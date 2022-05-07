THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Save the arcade...save my sanity!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Get ready to pour that entire box of Milk Duds into your big bucket of buttered popcorn, because the Second Annual Throwback Machine Summer Movie Spectacular begins now!

Apologies to you astute readers who picked up on last year’s clue that 1986’s “One Crazy Summer” was coming up next, because when presented with a movie this week that concluded with a preppie and a punk rocker competing for best high score at Super Pac-Man, screaming arcade patrons behind them, that was that.

There’s not a whole lot of movies that feature that particular tableau, so I’m positive those of you who grew up with HBO recognize it as the climactic “save the local arcade” scene from the R-Rated 1983 comedy, “Joysticks,” one of those early examples of Hollywood trying to cash in on the relatively new phenomenon of video games and the places that young kids would gather all day to play them.

This is probably what led director Greydon Clark, the dude responsible for last year’s grubby Summer Movie Spectacular car picture “The Hi-Riders,” to pass by an arcade and think “If only I could get some games for free and hire some cantankerous old actor to play the geezer who hassles the kids.”

He got his wish, because surprisingly just about every arcade game from the era appears in this cesspool, and Joe Don Baker, positively stuffed into his suit, was clearly happy to cash the check as the uptight businessman who just can’t deal with his ditzy daughter, doing a “valley girl” accent so exaggerated that it made my jaw muscles hurt, spending every last second at the arcade run by, in classic ‘80s fashion, a preppie, a nerd, and a disgusting slob.

Perhaps this is a good time to segue into a larger conversation about “these” movies. You know the ones. They cluttered up your late night cable listings and goodness knows you video store denizens remember sneaking glances at the ribald VHS boxes like, say, the one for “Up the Creek,” which featured a gang of party people standing triumphant atop a raft with a masthead of a woman inflated beyond all safety specifications.

We’ve all been up late enough to stumble on Elvira presenting some moldy old horror movie, and as long as there are dads in the world a Chuck Norris movie will be playing somewhere, but when’s the last time you tried sitting though the Porky’s trilogy or its many descendants, all of whom hung the most basic semblance of a plot around a collection of skits where the payout was almost always someone being humiliated for a laugh, set in and around a beach house, private school, ski resort, or, yes, an arcade.

“Joysticks” fails because everyone involved clearly thought video games were just the next big silly youth “fad,” so why not defile the image of Pac-Man by having our yellow friend used as a screen wipe between numerous offensive sequences like the part where our trio of “heroes” attempts to steal back the games stolen from them via a "Mission: Impossible"-style break-in, except replace Tom Cruise with that aforementioned slob, replace the clean room at Langley with the master bedroom of Joe Don Baker’s lavish mansion, and the mainframe computer with Joe Don’s frumpy wife. And instead of trying not to make a sound to keep the sensors from going off, (ahem) “McDorfus” decides to let the gastric results of his poor dietary habits rip, a plot contrivance rendered all the more disgusting because it, as well as what effect this has on her, actually becomes a reoccurring plot point.

I get it. There’s no way the director could have guessed that decades later, dudes like me would start reclaiming the nostalgia for their youthful days of hanging out in the arcade all Saturday. Which is why the film’s last 20 minutes, where everyone converges on the arcade for the high score showdown to save the joint, actually captures that nostalgic wackiness I was expecting, because it’s what I remember the arcade being like; a place where, for instance, some cute blonde girl you didn’t recognize from Sullivan or goodness knows where else sidles up and takes hold of your shifting arm while you navigate some tricky turns in Pole Position. True story, by the way.

And for crying out loud, as the film is finally wrapping up, the preppie reunited with his long lost girlfriend in a resolution to a surprisingly heartfelt subplot that explains why he’s hesitant to touch the games in his own arcade, the camera pans over to that dopey valley girl, who’s so clearly in love with him that she has to look away. It’s only a moment, but goodness if it’s the kind of moment that a better director would have had the smarts to start his movie with.

And talk about averting your eyes. As bad as this movie was, when it was finally over, my living room felt so much more boring…so not the ‘80s…than it did while it was playing. So follow along with me at home to see how I fixed that problem.

Find the song “Arms of a Stranger” by forgotten power metal band “Signal,” fast forward to the 2:26 mark and then imagine me, breaking my own score at Super Pac Man as the town mayor appears and says, “Son...you saved the arcade! The deed is yours!”, the redhead from "Karate Kid Part III" flashes me an adoring wink, her face lit from the monitor glare of a Gorf machine, and I yell “Yeah!” before the credits roll over my face in a freeze frame, with only the slightest look of apprehension in my eyes…an acknowledgement that I may end up watching more of these movies.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

