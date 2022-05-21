THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Technically difficult summer movies!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Week three of the Summer Movie Showcase comes to you by way of a sign I saw plastered across a movie poster in the lobby of the long-gone Mattoon Cinema 3 in 1989.

I don’t remember exactly what movie I was there to see. I always remembered it being one of those boring summer parental-reward matinees of some cheap kids movie like “Go-Bots: Battle of the Rock Lords” (of which I’m still apologizing to my mom for) but research reveals it was probably “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which trust me, the whole family would have been there for.

Sadly, this column will not be about that movie. I wanted it to be about the “boys are back in town” buddy cop movie “Renegades” with Kiefer Sutherland and Lou Diamond Phillips, because that’s the movie whose poster had the sign across it that said “Cancelled due to technical difficulties.” That’s stuck with me for years. Even at that age I knew “Renegades” was a dud and I couldn’t help imagine the disappointed folks still interested in seeing it who made the drive only to find that sign.

The technical difficulties continue because “Renegades” remains, for some inexplicable reason, unavailable to see in any streaming format on hand. So to my little notebook I went for a last-second backup option, and that’s where I found the word “sitar” written in my sloppy left-handed scrawl. It took me hours to remember what I actually wrote was “Ishtar,” the notorious box office bomb which opened nationwide this week, almost to the day, in 1987, but only limped into Coles County via the Will Rogers, on an odd double bill with the forgotten Frances Ford Coppola flick “Gardens of Stone,” in June.

But after watching a trailer in preparation, I realized that “Ishtar,” unlike so many other box office bombs from my teen years like say, “Highlander 2: The Quickening,” for the nerds, and “Showgirls,” for the nerds who were watching “Highlander 2: The Quickening,” there’s just no audience for talking about “Ishtar” now just like there wasn’t for watching it then. Mostly, I just didn’t want to watch a comedy that wasn’t funny.

So, in a moment of panic, I looked farther down the same page with “Ishtar” and pulled the rip cord on a true last-of-the-last-second choice, “Under Cover,” a cheap “narc in a southern high school” effort from our friends at Cannon Studios.

Cannon Studios, for those of you who were productive members of society, was the place to turn in the ‘80s for modestly-budgeted junk like “Death Wish” sequels three-through-five, the “Missing in Action” trilogy, and the “American Ninja” pentalogy. They had a few bites at the apple in terms of cinematic respectability though: the took-too-long-to-make “Masters of the Universe” adaptation (they later used the sets and costumes for “Cyborg,” one of Van Damme’s better efforts); a remake of “Invaders from Mars” (scared the heck out of me as a kid); Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (by my count the first of three attempts at “Part two-ing” the franchise); and probably the most ambitious of the bunch, “Lifeforce,” (where the producers clearly went by the old filmmaking axiom “nudity is the cheapest special effect”).

Those are all movies I could have, and should have, written about instead, because it turns out that “Under Cover” is that rare kind of “bad” movie that’s bad not because it’s “bad,” but because it’s boring.

If you can say anything about Cannon’s movies it’s that they’re rarely forgettable, but “Under Cover” doesn’t seem to want to commit to the kind of grimy, next-level bonkery violence and scuzzo exploitation that occurred in similar Regan-era “criminals take over the high school” flicks like “Class of 1984” or “The Principal.” In fact, little of it even takes place in the blasted high school. Probably because the producers realized that the downside of your plot featuring an undercover cop trying to bust up a drug ring run by some punk high schooler is that the entire movie would be over in ten minutes if you just wrung the kid’s neck.

I did laugh at one scene, where our undercover hero tries to blend into the sleepy Louisiana town’s Friday night Main Street teen scene and, after mistakenly ordering a beer from the burger joint and half-heartedly flirting with some local students who dig how “mature” the “new kid” looks, promptly regrets it when someone cranks up the boom box, Footloose-style, and the girls start dancing to the (ridiculous) music right there in the parking lot and he makes a face that I’m sure the script said to “look like you’re having second thoughts” but the actor interpreted as “look like you’re about to puke.”

Eventually you find out that, of course, it’s a conspiracy involving the puffy local Sheriff and some yokel who shucks oysters, and everyone ends up pointing guns at each other and running around a deserted boat lot at night while electric guitar, courtesy of Todd Rundgren, squeals away, and I realized I might as well be watching an episode of Hunter.

There’s an apt passage from Roger Ebert’s review of the psychic-comedy “Vibes,” that I’ve never forgotten, and that applies here: “Movies like ‘Vibes’ appear and disappear like fireflies in the dog days of summer. Nobody seems to have made them, nobody sees them, nobody remembers them.”

Just like no one remembers “Under Cover.” One week it’s here, then it’s gone, leaving behind a manager embarrassed that he booked it, and is replaced in seven days by (looks it up) the Canadian “Kids vs. demons from a hole in the backyard” movie “The Gate,” which I could have written about forever had I only known.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

