for making a sentence negative. I remember “a cote de” means “next to” for some weird reason. I recently got a trivia question on a podcast right because “Asterix and Obelix” were painted on the back wall of the classroom.
I remember watching a couple of Brits adjust to French countryside life in “A Year In Provence.” I remember freaking out over those imported strawberry-flavored Bon Bon candies. I can still sing the “crocodile dans un piscine” song, and of course, there was the infinitely funny music of then four-year-old rapper “Jordy” and his numero un hit “Dur dur d'être bébé!” (“It’s hard to be a baby”).
Both me and my best friend from that class who I still know to this very day will sing it every time her young daughter asks for another confirmation that we both met in French class. We can get through one refrain of “Pourquoi ci, pourquoi ça” before she runs out of the room with her hands over her ears.
And not to blow up my friend’s spot, but her excuse about being late back to class from her lunch hour because someone took a dirty plate up to the buffet was a total fabrication. I’m guilty too; I can’t tell you how many quizzes I passed because I crib noted the verb conjugations on my desk.
Also helping my case when it came to passing was “culture credit” where you got extra points for doing the things that French people did, which in my case meant wearing the same clothes three days straight, and on “culture day” actually eating a snail. I think it was cooked.
I popped the whole thing in my mouth and acted like I was Gerard freaking Depardieu until something tangy-tasting in that gastropod’s gutbag exploded as I bit down that sent me running for the Perrier. But hey, it got a laugh from the girls, so…ca c’est bon, you dig?
Imagine my shock, years later, when I ended up at SIU-C realizing I still needed a year of foreign language under my belt. And there I was, somewhere in the Andrew Ridgeley Wing of the Wham Building, trying and failing to remember the few things I tried and failed to learn back in high school and not even the presence of a redhead by the name of, I’m not making this up, “Rheagina” could keep me from filling out that drop slip.
And from there it was off to Spanish where I did just as poorly, for all the same reasons, and only passed that because the student teacher from Spain who looked like Alanis Morissette took pity on me when she realized hers was the last class I needed to graduate.
I have no proof of this, but I’d like to imagine there’s some hip-and-with-it teacher in the area who makes my weekly column required reading for their students, because, you know, I speak the language of the kids.
If so, and you’re starting to get those same end-of-year stress dreams about that class you just don’t think you can make it through, all I can say is this; just think, at the least, you might be sitting next to someone who you’ll know your whole life. And that’s worth eating a snail for, oui?
