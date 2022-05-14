THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Putting the 'art' in your car pictures!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Throwback Machine’s Summer Movie Spectacular rolls on! And how’s about we observe the first week of real summer heat creepin’ into the area by throwing back to May 13, 1979, another hot night where a lot of people at the Skyway Drive In sat in their cars to watch a double feature of other people in cars smashing into things.

First up is 1974’s “Gone In 60 Seconds,” where an insurance adjuster gets his whole gang of car thieves in over their head when he makes a deal with a crime lord on a yacht to swipe 48 cars in five days, ranging from classics to high performance test vehicles and even a limousine and a dune buggy, vehicles all identified by female names, one of which, a yellow and black ’73 Mustang named “Eleanor,” is even given the film’s topline credit and quickly becomes his personal white whale as the clock ticks down.

“Gone” is perhaps most fascinating for the on-the-cheap auteur artiness brought to it on behalf of first-time director H.B. Halicki, who somehow cobbled together the $150,000 needed to make this movie. It’s nearly 20 minutes before any exposition isn’t delivered by characters talking off camera over montages of chop shop work or people walking around car lots, almost as if the dude didn’t have access to the actors or the equipment needed to record their dialog.

But goodness if it isn’t everything you dream a ‘70s car picture being, from the denim to the moustaches and sideburns, wood paneled steakhouses, vintage ads for Champion Spark Plugs and 76 Gas plastered to the walls of grubby garages, and oh, the pay phones.

Like most folks, you probably saw the remake with Nicolas Cage. Fair enough, I did too, during another hot afternoon in 2000, during that first summer where I ever had to ask myself, “why can’t it be like last year?” My friends liked it, but I remember grousing that the movie looked overexposed, Angelina Jolie was blonde for some reason, and the expected climactic car chase seemed oddly truncated in favor of a shootout at a furniture warehouse.

Turns out I was right, because the original had the smarts to conclude with a magnum opus of a final car chase, running nearly 35 minutes; a sequence that spans entire townships, totals nearly every car in the Long Beach area, uses every cinematic trick in the book short of launching Eleanor into space, and that deserves the utmost respect in terms of craft.

Not at all like second feature, “Eat My Dust,” a film that requires no such concessions to artistic merit. Ron Howard stars here as a teen who decides, both to cheese off his domineering sheriff father and to impress the leggy blonde with the go-go boots, to steal “Big Bubba” Jones’s stock car right off the track, but not before picking up the girl, and her boots, and even cramming a clutch of his buddies in the back seat, reminding me a little too much of the time in high school when I almost had a full-on claustrophobic attack while packed like a sardine in a friend’s Pontiac Firebird with three other dudes as we all followed the high school dance team down to Collinsville for one of their competitions. I remember the collective “Wave-ettes” telling me how funny it was watching me crawl out of that Firebird in a panic like a hermit crab fleeing from his shell.

I suppose that’s how you have to view a movie like “Eat My Dust”; as something that makes you recall youthful times, because it sure couldn’t be for the filmmaking. I’ll give you this, producer Roger Corman had more than earned his B-picture bona fides by this point so at least the actors actually hit their marks, stand in the frame, and you can hear what they’re saying.

But once that car busted through those gates and almost instantly a patrol car in pursuit flipped over and literally destroyed the front of a Chinese restaurant in the process, I realized that we’re in live-action cartoon mode here, and thus any real suspense went out the window.

Although, and I might be reaching here, as the sun started to set ever so slowly in the sky over the rural California locations, casting long shadows over all the cornpone antics, and as even the twangy guitar score started work in a minor chord here and there, I wondered if maybe all this was meant to symbolize a “passage” of some kind? The loss of innocence, maybe? Of youth slipping away, perhaps? I mean, there’s a moment when our brave ginger hero, upon realizing that he’s guilty of thousands of dollars in property damage, remarks that he “can’t go home again after this.” Although the blonde girl takes her top off right after that and derails his train of thought so there goes that theory.

Director Charles B. Griffith, who I’m giving credit for getting the time-of-day continuity correct, was actually given a “dedicated to” credit on Quentin Tarantino’s own car picture, “Death Proof,” otherwise known as the Tarantino movie you didn’t see, which was part of a double feature of its own back in 2007. I was there (of course) and I remember one guy actually got up and walked out after the first movie, the just OK “Planet Terror,” during the trailers for horror movies that didn’t exist, and never came back.

I’ve always wondered if he ever realized his mistake. Well, if you were at the Skyway that hot night in 1977 and were understandably too worn out after “Gone in 60 Seconds” was over, here’s hoping I filled you in on what you missed. And at the very least, I hope I got you thinking about youthful days gone by.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

