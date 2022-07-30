THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Small towns with complicated names

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My brilliant idea to take a spin through the archives for yet another look at some of the various unincorporated towns in our area went sideways on me right out of the gate when trying to look up anything about “Newby,” located just to the southeast of town, about midway down the Lerna Road.

How so? Do you have any idea just how common a last name that is in this area? Enough to force me to narrow my search by throwing in quantifiers like “Lerna Road,” which only lead me to find a small column from the April 4, 1923, Journal that appears to be a person-by-person run down of pretty much everything everyone in the Lerna area did that week, including, sure enough, “Mrs. Zora Sowers and Mrs. Gertrude Williams of Newby were business callers in Lerna on Sunday.”

I’ll bet they were thrilled to find this information about their day on the same page as (ahem) “Bowels so bad he took a quart of mineral water a day,” taken from an advertisement for “Milks Emulsion,” apparently bottled out of Terre Haute, in containers that are worth three times as much as my old Elton John cassette.

My back-up plan, “Magnet,” a few miles south of the west side of Mattoon, was foiled by a similar problem. Because goodness if we didn’t publish a lot about magnets in the Journal. As in a charming School Page item from April 8, 1961, by Humboldt School student Joyce Hance who talks about them with the same elementary school joy that I used to reserve for praying mantises. Good to know that magnets only work on Canadian nickels. Thanks Joyce.

A front page article called “Townships Look for More Bucks” from June 18, 1983, just to the right of our old cartoon friend “Mat Toon” and one of his clever bon mots, did indeed give me a clue via a blurb that Mattoon was “planning to contribute to toward replacement of a bridge over the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad tracks south of Magnet Hill.”

I guess refers to that little bridge just to the west of the McDonalds that I used to cross on my alternate country routes to make it to Lake Land in time for my evening Introduction to Logic class. Apparently that “hill” played absolute havoc with local railroad plans. “Magnet Hill is to Go” screamed the March 29, 1906, Journal, announcing a plan to actually fill in the hill, if such a thing was possible. Consult your local dad or granddad for more exact information about the trains.

There was some excitement in Magnet beyond that blasted hill, as reported in “Trio Admits Possession of Hot Car,” from January 21, 1932, a story that began with a complaint about “suspicious looking men” who were “hanging about” all day, and blossomed, after they apparently bought a gallon of gas for their stalled car off a local farmer, into an honest to goodness posse of local police, highway patrolman and a deputy sheriff being formed to arrest them. The culprits? Three men from Chicago tooling around downstate in a “hot car” boosted from, how’s about this, “Humboldt Boulevard.”

The three paragraphs after that, devoted to the driver telling the entire story of how he ended up helping two parolees get away from the city, is a classic example of my belief that we’re all two bad decisions away from starting a perfectly normal days as a productive member of society and then by the end of it you’re running from cops in some cornfield.

Speaking of corn, we come at last to Dorans, which feels like a format break of sorts, as Dorans is somewhat more of a “known” geographical commodity. Growing up, everyone had a friend who knew someone else whose buddy was from, you know, “up in Dorans.” I always knew it as the halfway point on those endless early morning bus routes between Humboldt and Mattoon where I could no longer avoid the certainty that another dreadful day of junior high was minutes away.

Dorans has an elevator. Of course you know that. What I know about farming is all pretty much gleaned from playing Farming Simulator, a video game that thankfully just lets you respawn your implements at the dealership when you accidently dump them in the creek, but I do remember hanging out in the office of the elevator that was once in my family and I was awful impressed by their refrigerated floor chest for soda, with bottle opener, and with their pool table.

Now I don’t know if the Dorans elevator has any of those amenities, but according to a full feature on the community from the October 18, 1934, Journal, it was “electrically operated”. At least I think it’s the same elevator, as the article says there were two elevators in Dorans at the time, one of which was steam powered.

And if you needed a soda, I guess there was always “Ozee and Sons” grocery store and garage, described as carrying a “line of staple groceries” and that “does a rather good business.” The archives failed me when it came to finding out what exactly ever happened to that grocery store. I just assumed it’s not there anymore. We’ve all lost our favorite little grocery stores, after all: Adams Groceries for me; and for you, Icenogle’s and perhaps that little County Market on the east side of Charleston.

Surely you know someone from Dorans who has the answer. And if you don’t, maybe you could do me a solid and take a spin up there for research purposes. If you do, let me give you some advice. Make sure your tank’s full.