Our long national nightmare has finally come to an end. And by “our” I mean Chicago Bears fans, and by “long national nightmare” I mean Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, long a thorn in the side of long-suffering Bears fans all over the world, who has decided to pack up his potions, herbs and his one shelf of books, to play for the New York Jets, although as of this writing the deal’s still pending on that.

Let’s just get right down to it. Starting immediately after the very last copy of the Super Bowl Shuffle hit a rummage sale, and continuing for about, ugh, 30 years now, the Packers have been consistently beating the Bears, often in humiliating fashion as the NFL just loves to schedule our meetings for the nationally televised slots so everyone coast to coast can watch an ever-rotating roster of mediocre Bears quarterbacks suck eggs.

It’s not just the losing though. It’s the fact that somehow, inexplicably, the Packers somehow managed to luck into having two MVP quarterbacks, back to back, which just doesn’t happen. First, there was Brett Favre, a dude who you wouldn’t have wanted to get near your daughters or their money; and then, after an ugly divorce with management, he moved on and was replaced by his backup, Aaron Rodgers, a dude rendered even more intolerable due to his ongoing quest to prove himself to be the chilly, oh-so cerebral smartest guy in the room, spouting the kind of kooky medial claptrap you’ve probably overheard from a podcast.

And yet, it must be said that I did, once, watch him lose to the Bears. Live at Soldier Field. It was my very first time going to a football game. 2008. Late December. Monday Night Football.

The on field temperature was 7 degrees, and oh, how the crowd cheered when the sideline reporter announced that. Our Miller High Lifes froze in their bottles while we tailgated, an experience I’d compare to breaking bread in the happiest post-apocalyptic burn-barrel wasteland you can think of. Beloved kicker Robbie Gould did the “if you see something, say something” announcements. An absolute madman in the stands insisted on enjoying the game with his shirt off, so drunk he couldn’t feel that his excited section mates were backslapping him into the consistency of raw hamburger. My feet were so frozen that by the end of the game the numbness went up to my shins and the feeling of blood finally running back into them after standing felt like stepping on broken glass. Oh, and yes, the Bears won, in overtime, thanks to a Robbie Gould field goal.

And as we all streamed out into the freezing air by the lake, chanting “Green Bay Sucks,” we thought it was the dawn of a new age. Little did we know, even colder days for the Bears were ahead.

Then, just a few years ago, a strange thing happened. The Packers organization used a draft pick on a new QB to sit on the bench and mold for the future, and apparently the ever-touchy Rodgers, a dude so vain he probably thinks this column is about him, got all passive aggressive and promptly staved off his own irrelevance by reeling off back to back MVP seasons, causing the Packers to shelve any future plans by essentially letting Rodgers call his own shots with a boat anchor of a contract extension.

That’s fun and all when you’re winning. But last year, whoa nelly, did the Packers string on a series of losses previously thought unthinkable, and wow, did I have fun watching it happen. No lie, my first hectic day in Disneyworld was capped off by me eating a Caribbean resort burger in my island-themed room that night, happy as a clam, watching a Packers YouTuber wilt like a flower in a microwave the second he realized they were going to get beaten by the Commanders.

Oh you sweet, sweet, children of the long summer, you. You’ve spent 30 years, an eternity in football terms, where the quality of your Sundays was just ensured. You just knew that not only was your team going to be competitive, but that you’d either just destroy your hapless conference opponents, or there was no unexpected fourth quarter point deficit that couldn’t be erased by countless miracle plays. And it would never, ever, end. I mean, no wonder they’re so popular.

Now I’m not suggesting that anyone’s going to stop being a Packers fan just because they lose a game or two or even have to suffer a few bum seasons in a row. I simply proffer that for many of you, a few Sundays spent like the rest of us, on the couch, bowl of stale cheese dip congealing on the coffee table, staring bleary-eyed at yet other game that’s over by the third quarter, will result in you realizing that your afternoon might be better spent taking your kids to the park. You might even catch a sympathetic head nod from another parent by the swings also wearing a Packers jacket.

Look, could the new look Bears, with our own (hopefully) franchise QB continue the legacy of mediocrity? Of course. But here’s the thing; I’ve seen the Bears lose before. For crying out loud, I believed in Jay Cutler. I even had his official jersey. I can handle that.

But can you Packer fans handle it? Personally, I think believing your third starting quarterback in 30 years might also be your third MVP in a row might be tempting the ire of even the most indulgent of gods. But you’re allowed to hope.

For once, we have something in common.