THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Once upon a time, you dressed so fine...

Last Monday, Sir Mick Jagger celebrated his 78th birthday, an event I recognized by watching “Live at the Checkerboard Lounge,” a moment in live rock history that pretty much says it all about the man.

It’s the night that Mick, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood just happened to be sitting at a crowded table in a packed blues club in Chicago while Muddy Waters was on stage. Wouldn’t you have it, with cameras running, Muddy beckons them up to join him, with the Stones looking oh-so surprised, and before you know it we’ve got a case of too many blues guys in too small a space trying not to impale themselves on each other’s guitars.

And right in the middle of it all, there’s Mick, who can make a stage the size of a postage stamp seem like Madison Square Garden, struttin’ his stuff and poutin’ those lips almost directly in the face of Muddy Waters who, I’ll give him this, seemed pretty amused. And why wouldn’t he be? After all, Muddy Waters was already a confirmed legend at 69, and this reedy young upstart British whippersnapper making all those silly faces was only…um, 38.

While recently watching one of those Time-Life “Hits of the ‘60s” infomercials that yes, still run on automatic pilot in the wee hours, I saw a clip of the Stones and realized that Mick Jagger is someone we’re going to have to explain to our confused kids the same way our parents had to explain him to us and that they had to explain to their parents, just like when I was in the truck with my dad and he played “Paint it, Black” for me for the first time. Not to be pedantic, but yes, it gets a comma.

Are the Rolling Stones the world’s greatest rock band? Probably. Sorry Beatles fans. Goodness knows the Fab Four created 99 percent of the tropes that make a band, but the one they couldn’t pull off was sticking around until they became decadent, then dinosaurs, then suddenly respectable elder statesmen.

Plus, every Beatles fan I knew in high school were honor society know-it-alls, one of whom used to swear to me that the last line of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is actually “you get what you get.” Seriously.

It may surprise some of you out there who haven’t bought a new record since your Sarah McLachlan days, but the Stones were still an ongoing concern to us teens of the ‘90s, thanks to music videos for a couple pleasantly slick albums produced by the guy responsible for “Everybody Walk the Dinosaur.”

But I didn’t really get around to the Stones until around 2001, thanks to a great single from Mick’s then-current solo album (and tell me there’s nothing as charmingly daft as a Mick Jagger solo album) called, of all things, “God Gave Me Everything I Want.” Soon, there I was at the Borders in Champaign holding that record in my hands and realizing that buying a Mick Jagger solo album before I had even one Stones album was just wrong.

So, me being me, I grabbed the Stones’ very first album. But, when confronted with the daunting task of having to plow through at least five albums of ragged blues tributes before I hit the songs I actually knew, I put it right back.

I did eventually get around to making my way through their discography, avoiding the blues doldrums by starting right in the meat of their best ‘70s work and spreading outwards until I was done, minus a few live albums. Because you can never, and I mean never, catch up with all those live albums.

Despite archival proof that there’s precedent in devoting a lot of page space here to the Stones, in the form of Staff Intern Chris Sundheim’s 1992, “Light Years From Home” Showcase piece about the band’s IMAX film screening up in Chicago, an item which, when you include the charmingly silly Mead notebook-style illustrations by someone credited only as “Rich Bird,” is about twice as long as one of my Throwbacks, I won’t walk you through my thoughts on their entire discography, soup to nuts, or in my best British accent, “Souwp to Nots”.

Instead, I’ll just say everything from “Beggars Banquet” to “Exile on Main Street” is canonical, their best early album is “Aftermath”, “Tattoo You” can probably be considered their last essential album despite “Some Girls” getting the credit, and their most unfairly maligned albums are “Dirty Work,” despite the silly album cover, and “Black and Blue,” featuring “Fool to Cry” and a bunch of goofy jams that probably only got recorded because Billy Preston sat on the recorder.

It feels real strange to say it, for some reason, but yeah, I still think Mick Jagger is cool. There’s not a whole lot of the “old guard” of rock and roll left, let alone the lead singers who made it their whole job to make sure they got noticed all the time. Maybe that’s what I love the guy; long after all the jokes about his age stopped being a thing, he still represents the “dream” of rock and roll…getting to do whatever you want, as loudly as possible, as stylishly as you can, as long as you want to. Plus, he was really good in “Freejack,” if you’ve ever seen that.

So Happy belated birthday, Sir Mick. I don’t know how you spent it, but here’s hoping you strutted into the Checkerboard Karaoke Lounge, took a seat, waited for some tipsy office worker to wave you on stage to help out with “Beast of Burden” and you promptly rooster-ed them off the stage.

Because it’s your birthday after all, and you might just find you get what you need. Or at least get what you get.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

