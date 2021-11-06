THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Sunday news for small spaces

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With the stress of the holidays already upon us, perhaps it’s time to return the Throwback Machine to regular working order after a month of blood and guts by pouring a cup of coffee and turning to an old friend always sure to calm the frazzled senses: Another old episode of CBS Sunday Morning, this one from Dec. 6, 1981.

After the familiar introductory trumpet, I skipped the hard news headlines after a look at some ‘80s politician with Phil Donahue hair about to have his career ruined because he didn’t account for a mystery envelope of $1,000, especially since these days people do far worse and are held to no account.

Now we turn to Charles Kuralt’s trademark Plexiglas wall of stories for our first segment, a look at the budget-strapped Connecticut Opera Company rehearsing for a massive community-wide production of Verdi’s “Aida” whose scale appears destined to fill the entire floor of the Hartford Civic Center with virtually the entire town, and their pet population, all as background extras. At one point the director announces during a run-through that, “the elephants were a little slow this time…they were afraid of the pythons.” We’ll see what they think when the Shriners roll up on their scooters.

I’m not sure if the production was a success, but for the guy playing Radamès, carried on a rickety chariot made of balsa wood into the spotlights, it was clearly a moment he’d never ever forget. Nor should he.

Next, a segment on the then-recent fire in the industrial town of Lynn, Massachusetts that was so massive it took 95 local fire departments an entire weekend to put it out. And by the time all was said and done, entire historical apartment buildings full of retirees were left homeless and 37 businesses were destroyed with the loss of 1,500 jobs, all just before the holidays.

Correspondent Richard Threlkeld, whose departure from CBS News was announced by Kuralt at the end of this episode, commented that this wasn’t an easy story to tell — it was clear the people in Lynn, obviously hurting, didn’t appreciate the news crew poking around. But still, the story was told.

And that’s how I know that “Sterling Machine,” whose owner is featured here in a Tom Landry-hat that would only ever be worn out in public by your boss, is still in operation today. And right where I think the fire started? The Nightshade Noodle Bar. Five stars on Google Maps. Now that’s rebuilding.

A sports reporter wearing the most “what you would imagine” sports reporter jacket possible then introduced a profile of Nick Bollettieri’s Tennis Academy in Bradenton Florida, a boarding school for young tennis hopefuls looking for scholarships. And what a guy…a mustachioed former paratrooper who runs his camp with Aviators and a whistle, known for brow-beating his young protégées, and even is shown putting some of them in a room called the “woodshed” (where we see one poor girl crying) and yet who claims to hate the then-current tantrum-throwing tennis antics of John McEnroe. Because guys like this always know better.

Tennis ranks up there with gymnastics and golf when it comes screwing your kids up royal due to the rigors of the training and the toxic ways gross authority figures try to teach it to them, and I’m forever just too anti-authority to laud anyone older than me who screams at kids and thinks that's “teaching.” But of course you know everything worked out fine for this guy; he sold his academy in 1987 and can no doubt probably be seen in any number of sports documentaries where he’s on a speedboat with a cigar.

Finally, we close out with a sobering piece about Pat Walstrom, one of two community health nurses serving 5,000 or so people in dusty Kit Carson County, Colorado. Driving from farmhouse to farmhouse, most at least four hours away from the hospital in Denver and 40 minutes away from the county health clinic, it’s the stuff good short stories are made of, or at least a Springsteen song. Maybe from “The River” album?

Living in a rural area as I do, and having a lot of friends who work in health care who have told me firsthand what a difficult couple of years it’s been when it comes to working so hard and yet feeling disrespected for it, this was a bit too much realism for me. I almost busted down crying at the moment where we see Walstrom, in a grey cinderblock room somewhere, teaching little kids about dental care — and then there’s a shot of a boy in the group promptly shoving his finger up his nose.

Before ending the program, we got what was my father’s favorite part of the show: CBS Sunday Morning’s trademark “moment of nature,” this time featuring the gentle waterfalls of Tahiti, which of course gave Kuralt a chance to quote “Moby-Dick,” always the book to quote when you want to pretend you’ve read enough books to quote.

Well, I’ve got another, better, quote for you, from Kuralt himself, paying tribute to Richard Threlkeld, that news doesn’t have to be “cramped and constricted, that it can be expansive and exalting, as long as you give it a little time on the air and ask a good man to fill it.”

Working at a newspaper, you don’t get “time.” You get space. I leave it up to you to decide if I’m a good man, but I can say this: If you give me space, I’m going to fill it with something. Here’s hoping you were exalted in some way, assuming Kuralt was using that word correctly.

And I’ll see you next Saturday morning.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

