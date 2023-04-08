Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve always believed that we’re all two really bad days away from becoming a criminal. Which leads me to the long, local, saga of Mark Whitacre, the ADM guy who made national news by acting as an informant for the FBI and ended up embezzling millions out of the company at the same time, a fascinating little piece of central Illinois white collar crime that popped onto my radar a few weeks ago while combing through material for Glancing Back.

Like the whole FutureGen fiasco and the Omega rigmarole, I can’t remember when this all made news. I’ll tell you what I do remember, though, the 2009 movie based from it all, “The Informant!,” since Hollywood descended on the area to film parts of it.

Other than a little blurb from 2008 mentioning when filming would start, the Journal didn’t cover it too much. But The Herald & Review was all over it, naturally, and that’s where I hit pay dirt, via a June 6, 2008, article from Alicia Spates about Sue Webster of Decatur who stalked the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel like a pro, managing to pull down autographs not only from Matt Damon, but also from "Quantum Leap" star Scott Bakula, New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey and Joel McHale, a big name for those of us who spent our Friday night's watching "The Soup." Oh, Spaghetti Cat, we miss you.

It’s such a crying shame that the movie’s so lousy. Granted my taste in cinema admittedly veers towards hot trash featuring monster masks, fake blood and, as The Cramps sang, bikini girls with machine guns, so what do I know about mise en scènes or f-stop settings? But I do know writing, and I love a good ‘70s style hard-boiled trip into “everyday guy vs. corporate malfeasance” territory, but sadly, as presented here, the story of Mark Whitacre does not make for gripping cinema.

The biggest problem I have with it, after re-watching it this week, is the same problem I had with it when a friend and I rented it when it came out on home video and we both lost interest around the 30-minute mark. Why is this presented as a comedy? Why is there an exclamation point after the title? Why at the end of the based-off-a-true-story preface does it say “So there?” What’s funny about that? What’s funny about anything in this story, unless the director just thinks it’s funny because it happened here?

I half-suspect the director Steven Soderbergh hunkered down in the editing bay after shooting and realized that as written, the drama of the situation wasn’t compelling enough to generate any tension so he called up Damon, clearly skinny again, for re-shoots, had him walk through some lobbies and stare blankly while they dubbed in some really annoying narrations, all depicting Whitacre as some kind of corporate robot incapable of having any thought that doesn’t involve corn or something he read off an in-flight magazine, while a downright offensive tootsy-poopsie score blares on top of everything, just in case you need a reminder that this is “funny.”

It’s a shame, because there is a fascinating story here if someone cared to tell it correctly. I had never heard of lysine before, after all. And I suppose that the price fixing of whatever lysine is exactly could have plenty of ramifications to, well, folks around here.

My problem is, filtered though this movie's version of Central Illinois, it sure would be nice to actually see some "folks." And other than a barn in the background of a scene, there’s nary an establishing shot of a cornfield or recognizable location to pin you in a place that actually matters. It’s just hotel room, after annex, after boardroom, after parking lot, after vestibule of suit-and-tie dudes using the word “lysine” like Phillip K. Dick used “Ubik,” in that it’s just a word to be used to represent anything, and eventually, nothing.

For a charming reminder of those days when movie nerds really championed the DVD format as the ultimate way to appreciate movies, as opposed to the dollar-bin fodder they are now, I found a fun 2010 article from Herald & Review writer Jayson Albright that that delved into the special features minutiae of the home video release searching for any trace of the locations shoots in Decatur left on the cutting room floor, including an extensive shoot at Firestone and even a fake Radio Shack built at the Hickory Point Mall. Decatur didn’t still have a Radio Shack in 2010? They could have come here!

When looking for clues on the director’s commentary track, all he discovered was Soderbergh saying Decatur was “a town basically run by this corporation” and Moweaqua getting a shout-out for having great pie. Oh…and that barn? It was added digitally.

Personally, I enjoyed seeing the old brown and beige WAND-TV set again in one of the later scenes, as well as the voice of reporter Scot England, possibly via archival footage as you don’t quite see him on screen. I remember my friends spotting him covering Bagelfest one year, apparently operating his own TV camera, for that mystery TV station that used to be out of the Effingham/Sigel area we had on our basic cable package here in Mattoon. WEIL-TV? Anyone out there know what I’m talking about? Geez, who’s going through minutiae now!

Wow, I guess exclamation points are funny after all.

