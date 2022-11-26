THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Spending the holidays at Hogwarts!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you find yourself on the couch this holiday weekend noticing there are a lot of Harry Potter movies on, here’s the reason: Each one has a scene set during Christmas!

The whole Harry Potter phenomenon passed me by almost completely. In fact, I wasn’t aware at all at just what a big deal he was until the ignominious year I spent selling calendars outside of the Waldenbooks, when a sweet little kid asked for a Harry Potter calendar and his mother would only buy him one featuring illustrations from the books because she didn’t want the movies to replace his imagination, a testament to just how seriously some people took this series. Or at least adults.

Somehow I ended up seeing all eight of the movies, mostly because I had friends who liked them. And while I was constantly confused as Harry and his friends Ron and Hermione made their way, year by year, though Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, I did like them, mostly because I admire consistency, even if to this day I can only remember one detail about each movie, including, in order: chocolate frog, spider, time-loop, hedge maze, crystal ball room, old textbook, animated backstory, and goblin bank.

There’s so much about Harry’s world I just don’t get, by which I mean the “wizarding world” they all dwell in. Is it on the same world as ours, just hidden? Is it another dimension? If I went to Hogwarts and flew into space, would I see the same planets or would it be a “wizard” version of the cosmos? And don’t get me started on why time seems to have stopped in ye olde England times.

But I tried. Oh, how I tried this week, to put these concerns aside as I sat down to watch, or re-watch, technically, all eight Harry Potter films. And wow, what a broom ride it’s been.

The kid-friendly “Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Chamber of Secrets,” directed by the guy responsible for “Home Alone,” one of the only instances an American was let anywhere near this entirely British product, serve mostly to introduce you to stuff like the magic train, the sorting hat, Quidditch, the talking paintings, the moving staircases, the gross-tasting candy, the wand shop, the newspaper with the animated pictures, and that weird, boy-obsessed ghost girl that haunts the bathroom; all paired with a minor mystery, with “Chamber” being the better of the two as it more clearly explains Harry’s eventual confrontation with evil wizard Voldemort, who killed his parents when he was only a baby. Make a note to remember that journal at the end. It’ll be important later. Much later.

“Prisoner of Azkaban,” has the most respected director of the bunch, and is considered the best of the lot. I can see it; it’s the one of the eight I remembered the most of, as Harry learns from one of those magic newspapers that an evil wizard has broken out of a nearby prison and might be on his way to finish the job his boss couldn’t. And there’s that time loop! And there’s that time loop? Wait? Didn’t I just say that? Oh, that giant stag made of light? Remember that, too.

Some darker moments and an almost-naked stained glass mermaid bring “Goblet of Fire” into PG-13 territory. The very long “Yule Ball” sequence, where Harry and the gang get ready for a real scary adventure, their first formal dance, is way more interesting than Harry’s participation in a “Tri-Wizards Tournament” that I wanted to be more like “Adventure” for the Atari 2600, because it accurately portrays that pain you feel when you first discover the “girl in your group” is actually a girl; and without realizing it, you just lost your chance.

The dourest film of the bunch, “Order of the Phoenix,” brings in some much needed teenage rebellion as the students form a secret society to push back against the oppressive rules put in place by a Margaret Thatcher-type overseer from the “Ministry of Magic” trying to take over the school for reasons I still don’t understand. She’s such a great villain that by contrast, the stuff with Voldemort feels like the bookkeeping it is, and the first all-the-way-there wizard battle, with respected British actors running around pointing little sticks at each other, looks real silly.

The series’ penultimate chapter, “The Half-Blood Prince,” is also its most quizzical, providing a last gasp of “here’s another school year” stuff, with continued focus on the various love triangles and a titular mystery that I still don’t understand the importance of, before ending on an “Empire Strikes Back” worthy cliffhanger leading to “Deathly Hallows: Parts One and Two,” the epic four hour-plus finale featuring a hunt for mystical artifacts and more wand shenanigans we really should have learned about a long time ago, before the satisfying students v. dark forces final battle on the campus of Hogwarts.

And goodness you better have taken good notes up to this point because the way these wizard battles always seem to end, with one character suddenly going “Oh wait…remember this thing that happened, and then remember this thing…” and that’s why their wand is suddenly more powerful is kind of a real drag compared to Star Wars, where a lightsaber battle ends because someone gets a limb cut off.

It’s hard to believe that a middle aged Harry and his friends won’t pick up their wands again someday. But unless J.K. Rowling, someone who really needs to stay off Twitter, decides to sell the film rights, it may very well never happen. Which, even I must admit would be a shame. After all, they still read the newspaper. Talk about magic.