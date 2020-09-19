THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Serving up a slice of the past

Pizza has been on my mind a lot lately. Like a lot of you, you read here in the paper that the Charleston Pizza Hut suddenly closed its doors, leaving Coles County without pizza.
OK, we all know that’s not true. If you want some ‘za, you know where you can get it. But c’mon. This is the “Hut” I’m talking about. Do you really want to live in a county without a Pizza Hut?
I’ve written about Pizza Hut before, back in 2017 when Mattoon lost theirs. Every time I drive past that de-hutted building now turned into some boring commercial enterprise, I can’t help but want a breadstick real bad. Such a shame I didn’t give into my impulse to drive all the way to Charleston just to get my fix. Guess I’ll never get the chance now.
So, as a testament to such things, I give to you, from the Feb. 14, 1987, Journal Gazette, an ad for Joe’s Pizza, formerly located at 2600 Charleston Ave., always the last retail building I’d see each day before the school bus dropped us freshmen off for another day at Mattoon High School, and also formerly my grandfather’s supposed favorite pizza place. Trust but verify when it comes to such claims, even when they come from your elders, but I’m sure I only had Joe’s once, on one of those childhood weekend overnights spent getting my brain fried by MTV and Night Flight on USA. Local pizza aficionados of a certain age…please advise.
I don’t know exactly when Joe’s Pizza stopped being a thing. Going by my extensive archival research it appears the bulk of the final Journal Gazette ads for “Joe’s Pizza” terminated around 1989, although some place called “Broadway Joe’s” was selling something called a “Joe’s Pizza” in reader notices as late as 1994. How dare they.
How long will the Charleston “Hut” building retain its trademark red roof? For a while, I hope. Who knows? I mean, is that weird pastel “How Y’all Are” restaurant building still over there? Goes to show how an oddly-shaped fast food building can limit your resale prospects, although you can cover such things up with some creativity. Those in the know can still spot last architectural remains of the two former Wendy’s locations.
Not that Pizza Hut was “fast food” in the traditional sense. I know both Mattoon and Charleston have “their” respective “place” to get a quality slice, by which I mean a non-franchised, unique to the area haunt where you can only get “that” kind of pizza. I won’t name either of them, mostly because, c’mon, you know what they are. Although in my case, being a Toon-ian, I can only guess when it comes to Charleston, and if my guess is right, they’re known for a wholly different kind of pizza, which, I’m guessing could start quite an argument between folk.
Pizza can draw battle lines, that’s for sure. I recently mentioned to a friend of mine how much I was hankering for a thick slice of Chicago Style deep dish and she looked at me like I wanted to eat trash. I thought everyone from Illinois liked deep dish, but apparently there’s a strain of downstaters who’d rather eat one of those St. Louis pizzas with the weird cheese and the cracker crust. I didn’t make things easier on myself in the debate when I mentioned that, left to my own devices, my toppings of choice are double cheese, sausage, onions, and pineapple.
Pizza Hut was a special place to me as a kid, the pizza of celebration for those days when you had a Book It! personal pan coupon, and the place where I was certain you took your dates when you were a grown up, due to all that wood and dark lighting and the sophisticatedly romantic third-world allure of those red pepper flakes.
I can only remember one time in particular I was ever in the Charleston Pizza Hut, the birthday when a friend called to wish me a happy birthday and when she found out I had no plans because all my friends had either moved, or were busy, she actually called me back minutes later to say she we should hit the Hut and, once and for all, try that weird “Rich Gold Crust” pizza, another in a long line of weird recipes that would eventually lead to that pie with the pigs in a blanket crust.
We scarfed that thing down, went back to her tiny apartment, and played a Star Wars collectible card game I was obsessed with, until I, feeling both grateful and depressed that she felt so sorry for me that she stepped away from her graduate studies, had a Grade A only-in-your-early-twenties breakdown right there in her kitchen. “You’re going to be OK,” she said, giving me a big hug. So yeah, see how pizza can bring you together?
So who knows? Maybe I should pull a Joe MacMillan from “Halt and Catch Fire” and assemble a team of trusted pizza artists and strut into the darkened Charleston Pizza Hut in a sharp ‘80s business suit and skinny tie just to tell them that, after watching hours of old employee training videos on YouTube, that I’ve bought the building and together we’re going to reverse engineer a classic Pizza Hut pan pizza that no one ever had the guts to build before. Although in my case you know that’s going to mean a lot of onion and pineapple, and whatever was in their proprietary “Fairy Dust” shaker. My guess? Mrs. Dash.
And when it comes to a name for our new enterprise? Well, given my somewhat embarrassing personal-pan of a confession, and a missed keystroke I kept making while writing this column, you just know I’m going to call it “Pizza Hug.”
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.
