THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Serving up a slice of the past

Pizza can draw battle lines, that’s for sure. I recently mentioned to a friend of mine how much I was hankering for a thick slice of Chicago Style deep dish and she looked at me like I wanted to eat trash. I thought everyone from Illinois liked deep dish, but apparently there’s a strain of downstaters who’d rather eat one of those St. Louis pizzas with the weird cheese and the cracker crust. I didn’t make things easier on myself in the debate when I mentioned that, left to my own devices, my toppings of choice are double cheese, sausage, onions, and pineapple.

Pizza Hut was a special place to me as a kid, the pizza of celebration for those days when you had a Book It! personal pan coupon, and the place where I was certain you took your dates when you were a grown up, due to all that wood and dark lighting and the sophisticatedly romantic third-world allure of those red pepper flakes.

I can only remember one time in particular I was ever in the Charleston Pizza Hut, the birthday when a friend called to wish me a happy birthday and when she found out I had no plans because all my friends had either moved, or were busy, she actually called me back minutes later to say she we should hit the Hut and, once and for all, try that weird “Rich Gold Crust” pizza, another in a long line of weird recipes that would eventually lead to that pie with the pigs in a blanket crust.