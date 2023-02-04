Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Widows and widowers of professional football, rejoice!

In just one week the Big Game will have come and gone and you’ll finally have your loved ones back.

But don’t go thinking you can use this weekend to drag them out for a celebratory trip to the yarn barn, because they need this weekend to work on their disgusting menu for the party. And you need this weekend to read part one of my annual “Football Counterprogramming” double feature: the 1992 box office bomb “Wind,” pretty much the only sports movie about the America’s Cup.

I found something fundamentally upsetting about the first act of this film. I get it, it was the 90s; the cast of “Mad About You” flew overhead in an America Online-branded Zeppelin showering everyone with gold coins. And at that time, a movie that just throws you headlong into yacht club culture with nary an explanation as to why or how such a thing existed no doubt made sense. But this is the aughts-plus-twenty; the dawn of the singularity approaches and yet you still have to run to the dollar store for off-brand Country Crock, so I didn’t have a whole lot of patience for a movie where another handsome dude with no backstory other than “he’s good at something” strives for success at a pastime that 99% of the rest of the world is excluded from.

But eventually, this particular “wind” changes direction in a way I didn’t expect, as in the span of 20 minutes our hero “Will Parker” not only loses his girl when his eccentric millionaire boat captain benefactor “Morgan Weld” kicks her off the team because she’s a “distraction,” but then also blows it for the whole team when he clips a buoy, thus losing the America’s Cup final to a sassy Australian, which means he doesn’t have his girl, doesn’t have the approval of his Daddy Warbucks with a John Oates mustache of a father-figure, and now doesn’t even have his golden-boy reputation in the fancy-pants maritime scene, left to hide from their scorn by kneeling in the muck under a pier and crying.

I know what you’re thinking. It’s hard to work up sympathy for a grown man playing Boaty McBoat-Face with his puffy jacket buddies and crying because he couldn’t win a rich dude an obnoxious pitcher the club uses as a trophy. But fear not, because “Wind” thankfully enters “Rocky III” territory as we flash forward six months to find Will literally walking the earth, not a penny to his name, until he shows up at his girl’s new digs at a research hangar in Nevada where he puts together a new crew to win the Cup back, a group that, inexplicably, includes her new dude, a snotty Scandinavian mathematician interested in designing a super-speed yacht using the power of “proper” aerodynamic principles.

And let me introduce you to the unexpected fourth side of this love-quadrangle, Weld’s raven-haired artsy-fartsy daughter who’s looking for a way to rebel against her father, who in a daffy twist has turned into a gun toting, bathrobe-wearing recluse, and finds it, by not only by hooking up with our hero, but by then agreeing to help them all pull down the corporate funds they need, because there’s no trope in cinema that works better than the eternal choice between “Betty” or “Veronica” (the answer, by the way, is always “Veronica”). This all leads to an “oh, come on” moment where it’s later revealed that it was one of her father’s shell corporations that chipped in, which means he shows up with his cronies during preparations for the final race, in full boat-captain regalia, claiming authority over their entire enterprise. It’s ridiculous.

I won’t spoil what happens at the end of the amazingly-filmed final race sequence, one that puts you so close to the action you can feel the sea spray and smell the Polo, but I will say that, like all sports movies, any potential victory hinges on the correct deployment of a secret technique that suddenly turns the tide. The Karate Kid had the crane kick, Stallone had the top-roll in “Over the Top” (which came this close to being this week’s movie); Alex Rogan could deploy “Death Blossoms” in “The Last Starfighter”, and “Wind” has ”The Whomper,” which is just a huge sail. I mean, I guess yachting fans in the theater probably lost their minds when that thing unfurled, but I don’t know…a big sail? That’s like saying the secret trick to winning the race would be to just go faster or start bailing water out from under the other boat.

Eventually there is a winner and also a big party where, strangely enough, everyone’s suddenly friends with everyone again, because I guess it’s supposed to be a celebration of the glory of yachting. There’s also the obviously added-in-later shot of Will and his girl holding hands again, as if the producers were afraid to just let it be ambiguous or that people would start overturning cars if he ended up with the brunette, who it must be noted, turns into quite the businesswoman.

The most striking image in the movie comes at the very end though: several shots of the winning yacht, empty, strewn with streamers, ticker tape and glitter as everyone else parties into the wee hours nearby. It’s striking because a boat’s really only a boat when people are on it. Otherwise it’s just a big, expensive steel and fiberglass anchor taking up space and slowly eating a hole in your wallet.

You know what doesn’t pass the smell test? The soundtrack doesn’t feature “Sailing” by Christopher Cross, “Marina Del Rey” by Marc Jordan or Nielsen Pearson's “If You Should Sail.” But when it comes to “Wind”, dem’s the breaks.