I come up with column ideas about three weeks in advance, thus giving me time to think about just what it is I want to say.

I mean, I’d hate to ramble on. That policy has just blown up in my face, because now I look down at my little notebook to see the words “California Raisins” staring back up at me in my left-handed scrawl.

Sure, there’s a question mark next to it, which technically gives me the option to pick something else. But no. I’m a writer with the entire archives at my disposal. I should be able to make something out of any topic, no matter how paltry.

So yeah, I present to you, the one and only California Raisins, that advertising phenomenon that ruled the years between 1986 and whenever it was you decided that your collectible Raisins figures you hard-earned by eating your body weight-times-five in Rise and Shine biscuits from Hardee’s could discreetly be filtered into the next rummage sale.

There are no mentions of the California Raisins in 1986 Journal Gazettes, the year when, according to most sources, famed Claymation animator Will Vinton debuted singing blobs of purple clay hawking plump, juicy, California Raisins to the public with a little help from the Marvin Gaye classic “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” a tactic which had the depressing effect of making a great song, through sheer overplay and total association with a product, aurally radioactive to all but the most forgiving listener for decades.

I don’t know how much money Johnny Nash or The Rascals got for letting Glass Plus, Claritin, McDonald’s breakfasts and Days Inn use “I Can See Clearly Now” and “It’s a Beautiful Morning,” respectively, but however much it was, it couldn’t beat the dispiriting sight of watching the immortal Levi Stubbs and the rest of The Four Tops singing in front of a bowl of Velveeta Shells and Cheese the size of an above-ground pool just to remind us that everyone’s favorite “Hey, I want mac and cheese but I’m out of milk” solution isn’t just “The Same Old Side”. Ugh.

One of the earliest mentions of the California Raisins I could find was in the Feb. 27, 1987, Journal, in a survey of TV viewers about the most popular advertising campaigns of the previous year, which had the Raisins coming in third, behind McDonald ads featuring “emotional family scenes” and, you got it, Max Headroom. You guys want me to talk about Max Headroom some more? No? OK. Just checking.

Well, the joke’s on old Max, because according to a similar survey from a year later I found on the front page “Top This” section of the March 8, 1988, Journal, the California Raisins finally bested all other ads that year in terms of popularity, beating out the one and only Spuds Mackenzie.

Umpteen searches though the archives using the terms “California Raisins” and “Hardee’s” came up mostly empty, except for one little chestnut from an April 30, 1991, Siren Report: “A jar full of California Raisins figures was stolen sometime between 6-9 p.m. Saturday from the Hardee’s Restaurant at 315 Lincoln Ave., Charleston. The stolen items are valued at $52 dollars.”

Just take a second to mull that crime of the century over. 1991 is actually pretty late in the game for such things, by which I mean caring enough about the California Raisins to steal them, not theft itself. Speaking of theft, that same day, “$114 dollars in Pepsi products” were also stolen from the Clark Station, also on Lincoln Avenue in Charleston, for those of you who want to puzzle out the exchange rate between California Raisins and collectible Desert Storm-themed Pepsi bottles.

I also found a 1987 photo of a guy from Hobart, Indiana standing in front of a massive snow sculpture of The Raisins, something made all the more hideous by the fact that, dyed what I assume to be purple by an unknown substance but printed in smeary black and white, makes the life-size Raisins look like an H.P Lovecraft nightmare wearing white gloves. The cutline says he “tries each year to carve something of current interest to the nation,” which leaves me wondering if he ever got around to making snow sculptures of The Noid or the 7up Spot.

Would you believe the California Raisins had a TV special? Yup. There’s “Meet the Raisins” as found advertised in the Nov. 4, 1988, Journal, airing in that cush time slot just before Dallas and Falcon Crest, with the tagline “At last, the real scoop.”

How’s about a record? It was called “The California Raisins Sing the Hits.” I know this because not only was I was able to find proof of it in a December 1987 Bloomington Pantagraph’s “hot hits for cold days” advertisement from K’s Merchandise’s, bracketed between new releases from Tiffany and Richard Marx, but also because I owned it.

Actually, still own it. I just found it in a shoe box in my Hi-Fi room full of other cassettes such as “The Simpsons Sing The Blues” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” soundtrack. Puzzlingly, there’s only a yellow Memorex “Side A” tape label affixed to the spine, in my dad’s handwriting, and no liner notes, thus preventing me from looking up who is actually doing the singing for said Raisins.

I just put it in my cassette deck and it sounds fine, I guess, for a bunch of vocalists having to suffer through the indignity of making a few bucks by singing moldy oldies and letting some animated clay get the credit. But hey, it’s a gig, as well as a testament to the shelf life of a raisin.