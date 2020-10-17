THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Over-the-air scares!

Scary? Yeah. I’ve always thought it was. Let me tell you a secret. When I was a kid, I was petrified, to the marrow, of letting a movie we rented play beyond the end credits. No joke. The very moment the screen would go black and you’d see the words “Directed by Alan Smithee,” I’d whip around on the couch and look at my mom, trying my best to hide my panic, and ask, “Can I turn it off now?” like there was some horrible, indescribable secret transmission lurking at the end of the tape that would burrow into my brain if I saw it. It sounds so silly admit now, especially since I have no idea where in the world I would have gotten such a fear from at that age.

And that’s probably why "Videodrome" made such an impact with me. It was one of the first horror movies I ever saw that spoke directly to a fear of mine that I didn’t even know how to describe; that there were unknown “things” lurking in technology, being broadcasted late at night by people in suits in grey buildings in grey cities, and that evil could be found in even the most benign patterns. I swear there was an optometry place in Mattoon that for the longest time had a logo that looked so closely to "Videodrome’s" creepy “Spectacular Optical” logo that I’d get the chills. It’s gone now though, so all’s good…unless they noticed me noticing it.