THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Saturday night's alright for Elton

Looks like Elton John, or at least an incredible simulation of the man, is going to be at Bagelfest on Saturday night. And just like with Diamond Rio, Journey and the Oak Ridge Boys before him, your humble Throwback Machine operator has some thoughts.

Did I have to scrap an entire column at the last second when I forgot what weekend this was? Sure! But that’s how much I love you all.

We’ve lived with the music of Elton John for nearly 50 years. Or at least maybe you have. I’m willing to bet he was inescapable on the radio back in the ‘70s. I’ve heard stories of “Crocodile Rock” being stuck on an endless loop in jukebox pool halls and at Gill’s Drive-In back in the day. If so, I’m real sorry. It’s not his best tune.

The Journal ran an AP story in 1999 about how his announced stop at the Assembly Hall was going to be the first of his (then) 30-year career that featured him performing his classics accompanied only by piano. That year, my roommate in Carbondale’s dreaded Mae Smith tower, a nice enough chap who kept trying to swipe (an awful) Smashing Pumpkins CD of mine, actually attended Elton’s tour stop at…um…whatever SIU’s arena is called. When he got back, I asked him how it went and with a dazed look on his face he said, “He played for three hours…and no 'Rocket Man.'” I still laugh about that.

I looked it up and folks who attended the Assembly Hall gig did indeed get their "Rocket Man," although, perplexingly, early in the set between “Honky Cat” and “Tiny Dancer”. I would have figured it was the closer, but that honor went to “Candle in the Wind.”

Speaking of that song, I found a delightfully silly throwback to a bygone era from the Oct. 1, 1997, Journal from our very own Rob Stroud called “Tribute to Diana Sells Well In Area Music Stores” about the stampede-crush going on for the newly released, performed-only-once, single “Candle in the Wind 97”, a tribute for the late Princess Diana.

Sounds like sales were brisk. Mister Music shifted over 250 units, those hipsters over at Fourth Street scooped up about 130 copies, and Kmart, who’s record and tapes section always seemed like it was staffed by a scarecrow propped up on a beanbag, sold out completely.

You know who else bought it? My folks! Although they were in the point-zero-zero-one percentile who bought it for the other half of the shared A-Side, “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” a song that isn’t heard much these days beyond situations where the hygienist asks you to sit up and spit.

The first Elton John song I remember hearing out in the wild of then-current FM radio was “I Don’t Want to Go On With You Like That,” one of those songs from my WSOY days I have to apologize for liking like “Mixed Emotions” and “Part Time Lover”. But to be honest it was his “back from rehab” duet with George Michael on that live cover of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” that really grabbed me; you know, the one where George announces “Ladies and Gentleman…Mr. Elton John!” before the second verse and everyone goes bananas?

I own a grand total of zero Elton John albums. Seriously. Not a one; just a blank spot in my archives between Jimmy Eat World and Journey…wow, that’s embarrassing.

Wait! I do own one Elton John record, I think. Yup! Sure enough, tucked away in a Reebok shoe box, I just found a cassette version of his “Greatest Hits” collection, you know, his very first one from 1974 where he’s sitting in front of a piano in a snappy white suit with a cane. I’m pretty sure I received it in an Easter basket one year. I also found one of my high school report cards in that shoebox; if you’re wondering, it was one “A”, four “Bs” and one “D” in Mme. Sundheim’s French class.

What a relic from another time. I just don’t have a whole lot of actual releases on cassette, and I must say, the feeling of that plastic rattling around in my hands just might make me take steps to change that.

It’s a pretty barebones release. There’s no liner notes, although producer Gus Dudgeon is credited, a name I remember from “Invisible Touch”, an album I also had on cassette…and on remastered CD, and on 180 gram vinyl, along with some basic copyright dates and recording info. But keep in mind this was Sir Elton’s first of many, and I mean many, compilations. I mean…17 times platinum? That’s nothing to sneeze at; just 10 classic songs, good and true, all of which you know by heart…except for “Border Song,” maybe.

I just popped it in the old Pioneer tape deck and it still plays fine, with the help of a little Dolby noise reduction. Looks like the last time I listened to it, I had stopped the tape on “Daniel,” or if I was on Side B, you guessed it, “Don’t Let The Sun…”. Looks like my tastes haven’t changed much since I was a kid. So much so, I decided to let it keep playing until the tape ended with, oh man, “Crocodile Rock”. Guess I had that coming.

So for all those who brave the heat at Bagelfest on Saturday to grab a funnel cake and a shake-up to enjoy while listening to the music of Elton John, here’s hoping you get your “Rocket Man.” And for those who like singing along, the line is “Burning out his fuse up here alone” and not, “Heard enough of news in heaven now” like I always thought it was.